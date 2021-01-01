« previous next »
Reply #26520 on: Today at 06:31:24 pm
If were looking at a cheaper alternative to Caicedo then we have to be looking at Kone.
Reply #26521 on: Today at 06:31:56 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:30:03 pm
I want Caicedo.

Been banging the drum for ages. He is exactly what our midfield hasn't been this season- energetic, combatative and a nightmare to play against
Reply #26522 on: Today at 06:33:17 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:15:47 pm
Go on then, name some.

We could get the likes of Paulinha, Fofana, Ugarte all for less money. Timber at Ajax does a good job in there as well. Plus Id rather pay £100m for Declan Rice.
Reply #26523 on: Today at 06:33:45 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:17:33 pm
And you can't get better than Mac Allister for £70m?

We can. He isnt worth £70m.
Reply #26524 on: Today at 06:36:00 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:33:45 pm
We can. He isnt worth £70m.
He is worth as much as someone will pay for him. The price tag is high, seems overblown, but name someone with equivalent skills who would cost less, or name someone who cost 70m and is better?
Reply #26525 on: Today at 06:37:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:33:17 pm
We could get the likes of Paulinha, Fofana, Ugarte all for less money. Timber at Ajax does a good job in there as well. Plus Id rather pay £100m for Declan Rice.

Paulinho and Ugarte are specialist players, Caicedo can play as an 8/6 or right back, he is a different and more valuable type of player for that reason.

He is also 3 years younger than Rice and arguably already a better player. Rice hasnt played in a possession based system, Caicedo has.
Reply #26526 on: Today at 06:38:10 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:22:03 pm
I agree but Im basing it on 70-80 million being the fee for very good midfielders this summer ie a notch below Rice / Fernandez level
Might end up being a bit of an overpay but good premier league CMs are > 40 now

I think for me the issue is that the difference between a good player and a great player on the pitch hasn't changed, but the gap in price between the two has all but disappeared. Not that long ago you could get a very good midfielder for £30-40m but would pay maybe £70-80m for a top midfielder. Now it's £70m for a good but not great midfielder, and £90-100m for a top midfielder (bar maybe Bellingham and Fernandez who are outliers for obvious reasons). If you're gonna drop a fucking fortune, pay a bit more and get someone genuinely incredible, there is basically zero value in the market at this level - £70m should really be getting you an absolute game-changer.

A lot depends on the budget and maybe it's secretly bigger than we think but I think this will almost certainly be our only major (£40m+) signing this summer and I dunno, it just feels like a lot of money for a marginal gain where we need something a bit more significant to actually be competing for the league again. Clearly I'm in the minority though and when he does come here (feels inevitable) I hope he does very well!
Reply #26527 on: Today at 06:38:38 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:25:51 pm
Who are the best midfielders in the world which are available for a transfer?
We need to be finding these players before they become the best in the world, the Tories, Abu Dhabi, Yernited and Saudi FC will always have bigger transfer funds than Liverpool.
Reply #26528 on: Today at 06:38:55 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:37:50 pm
Paulinho and Ugarte are specialist players, Caicedo can play as an 8/6 or right back, he is a different and more valuable type of player for that reason.

He is also 3 years younger than Rice and arguably already a better player. Rice hasnt played in a possession based system, Caicedo has.

He can play the 8 in terms of a player who can get up and down and tackle. He isnt good enough on the ball to be an 8 for us.
Reply #26529 on: Today at 06:39:14 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:33:17 pm
We could get the likes of Paulinha, Fofana, Ugarte all for less money. Timber at Ajax does a good job in there as well. Plus Id rather pay £100m for Declan Rice.

Paulinha being less money is debatable as he's just gone to Fulham and would be sold at a premium.  And there is no way I would rather have Rice than Caicedo as Caicedo is a far better player.
Reply #26530 on: Today at 06:39:58 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:36:00 pm
He is worth as much as someone will pay for him. The price tag is high, seems overblown, but name someone with equivalent skills who would cost less, or name someone who cost 70m and is better?

Madrid paid roughly that for the Monaco lad and he is miles better than Caicedo. £70m would make him our second most expensive signing ever.
Reply #26531 on: Today at 06:40:31 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:39:14 pm
Paulinha being less money is debatable as he's just gone to Fulham and would be sold at a premium.  And there is no way I would rather have Rice than Caicedo as Caicedo is a far better player.

Absolutely no way is Caicedo better than Rice. Sorry but thats a mad opinion.
Reply #26532 on: Today at 06:42:06 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:39:58 pm
Madrid paid roughly that for the Monaco lad and he is miles better than Caicedo. £70m would make him our second most expensive signing ever.
That was last summer though. Plus Tchouameni chose them the moment they came knocking; how do you buy him then? Its about who we can get, and he wouldnt have counted even if he was to move this summer.
Reply #26533 on: Today at 06:43:56 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:42:06 pm
That was last summer though. Plus Tchouameni chose them the moment they came knocking; how do you buy him then? It’s about who we can get, and he wouldn’t have counted even if he was to move this summer.

Well then we can get players who are cheaper. Money matters to us, we put off the chance of signing a generational talent because cash is so limited and thats why im against us signing players the level of Caicedo and Mac Allister for close to record club fees.

We have mingebag owners and once that money is spent we will be spending fuck all the next few summers. We need quantity this summer.
Reply #26534 on: Today at 06:44:25 pm
Get Trent in midfield with Mac Allister and Ugarte and sign Caicedo for right back.
Reply #26535 on: Today at 06:44:53 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 06:38:10 pm
I think for me the issue is that the difference between a good player and a great player on the pitch hasn't changed, but the gap in price between the two has all but disappeared. Not that long ago you could get a very good midfielder for £30-40m but would pay maybe £70-80m for a top midfielder. Now it's £70m for a good but not great midfielder, and £90-100m for a top midfielder (bar maybe Bellingham and Fernandez who are outliers for obvious reasons). If you're gonna drop a fucking fortune, pay a bit more and get someone genuinely incredible, there is basically zero value in the market at this level - £70m should really be getting you an absolute game-changer.

A lot depends on the budget and maybe it's secretly bigger than we think but I think this will almost certainly be our only major (£40m+) signing this summer and I dunno, it just feels like a lot of money for a marginal gain where we need something a bit more significant to actually be competing for the league again. Clearly I'm in the minority though and when he does come here (feels inevitable) I hope he does very well!

Talking at cross purposes a bit - I was talking about Caicedo not Macallister
Agree with you about Macallister - cant make a case for him being a game changer for us and youre right you should be buying that for 70+
Hell be a good signing for us I think, but not one id make with our budget and needs
