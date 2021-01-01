Re: Kelleher, For ROI Bazunu has been number 1 as he is playing first team football. There is the feeling that Kelleher is the better keeper in Ireland yes, but thats only down to the fact that Bazunu has kind of plateau'd a little bit, rather than Kelleher being outstanding when he has stood in. He has been ok, but not entirely convincing.



He is world class with his feet, I don't think there is a better keeper out there with the ball at his feet, he is that good. He is also remarkably cold blooded, with a fantastic temperment. But it would be interesting to see him in a team where he faces alot of shots week in week out, his shot stopping is ok but largely untested. For that reason, I think it would be risky for any side to be spending more than 20million on him.



The likes of Brentford and Brighton who play out from the back and emphasise utilitsing the keeper as a sweeper when needed, would suit Kelleher, but he really could go either way, could be a world class keeper or quickly find himself as second choice at a club outside of Liverpool.