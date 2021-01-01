I'm super excited by Bajcetic and have said so consistently - I think he could be absolutely mint. Came in, instantly looked our best midfielder (exceptionally low bar tbf), but more impressively in a strugging and dysfunctional team littered with underperforming players he actually rose above that level instead of being dragged down to the level of others, at the age of just 18. I think that says a huge amount about his maturity and bodes incredibly well for the future.



....it was also only about what 7 games worth of minutes? I think it's fair to acknowledge that and still be hugely excited by his potential. Development for young players isn't linear, and a spate of good performances does not a top level career make, but he's shown more than enough to be super encouraged. I really like the look of him as an 8 even, though most have him down as a defensive midfielder first and foremost. Is he ready to be a starting midfielder for a team challenging for trophies? Well we don't really know do we, it'd be a risk to assume that. Same with Jones, who's a little further along in his development and who's been exceptional recently but again, sample size.



It's a tricky thing with Bacjetic, because on the one hand, if you bring in a new DM and don't move on Fabinho, where is he getting games to develop? On the flipside, if you don't bring in a new DM you're accepting that your choice there is a declining Fabinho who doesn't have legs for it vs a lad who has next to no top level experience. Maybe we chuck him in the deep end and he swims and goes on to form the next great Spanish midfield alongside Pedri and Gavi. Fucking great if he does. Just as good a chance he doesn't hit that level immediately though (if he does at all) and we're sat here next season having the exact same debate about the midfield.



It's a bit of a conundrum actually with both Bajcetic and Jones - been our best midfielders when they've played this season, but how much of that is a) because they can actually run around, and b) can we bank on them doing it consistently over a season given their age/inexperience? Cos I think that's potentially 2/3rds of a genuinely excellent midfield if they reach their potential, but there are no guarantees and the alternatives are not really of the required level anymore. It's a lot of pressure on young shoulders, and a bit of a gamble. I just worry that if we bank on it and it doesn't pan out and we aren't immediately catapulted back in to the top four next season, they'll be thrown to the dogs. But I also want to see them get an opportunity to thrive, because I think they could. Tricky.