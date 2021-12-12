« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9] 10   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84  (Read 8530 times)

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,426
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #320 on: Today at 07:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 07:54:34 pm
For one he put his forearm in his back and pushed him. Its a foul.
Nah, you'd call thousand fould is you give foul to all of these. I can say this though, we would never get a 'no foul' call like this if we were attacking.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,450
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #321 on: Today at 07:56:03 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 07:53:06 pm
That Salah contract broke some of our players.

It broke him by the looks of it. Flashes of brilliance here and there but he isn't worth the wage he's being paid.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,137
  • return of the king
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #322 on: Today at 07:56:13 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 07:53:12 pm
Some clowns want City to win the league oddly, thats why he probably mentioned them.
you what?? I clearly meant our coach you clown.
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,347
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #323 on: Today at 07:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 07:54:34 pm
For one he put his forearm in his back and pushed him. Its a foul.

To be honest theres a threshold for these type of fouls. I wouldnt want every type of touch to be a foul. I dont think it was in this case.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,780
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #324 on: Today at 07:56:15 pm »
Keita was decent again.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,502
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #325 on: Today at 07:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 07:54:34 pm
For one he put his forearm in his back and pushed him. Its a foul.

Never a foul that. No chance.
Logged

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,161
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #326 on: Today at 07:56:47 pm »
People saying the players arent arsed anymore but maybe the players just arent that good anymore 
Being honest we havent been that great for most of 2022 it was just sheer will to the end of last season that nearly got us over the line for the quad
Logged

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19’ Wissa 41’ Chamberlain 50’ Mbeumo 84
« Reply #327 on: Today at 07:56:48 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 07:54:34 pm
For one he put his forearm in his back and pushed him. Its a foul.

The same as Trent v Spurs that he got away with. Would had been a soft foul either way. Konate needs to be stronger.
Logged

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,967
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #328 on: Today at 07:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:53:01 pm
But he wasnt fouled
Yeah he was.  His foot is impeded mid-stride by the Brentford player.  Trouble is it's a risk to bank on the ref giving those these days and he could still have stayed on his feet and dealt with it.  It's on Kounate in my opinion.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,426
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #329 on: Today at 07:57:09 pm »

Soft, not a word I expected to hear said of us under Klopp. But you can see every team we play knows we are. Pointless analysing that performance till our owners decide to invest in the squad again.
Logged

Online AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,367
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #330 on: Today at 07:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:47:08 pm
Have to laugh at some of the "we need a new midfielder" comments. We need 3 at least

Would be nice to at least make a start with one.
Logged

Online Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #331 on: Today at 07:57:24 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:55:13 pm
You have seen the size of Konate right ? Its not a foul.
Whats that got to do with it? Is putting your forearm in players back and pushing them from behind a foul or not?
Logged

Online LFCJayy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #332 on: Today at 07:57:41 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 07:56:26 pm
Never a foul that. No chance.
Its not a foul but infuriating how he gave a free kick for Brentford for something similar.
These refs are fucking shite with no consistency.

It will happen next week for us and the ref will give a foul.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,780
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #333 on: Today at 07:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 07:57:24 pm
Whats that got to do with it? Is putting your forearm in players back and pushing them from behind a foul or not?

Its not a foul.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,308
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #334 on: Today at 07:57:58 pm »
I think once we get Firmino/Jota/Diaz or Gapko fit and ready to go we will improve. At the moment we are in bad condition as a team. Everything we do looks off. Defence is open, midfield misplaces passes or makes poor decisions and our attack cant score regardless of how good an opportunity we get. This is a mess and it,s disappointing that we can play well vs City and then drop so much in quality when we face teams we should beat every day of the week.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 pm
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #335 on: Today at 07:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:56:03 pm
It broke him by the looks of it. Flashes of brilliance here and there but he isn't worth the wage he's being paid.

He definitely is, hes creating chances every game, scoring goals 6 in 7 before today, hes the only player deserves that wage in our team, no other player can justify it when they havent been near as consistent as he has, probably only Alisson really has been as consistent even in the down years.
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,089
  • Justice for the 97
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #336 on: Today at 07:58:27 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:55:13 pm
You have seen the size of Konate right ? Its not a foul.
They were doing that to us all game, going down easy........the ref duly obliged and gave a foul every time - just saying.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,426
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #337 on: Today at 07:58:34 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 07:57:24 pm
Whats that got to do with it? Is putting your forearm in players back and pushing them from behind a foul or not?
not that much force to call it a foul imo.
Logged

Online Gerard00

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #338 on: Today at 07:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 07:55:55 pm
Don't think anyone should have got carried away with the four wins in a row. The Southampton game was the only one we deserved to win and even then we needed about four world class saves from Alisson.

Just not good enough and won't be until we sign a midfielder who can actually tackle and run.

I actually bought into the midfield being the problem but i'm now starting to think our problems are in all areas of the pitch. Out attacking play is shit and predictable and defensively we're getting bullied and losing 50/50 and second balls. We need more than a midfielder right now. Think the team need a therapist!
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,372
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #339 on: Today at 07:59:20 pm »
Why is Klopp playing such an open side? Its got gaps everywhere. The setup is all wrong and what the fuck did they do in Dubai? These problems were prevalent before.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,780
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #340 on: Today at 07:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 07:58:27 pm
They were doing that to us all game, going down easy........the ref duly obliged and gave a foul every time - just saying.

Robertson pushed their defender and we won a corner.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,073
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #341 on: Today at 07:59:40 pm »
That is an atrocious result. I am turning from believer into doubter.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online arfy05

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,137
  • Conspiracy Theorist
    • The arfy blog
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #342 on: Today at 07:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:44:58 pm
Coaching doesn't add athleticism to our midfield.
but al Im sure youll agree playing Harvey in the toughest physical away game of the year was a ridiculous decision. He adds very little in attack and defensively is brutal. That stepover causing the turnover for 2nd Brentford goal was disgraceful
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #343 on: Today at 07:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:55:16 pm
We'd still have struggled even with the best possible team we could have played, in my opinion. We just don't seem to have the determination or energy to fight for three points anymore. In the main, I try and stay positive, but our current predicament is really depressing.
We'd have had a better chance if we'd picked Naby. I'm not saying that we would have won though.
Logged

Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #344 on: Today at 07:59:55 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 07:53:12 pm
Some clowns want City to win the league oddly, thats why he probably mentioned them.

He's referring to Pep Llindjers  ::)
Logged

Online LFCJayy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #345 on: Today at 07:59:57 pm »
Elliot really isnt good enough, the sooner this experiment ends the better.
Hard to judge because the 2nd half we had to chase the game.

For us to stay in the top 4 either new ownership or FSG change there ways
Personally think its time to say thanks but goodbye
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,335
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #346 on: Today at 07:59:59 pm »
Just don't understand where all our passion and pressing has gone. It takes up at least 20min to get going, by then we've usually already conceded the first goal and then half time we come out and actually look to play for like 20min then we fade again. I understand we've had injuries and the lads a bit tired, but when's the last time we actually played like we wanted to win?
Logged

Online Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #347 on: Today at 08:00:02 pm »
Not even surprised by the result we know we have big issues in midfield. What I want to know is why is Salah hugging the touchline so much.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,666
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #348 on: Today at 08:00:04 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:55:16 pm
We'd still have struggled even with the best possible team we could have played, in my opinion. We just don't seem to have the determination or energy to fight for three points anymore. In the main, I try and stay positive, but our current predicament is really depressing.

You know, this season is not surprising me when you look at what we've been through recently. We had a season last time out when we went for four trophies winning two but narrowly missing the big two. We are then forced to bring the players back early, which buggers up our preparation time (sodding tour and all) also affects our pre-season which also involves having a World Cup in the middle of it. Now I'm not saying there aren't other issues such as not buying players we should have but this will all have a repercussions. Players are people they are not robots, right from the start we could see the players looked shattered. Been saying for years till I am blue in the face too many games and not enough time for players to recover properly.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #349 on: Today at 08:00:05 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 07:57:41 pm
Its not a foul but infuriating how he gave a free kick for Brentford for something similar.
These refs are fucking shite with no consistency.

It will happen next week for us and the ref will give a foul.

It's hard to be consistent when most players fall over like they have been shot under the slightest contact.
Logged

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,478
  • Free at last!
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #350 on: Today at 08:00:20 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:49:39 pm
From within two games of becoming the greatest team in history six months ago to... whatever the fuck this is.

I just don't understand it. Every single player looks a shadow of themself.

Yeah. Can't work out if its mental, physical or a bit of both. Could be we are trying to change too much in the way we play and its not quite right, so results in games like the last two as prime examples?

There was a spell of 20-30 mins today in the first half where we played like a crap championship team, it was awful to watch. At other times there was clear quality but after you give a team a two goal start and with a team so deep, its a challenge for any team to break down, but we seem to push so high that we leave ourselves open to the counter. At 2-1 there is time, but we play on the edge, but with players not able to play at that level at the moment.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,780
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #351 on: Today at 08:00:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:59:20 pm
Why is Klopp playing such an open side? Its got gaps everywhere. The setup is all wrong and what the fuck did they do in Dubai? These problems were prevalent before.

This is exactly it.

Played into their hands
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,837
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #352 on: Today at 08:00:59 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:49:39 pm
From within two games of becoming the greatest team in history six months ago to... whatever the fuck this is.

I just don't understand it. Every single player looks a shadow of themself.

Yeah, it's the worst certainly since Rodgers. The midfield has certainly not been invested in as much but I think last season also took a lot out of us and things like individual errors and injuries certainly haven't helped. Add that to some key people leaving, a shuffle in terms of transfer policy (according to reports). I don't think it's just the midfield, although that's a part of the problem, but there's various things going on. Now feels like this season certainly won't see us back to anything close to our best under Klopp.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #353 on: Today at 08:01:07 pm »
Thought when we pulled one back here we go.  And then nothing.  Back to huffing and puffing and creating very little.  Like trying to thread a needle up top.  Oh but for a player that likes  to shoot now and again. 

Less said about the defence the better.   
Logged

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,831
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #354 on: Today at 08:01:11 pm »
This same Brentford team beat man city at the Etihad btw....
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,089
  • Justice for the 97
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #355 on: Today at 08:01:36 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:59:27 pm
Robertson pushed their defender and we won a corner.
Agreed - but there weren't many others that went our way......most were in their favour.
Logged

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #356 on: Today at 08:01:42 pm »
Mane and gini were massive losses for us, never really injured and we're constantly 7/8 out of 10, not been replaced with the same quality or better. Diaz is in the mane mould of course but still a long way to go to match his output.
Others teams are strengthening while we are getting weaker.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,559
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #357 on: Today at 08:01:50 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:00:04 pm
You know, this season is not surprising me when you look at what we've been through recently. We had a season last time out when we went for four trophies winning two but narrowly missing the big two. We are then forced to bring the players back early, which buggers up our preparation time (sodding tour and all) also affects our pre-season which also involves having a World Cup in the middle of it. Now I'm not saying there aren't other issues such as not buying players we should have but this will all have a repercussions. Players are people they are not robots, right from the start we could see the players looked shattered. Been saying for years till I am blue in the face too many games and not enough time for players to recover properly.

Turn it in.
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online bobadicious

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,093
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #358 on: Today at 08:01:52 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:59:49 pm
We'd have had a better chance if we'd picked Naby. I'm not saying that we would have won though.

In Klopps defence I'm sure they are terrified of breaking Naby again. If he was more robust I'm sure he would have started. Who's left after that? Get 2 fit, strong athletic midfielders in pronto and things will turn round. Don't and were stuck with much of the same.
Logged
Football is a lie

Online harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,851
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #359 on: Today at 08:02:02 pm »
No great surprise that performance we have been shite all season.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9] 10   Go Up
« previous next »
 