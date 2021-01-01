Yes.

It is a sexist, misogynistic phrase. Believe it or not many find this expression offensive.



No it isn't. In British English, it is very nearly always referring to a male, with notable exceptions like Margaret Thatcher, who was a c*nt.More importantly, you can't expect to come onto a forum with thousands and thousands of people and expect to gatekeep it according to your ideals, particularly with regard to a word which is perfectly harmless in the context of its natural biome, which this forum is. It's frankly ridiculous.