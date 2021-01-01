« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 664 665 666 667 668 [669]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 872989 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,204
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26720 on: Today at 12:30:32 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:26:16 pm
If we take a step back goal keeper is a critical position where you can directly point to goals stopped over expectation and their value and yet they're currently the cheapest position on the pitch to buy for
Especially interesting in the context of the season we've all watched - I wouldn't say it was outrageous if someone suggested Allison had contributed to us being 10 or more points better off this season (as opposed to having a hypothetical 'very good' alternative in his shoes)
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26721 on: Today at 12:31:33 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 09:55:33 am
How is Milner a sweetener? He will be out of contract and can sign for who he likes 🤷‍♂️

This is true but its clear Klopp rates Milner but he seems like he going forcing FSG to get a new contract in front of him (as yet).

No doubt, Milners name came up in transfer confirmations and we have gone fair enough we will help you get him them. Sweet as chocolate.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26722 on: Today at 12:38:31 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:26:16 pm
It's an interesting one - fascinated to see what fee we can get for him
Goal keepers are under priced and at some point that 'inefficiency' is going to get sorted - its madness that 35 million would make a keeper one of the most expensive of all time
If we take a step back goal keeper is a critical position where you can directly point to goals stopped over expectation and their value and yet they're currently the cheapest position on the pitch to buy for

Let's say Kellher is a PL first team standard keeper - if Brighton are buying him its to start for the 6th best team in thel league   ... anyway let's say he's league average and he's prime age (ish) - if he was a centre back what would he cost? .. if he was a forward what would it be?
Obviously in his case the buying club could point to his level not being proven but at some point the fee scale for keepers will change
I think the elite goalkeepers are undervalued, although so few move that's hard to say now, but I think there's so many average goalkeepers that clubs are never going to commit too much in a position that can be hard to really evaluate. Brighton are their best ever with a goalkeeper who spent like 3 1/2 years on their bench for example.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:41:22 pm by Chris~ »
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,764
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26723 on: Today at 12:45:33 pm »
@AndyNaylorBHAFC:

- The way the rest of the season pans out will have a significant impact on Mac Allisters future plans. He WANTS to play Champions League football if he leaves Brighton this summer

It's not true that Mac Allister will only leave for a club in the champions league. - @GerGarciaGrova

 ;D
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,810
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26724 on: Today at 12:54:19 pm »
It's almost as if no journo has a clue what is really going on :D
Logged

Online Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 717
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26725 on: Today at 12:57:13 pm »
Re: Kelleher, For ROI Bazunu has been number 1 as he is playing first team football. There is the feeling that Kelleher is the better keeper in Ireland yes, but thats only down to the fact that Bazunu has kind of plateau'd a little bit, rather than Kelleher being outstanding when he has stood in. He has been ok, but not entirely convincing.

He is world class with his feet, I don't think there is a better keeper out there with the ball at his feet, he is that good. He is also remarkably cold blooded, with a fantastic temperment. But it would be interesting to see him in a team where he faces alot of shots week in week out, his shot stopping is ok but largely untested. For that reason, I think it would be risky for any side to be spending more than 20million on him.

The likes of Brentford and Brighton who play out from the back and emphasise utilitsing the keeper as a sweeper when needed, would suit Kelleher, but he really could go either way, could be a world class keeper or quickly find himself as second choice at a club outside of Liverpool.
Logged

Online Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 717
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26726 on: Today at 01:00:47 pm »
Really want to see us add Gravenberch this summer on top of maybe 2 high profile midfield signings.

If we managed to sign Gravenberch for around 25million it would prove to be a masterstroke, he has huge potential. Sounds like hyperbole but there is not a huge amount between himself and Bellingham in the talent stakes, I reckon Klopp would turn him into a world class player.

Would also be fantastic if we somehow managed to prise Tchouameni away from Madrid this season, would be a game changer.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,735
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26727 on: Today at 01:02:09 pm »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
Pages: 1 ... 664 665 666 667 668 [669]   Go Up
« previous next »
 