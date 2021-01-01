« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 662 663 664 665 666 [667]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 869256 times)

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,402
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26640 on: Yesterday at 11:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:48:35 pm
There isn't many better midfielders in Europe than those two, and the ones that are would probably  be priced in that 50-70m range themselves. Kone is an alternative i've mentioned in the past, who could go for a reasonable fee of around 40m or so, but there aren't many like him either.

Theres undoubtedly a host of players on the cusp of making a similar breakthrough but i think we need proven players in the midfield at this point.

There are lots of players who would fit like a.glove in our set up for less than 70m, no questions. If you don't believe that then fair enough, I'm just surprised that someone thinks there isn't
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,720
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26641 on: Yesterday at 11:55:23 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:51:37 pm
There are lots of players who would fit like a.glove in our set up for less than 70m, no questions. If you don't believe that then fair enough, I'm just surprised that someone thinks there isn't

Yeah I'm sure there are.. and I'm sure we have them on scouting reports. No one is going to tell me that on this planet- with this huge database of thousands upon thousands of players around the world, there aren't hundreds of players that will be better signings than what we, or any other club will make in the coming months.
Problem is just big or huge risks and they are not household names .. yet.

Obviously, I can't tell you who they are cause I'm no scout, but this much I know just from basic common sense- there are PLENTY.

For me though- we deal with what we know, and what Klopp wants, he should get. If he can't.. then get him the next best thing.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:59:08 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,714
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26642 on: Yesterday at 11:56:32 pm »
McAllister's mooted price tag/worth went up about 30 million quid just because someone said we wanted him.

Sound business model, that.
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Skagger

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26643 on: Today at 12:03:52 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:46:29 pm
Barella is one, Tchoumeni is another, but i would like to ask if Caicedo was putting these performances in for a Monaco would people rate him more?

As for the Barca lads, i haven't watched them enough to know if they have actually been better than the lads i named, but what is common sometimes on this forum is, the more foreign the better...

They both have greater potential but a  Barca fan would probably tell you that Gavi has been inconsistent this season, and i don't think Barca sell them even for that price, they'd much rather get rid of De Jong Busqets and others, they're building the future of their side around those two.

Yes they would as I agree with you generally on "the more foreign the better" but if Monaco had rejected 70m in Jan and were eyeing closer to 100m now this thread would be full of people saying Ugarte at 50m was better value.

The Barca lads are both serious talents who won the league today.

De Jong should be added to the list with Barella and Tchouameni and I don't think that is at all controversial.

I'll also mention Gravenberch again, just because I think he'd thrive at Liverpool
Logged
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.
Safe to say he found that confidence, our league and European winning captain.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,402
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26644 on: Today at 12:04:03 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:55:23 pm
Yeah I'm sure there are.. and I'm sure we have them on scouting reports. No one is going to tell me that on this planet- with this huge database of thousands upon thousands of players around the world, there aren't hundreds of players that will be better signings than what we, or any other club will make in the coming months.
Problem is just big or huge risks and they are not household names .. yet.

Obviously, I can't tell you who they are cause I'm no scout, but this much I know just from basic common sense- there are PLENTY.

For me though- we deal with what we know, and what Klopp wants, he should get. If he can't.. then get him the next best thing.

Of course there's a risk with any transfer. No guarantee MacAllister or Caicedo will perform as well as they have for Brighton. Many were raving at Bissouma (myself included), who hasn't lived up to his previous exploits (albeit being injured for a while)
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,402
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26645 on: Today at 12:06:47 am »
If the choice is only MacAllister or Caicedo at 70m, then I'd much prefer Caicedo
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,720
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26646 on: Today at 12:07:45 am »
Quote from: Skagger on Today at 12:03:52 am
Yes they would as I agree with you generally on "the more foreign the better" but if Monaco had rejected 70m in Jan and were eyeing closer to 100m now this thread would be full of people saying Ugarte at 50m was better value.

The Barca lads are both serious talents who won the league today.

De Jong should be added to the list with Barella and Tchouameni and I don't think that is at all controversial.

I'll also mention Gravenberch again, just because I think he'd thrive at Liverpool
We just need players who fit our system well... and the ones who understand THEIR system- Klopp and Pep should get their best or next-best targets. Next-bests sometimes turn out well. Look at Salah who was not Jurgen's first choice.
For me that's all.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,720
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26647 on: Today at 12:09:52 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:06:47 am
If the choice is only MacAllister or Caicedo at 70m, then I'd much prefer Caicedo
Yes, but it's ultimately about what the club understands it needs, isn't it?
Would you want what you want, or what Klopp thinks he needs?
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,197
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26648 on: Today at 12:11:15 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:06:47 am
If the choice is only MacAllister or Caicedo at 70m, then I'd much prefer Caicedo
agreed. hypothetically/if we operate in a vacuum - and can only sign one player at a time, and have to do it in order of need - Caicedo has more of the ability we have lack in midfield
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,402
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26649 on: Today at 12:12:46 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:09:52 am
Yes, but it's ultimately about what the club understands it needs, isn't it?
Would you want what you want, or what Klopp thinks he needs?

My choice has no bearing on Klopps decision, otherwise we might as well close this thread down
Logged

Online Skagger

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26650 on: Today at 12:13:54 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:07:45 am
... and the ones who understand THEIR system- Klopp and Pep should get their best or next-best targets. Next-bests sometimes turn out well. Look at Salah who was not Jurgen's first choice.
For me that's all.

Yes and no, jigsaw pieces that'll fit exactly into a system are  basically unicorns and any player we sign will require some adjustments, we've been linked with a lot of quality that we'll adjust around
Logged
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.
Safe to say he found that confidence, our league and European winning captain.

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,720
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26651 on: Today at 12:18:26 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:12:46 am
My choice has no bearing on Klopps decision, otherwise we might as well close this thread down
Yes, but still - what Klopp wants, goes, and I would generally agree with him.

Caicedo and Mac Allister are different players, and if we were interested in him(Caicedo) at some point, I can only deduce that either our system dictates the change in target, or that we may have found an alternative in the meantime, but we first need to settle the Mac Allister deal as it's seen as more important for reasons known only to the club.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:22:15 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,402
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26652 on: Today at 12:21:46 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:18:26 am
Yes, but still - what Klopp wants, goes, and I would generally agree with him.

I genuinely don't understand what you're saying, its a transfer rumour thread where people chat shit. If you're coming out with Klopp knows best, then just dont bother, adds nothing.

We're in for both, or we have a genuine interest in both players, although one may be more advanced in the process
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,720
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26653 on: Today at 12:22:48 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:21:46 am
I genuinely don't understand what you're saying, its a transfer rumour thread where people chat shit. If you're coming out with Klopp knows best, then just dont bother, adds nothing.

We're in for both, or we have a genuine interest in both players, although one may be more advanced in the process
But it does! It adds sanity you see.
People jump off the handle, get angry and frustrated, and whatnot- slicing their wrists etc... because of nonsense. The "it's a transfer rumour thread" thing is thrown around from time to time to continue to indulge ourselves, but soon we're off to anger and despair over the club not understanding OUR personal views.

Sometimes you need sense, cause we got a lot of stupid bastards around.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:26:42 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,402
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26654 on: Today at 12:24:42 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:22:48 am
But it does! It adds sanity you see.

Klopp knows best? Fuck me, sound thinking

So last year, when he said we didn't need any more midfielders (his admission, although he was covering). Was that right or wrong?
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26655 on: Today at 12:27:11 am »
We signing Caicedo then?
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,720
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26656 on: Today at 12:27:51 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:24:42 am
Klopp knows best? Fuck me, sound thinking

So last year, when he said we didn't need any more midfielders (his admission, although he was covering). Was that right or wrong?
And the years before... did he know best?
We can play that game all night long.

Point is- I want to follow the try and follow his logic. That seems a more interesting guessing game.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:29:55 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,402
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26657 on: Today at 12:28:00 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:27:11 am
We signing Caicedo then?

Kephren
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,402
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26658 on: Today at 12:29:09 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:27:51 am
And the years before... did he know best?

Proves my point though, Klopps not infallible and we can discuss rumours or players who we feel would strengthen us

Yours isn't a debate and pointless
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,720
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26659 on: Today at 12:33:07 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:29:09 am
Proves my point though, Klopps not infallible and we can discuss rumours or players who we feel would strengthen us

Yours isn't a debate and pointless
And throwing your hat into the ring to "prefer" someone else, while it's clear the club isn't interested, isn't pointless? Fantasy Manager stuff isn't pointless?

It's pointless arguing for something if your preference has no bearing on what the club wants. IMO, it's better to try and understand what we're trying to achieve by looking at who we're really interested in.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:36:10 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,402
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26660 on: Today at 12:35:19 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:33:07 am
And throwing your hat into the ring to "prefer" someone else, while it's clear the club isn't interested, isn't pointless? Fantasy Manager stuff isn't pointless?

I think you need to see my post where I said there's interest in Caicedo from us. You're in a transfers thread complaining about posters talking about the merits of players

You feeling OK? You're welcome to leave gatekeeper
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,964
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26661 on: Today at 12:39:45 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 04:48:35 pm
Sounds like the title of a buddy-cop movie.

If you can dodge a Rensch, you can dodge a ball.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,720
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26662 on: Today at 12:43:59 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:35:19 am
I think you need to see my post where I said there's interest in Caicedo from us. You're in a transfers thread complaining about posters talking about the merits of players

You feeling OK? You're welcome to leave gatekeeper
There's been no concrete interest from us in Caicedo. What may have been last season or in January isn't what we're seeing now.
Perhaps, perhaps - and I really hope it is so- we are.. but until we see more reputable links or more frequent rumors surrounding it, I don't even think about it.
There are more "rumors" linking us with Ugarte... but then again- these are only rumors.

Anyway, sorry for my attitude, mate. Just had a massive fallout with someone and I'm such an ass- I brought it in here.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,402
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26663 on: Today at 12:46:05 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:43:59 am
There's been no concrete interest from us in Caicedo. What may have been last season or in January isn't what we're seeing now.
Perhaps, perhaps - and I really hope it is so- we are.. but until we see more reputable links or more frequent rumors surrounding it, I don't even think about it.
There's been more "rumors" linking us with Ugarte... but then again- these are only rumors.

Anyway, sorry for my attitude, mate. Just had a massive fallout with someone and I'm such an ass- I brought it in here.

We have had interest in Caicedo, Bellingham, Ugarte and MacAllister. So it's natural that we'd discuss them

No worries, hope everything works out for you
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 662 663 664 665 666 [667]   Go Up
« previous next »
 