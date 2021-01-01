I agree but Im basing it on 70-80 million being the fee for very good midfielders this summer ie a notch below Rice / Fernandez level

Might end up being a bit of an overpay but good premier league CMs are > 40 now



I think for me the issue is that the difference between a good player and a great player on the pitch hasn't changed, but the gap in price between the two has all but disappeared. Not that long ago you could get a very good midfielder for £30-40m but would pay maybe £70-80m for a top midfielder. Now it's £70m for a good but not great midfielder, and £90-100m for a top midfielder (bar maybe Bellingham and Fernandez who are outliers for obvious reasons). If you're gonna drop a fucking fortune, pay a bit more and get someone genuinely incredible, there is basically zero value in the market at this level - £70m should really be getting you an absolute game-changer.A lot depends on the budget and maybe it's secretly bigger than we think but I think this will almost certainly be our only major (£40m+) signing this summer and I dunno, it just feels like a lot of money for a marginal gain where we need something a bit more significant to actually be competing for the league again. Clearly I'm in the minority though and when he does come here (feels inevitable) I hope he does very well!