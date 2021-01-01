« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 868538 times)

Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26600 on: Today at 08:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:16:56 pm
Thanks Roy. Mane was always a great signing and the fee was fine. Nothing about that signing was mental, not least given the lack of pace we had going forward. Its was a brilliant signing from the word go. If we argued about it on here it says more about our collective ability to discern a reasonable fee/ a players quality than anything inherently mental about the signing.
... and yet we doing the same thing all over again.
What makes you think this time it will be different? Every season we're arguing over it, and next season we'll do the same.
Some are so used to the same bs year after year- the same "dance"... like Samie- who has taken to calling everyone a dumb motherfucker... cause that's what we are! (Some would disagree vehemently... but that's just who they are)

We don't need the best most of the time... that's the mistake we make EVERY g*ddamn year..
What we need are the best players FOR OUR SYSTEM! OUR SYSTEM will turn them into "our world-class" (Notice they don't do well anywhere else?)
So this- he's not worth "this" much or "that" much, and we need to sign "x", or "x" is better than "y", is meaningless in light of decades of Liverpool transfers. If the manager thinks he needs them, we'll go out and pay for them...
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26601 on: Today at 08:56:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:54:44 pm
They are not reliable.

Shame. But like Yorky who wants Eze, I am still hoping for Monaco lad and Barella.
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26602 on: Today at 09:01:58 pm »
The devils club, the devils page count. :)
Offline rob1966

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26603 on: Today at 09:05:10 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:01:58 pm
The devils club, the devils page count. :)

:thumbup
Offline spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26604 on: Today at 09:06:01 pm »
I really like Caicedo but I think Tchouameni is a better player. If there is a chance I think weve got to bring Tchouameni in.
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26605 on: Today at 09:19:15 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 07:57:00 pm
Am I the only one that thinks Mac Allister will be fantastic for us? At times reminds me of a more technical Gini. Great with the ball at his feet, keeps it ticking over and the added bonus is he can score and create.. For Brighton hes played all over in midfield which will be good for us as. Caicedo is quality but Ugarte is likely to be around £20m cheaper and I have a nagging feeling we will keep faith with Fab and not buy a DM. Mac, Gravenberch and Mount seem the most likely to me but would love for us to get a mobile 6 to cover for Trent when he steps in to midfield.
Yep.. been on the Mac Allister/Gini train for a while. Great in possession and passing. He's basically one-half of that possession-based Brighton midfield.
We've never really replaced Gini.

As long as he fits into how we want to play, I'm okay with him.. and to be honest he looks good.
Online rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26606 on: Today at 09:22:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:56:50 pm
Shame. But like Yorky who wants Eze, I am still hoping for Monaco lad and Barella.
Oh Killer, let it go, its like me with Bellingham.. just accept it and move on. To quote some annoying chap on here.. We are not signing Tchoo Tchoo
Offline buttersstotch

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26607 on: Today at 09:35:40 pm »
I think if there is a chance we can get Tchouameni, we should go back in for him. Like so many have said before, the world and its dog knows we're in for at least two, possibly three midfielders so it's hard to tell which links are the truth and which are us playing the game. Not sure Madrid would sell him to us though.

Does seem very much like MacAllister is the one. Klopp likes a player whose got Premier League experience and it seems like he will have the mentality to step up to a bigger club too. He can play so many positions and is adept at keeping the ball.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26608 on: Today at 09:35:59 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:01:58 pm
The devils club, the devils page count. :)
lock it and bury it, forever.  :)
Offline McSquared

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26609 on: Today at 09:43:04 pm »
Als page
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26610 on: Today at 09:45:25 pm »
Tchouameni is quality and can play as both a 6 and an 8. Adding another specialist 6 like Ugarte to Fabinho wouldn't be ideal. But would be very surprising if Tchouameni left Madrid.
Offline Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26611 on: Today at 09:47:49 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:54:44 pm
They are not reliable.
I have chosen to believe them.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26612 on: Today at 10:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:47:49 pm
I have chosen to believe them.

Who's Monaco lad?
Online JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26613 on: Today at 10:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:03:59 pm
Who's Monaco lad?

They mean Tchouaméni. KH should copy it to her clipboard she writes about him so much. I typed it out once and now my predictive text does the rest.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26614 on: Today at 10:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:03:59 pm
Who's Monaco lad?
Rossos sister. Married to Chandlo Bingo
Offline Paul_h

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26615 on: Today at 10:11:21 pm »
sign the beast!
Online Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26616 on: Today at 10:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:09:43 pm
Rossos sister. Married to Chandlo Bingo

You daft wanko.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26617 on: Today at 10:17:05 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:07:01 pm
They mean Tchouaméni. KH should copy it to her clipboard she writes about him so much. I typed it out once and now my predictive text does the rest.

Better than constantly going on about Sancho I guess :P
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26618 on: Today at 10:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:09:43 pm
Rossos sister. Married to Chandlo Bingo

;D
Online Skagger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26619 on: Today at 10:19:22 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:47:43 pm
The thing with MF like Elliott is they have a low percentage % because they trying play a lot of through balls. Gravenberch is mid 80s which is more of something that keeping it safe as well progression.

Mid 80's on what metric? Which areas of his game are lacking in your eyes for him to be our most creative MF?
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26620 on: Today at 10:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 09:45:25 pm
Tchouameni is quality and can play as both a 6 and an 8. Adding another specialist 6 like Ugarte to Fabinho wouldn't be ideal. But would be very surprising if Tchouameni left Madrid.

Ugarte is not a "specialist No.6" ...

Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26621 on: Today at 10:29:08 pm »


ive really tried to get behind the MacAllister signing but i just cant do it! if he does ill be delighted to see him succeed but i just dont see what he brings to the table

Eze as the 10, just imagine him receiving the ball in pockets of space and driving at opposition defences and youve got Salah/Diaz/Gakpo to pass to, that would be a nightmare to defend against-
Gravenberch / Kone as an 8
Tchouameni/Fofana as the 6
Trent would have more playmaking responsibilities but hes good enough to do it
sign a really dynamic centre back who can cover LCB like Konate does on the right and we would be in a decent position to challenge

This is a far more dynamic and likely to cause teams problems, were not going to beat Man City at their own game with inferior players, id rather we tweak things and go a little more direct with running power and dribbling
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26622 on: Today at 10:29:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:20:47 pm
Ugarte is not a "specialist No.6" ...


Looks like mine after a Saturday night curry..
He's all over the place!
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26623 on: Today at 10:43:58 pm »
Mac Allister is a proper player. Almost always makes the right decision. Can hold the ball under pressure, carry it forward, can play an incisive pass, but can also keep it simple, plus he chips in with goals & assists. He would make our midfield tick. He can play further up the pitch, but can also help control the game from a deeper position. He sees the game. The other thing he has massively going for him:

PL minutes played so far:

Mac Allister 2,634
Fabinho 2,449    
Henderson 1,895
Elliot 1,567    
Thiago 1,256
Jones 835
Milner 769    
Carvalho 335    
Ox 335
Keïta 292

On availability+ability, he would be our best midfielder by a country mile and is coming into his peak years.
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26624 on: Today at 10:50:02 pm »
Loved Caiceido getting retribution on Martinelli today btw. We need that in the midfield. Souness.
Online Caps4444

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26625 on: Today at 10:50:03 pm »
These Tammy Abraham rumours are surely nonsense.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26626 on: Today at 10:51:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:45:49 pm
Some spanish outlet called Nacional saying that there is a price Madrid would accept for Monaco lad and we intend to pay it.

I am still hoping we get him. Him, Trent and Thiago in midfield would be amazing.

That would roughly be about 50% of matches.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26627 on: Today at 10:52:31 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:50:02 pm
Loved Caiceido getting retribution on Martinelli today btw. We need that in the midfield. Souness.
Plus the little low-5 he gave Mitoma while getting back into position. ;D
Online A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26628 on: Today at 10:53:40 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:50:02 pm
Loved Caiceido getting retribution on Martinelli today btw. We need that in the midfield. Souness.

Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 10:52:31 pm
Plus the little low-5 he gave Mitoma while getting back into position. ;D

Yep.  ;D
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26629 on: Today at 10:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:11:50 pm
Who?

In the Premier League or the world, because there's enough quality midfielders in the world available for 70m or less
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26630 on: Today at 10:58:19 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 10:56:06 pm
In the Premier League or the world, because there's enough quality midfielders in the world available for 70m or less

Go on name those on the level or better than Caicedo and Mac Allister.
Online Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26631 on: Today at 11:03:49 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:50:02 pm
Loved Caiceido getting retribution on Martinelli today btw. We need that in the midfield. Souness.

Yup! Loved that.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26632 on: Today at 11:10:19 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:50:02 pm
Loved Caiceido getting retribution on Martinelli today btw. We need that in the midfield. Souness.
he gave him a long and thorough embrace after which wasn't too Souness'y ;D
Online Shady Craig

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26633 on: Today at 11:10:28 pm »
