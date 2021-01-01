« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26600 on: Today at 08:55:29 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:16:56 pm
Thanks Roy. Mane was always a great signing and the fee was fine. Nothing about that signing was mental, not least given the lack of pace we had going forward. Its was a brilliant signing from the word go. If we argued about it on here it says more about our collective ability to discern a reasonable fee/ a players quality than anything inherently mental about the signing.
... and yet we doing the same thing all over again.
What makes you think this time it will be different? Every season we're arguing over it, and next season we'll do the same.
Some are so used to the same bs year after year- the same "dance"... like Samie- who has taken to calling everyone a dumb motherfucker... cause that's what we are! (Some would disagree vehemently... but that's just who they are)

We don't need the best most of the time... that's the mistake we make EVERY g*ddamn year..
What we need are the best players FOR OUR SYSTEM! OUR SYSTEM will turn them into "our world-class" (Notice they don't do well anywhere else?)
So this- he's not worth "this" much or "that" much, and we need to sign "x", or "x" is better than "y", is meaningless in light of decades of Liverpool transfers. If the manager thinks he needs them, we'll go out and pay for them...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26601 on: Today at 08:56:50 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:54:44 pm
They are not reliable.

Shame. But like Yorky who wants Eze, I am still hoping for Monaco lad and Barella.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26602 on: Today at 09:01:58 pm
The devils club, the devils page count. :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26603 on: Today at 09:05:10 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:01:58 pm
The devils club, the devils page count. :)

:thumbup
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26604 on: Today at 09:06:01 pm
I really like Caicedo but I think Tchouameni is a better player. If there is a chance I think weve got to bring Tchouameni in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26605 on: Today at 09:19:15 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 07:57:00 pm
Am I the only one that thinks Mac Allister will be fantastic for us? At times reminds me of a more technical Gini. Great with the ball at his feet, keeps it ticking over and the added bonus is he can score and create.. For Brighton hes played all over in midfield which will be good for us as. Caicedo is quality but Ugarte is likely to be around £20m cheaper and I have a nagging feeling we will keep faith with Fab and not buy a DM. Mac, Gravenberch and Mount seem the most likely to me but would love for us to get a mobile 6 to cover for Trent when he steps in to midfield.
Yep.. been on the Mac Allister/Gini train for a while. Great in possession and passing. He's one half of that possession-based Brighton team.
We've never really replaced Gini.

As long as he fits into how we want to play, I'm okay with him.. and to be honest he looks good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26606 on: Today at 09:22:34 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:56:50 pm
Shame. But like Yorky who wants Eze, I am still hoping for Monaco lad and Barella.
Oh Killer, let it go, its like me with Bellingham.. just accept it and move on. To quote some annoying chap on here.. We are not signing Tchoo Tchoo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26607 on: Today at 09:35:40 pm
I think if there is a chance we can get Tchouameni, we should go back in for him. Like so many have said before, the world and its dog knows we're in for at least two, possibly three midfielders so it's hard to tell which links are the truth and which are us playing the game. Not sure Madrid would sell him to us though.

Does seem very much like MacAllister is the one. Klopp likes a player whose got Premier League experience and it seems like he will have the mentality to step up to a bigger club too. He can play so many positions and is adept at keeping the ball.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26608 on: Today at 09:35:59 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:01:58 pm
The devils club, the devils page count. :)
lock it and bury it, forever.  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26609 on: Today at 09:43:04 pm
Als page
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26610 on: Today at 09:45:25 pm
Tchouameni is quality and can play as both a 6 and an 8. Adding another specialist 6 like Ugarte to Fabinho wouldn't be ideal. But would be very surprising if Tchouameni left Madrid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26611 on: Today at 09:47:49 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:54:44 pm
They are not reliable.
I have chosen to believe them.
