From within two games of becoming the greatest team in history six months ago to... whatever the fuck this is.
I just don't understand it. Every single player looks a shadow of themself.
Yeah. Can't work out if its mental, physical or a bit of both. Could be we are trying to change too much in the way we play and its not quite right, so results in games like the last two as prime examples?
There was a spell of 20-30 mins today in the first half where we played like a crap championship team, it was awful to watch. At other times there was clear quality but after you give a team a two goal start and with a team so deep, its a challenge for any team to break down, but we seem to push so high that we leave ourselves open to the counter. At 2-1 there is time, but we play on the edge, but with players not able to play at that level at the moment.