We'd still have struggled even with the best possible team we could have played, in my opinion. We just don't seem to have the determination or energy to fight for three points anymore. In the main, I try and stay positive, but our current predicament is really depressing.



You know, this season is not surprising me when you look at what we've been through recently. We had a season last time out when we went for four trophies winning two but narrowly missing the big two. We are then forced to bring the players back early, which buggers up our preparation time (sodding tour and all) also affects our pre-season which also involves having a World Cup in the middle of it. Now I'm not saying there aren't other issues such as not buying players we should have but this will all have a repercussions. Players are people they are not robots, right from the start we could see the players looked shattered. Been saying for years till I am blue in the face too many games and not enough time for players to recover properly.