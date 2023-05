Am I the only one that thinks Mac Allister will be fantastic for us? At times reminds me of a more technical Gini. Great with the ball at his feet, keeps it ticking over and the added bonus is he can score and create.. For Brighton hes played all over in midfield which will be good for us as. Caicedo is quality but Ugarte is likely to be around 20m cheaper and I have a nagging feeling we will keep faith with Fab and not buy a DM. Mac, Gravenberch and Mount seem the most likely to me but would love for us to get a mobile 6 to cover for Trent when he steps in to midfield.