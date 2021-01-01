Mac Allister is a proper player. Almost always makes the right decision. Can hold the ball under pressure, carry it forward, can play an incisive pass, but can also keep it simple, plus he chips in with goals & assists. He would make our midfield tick. He can play further up the pitch, but can also help control the game from a deeper position. He sees the game. The other thing he has massively going for him:
PL minutes played so far:
Mac Allister 2,634
Fabinho 2,449
Henderson 1,895
Elliot 1,567
Thiago 1,256
Jones 835
Milner 769
Carvalho 335
Ox 335
Keïta 292
On availability+ability, he would be our best midfielder by a country mile and is coming into his peak years.