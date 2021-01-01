« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 657 658 659 660 661 [662] 663   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 864514 times)

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,695
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26440 on: Today at 02:26:24 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:22:19 pm
I dont think Keita did as badly as some people are making out. The problem is he misses too many games.

I couldnt even name a top 5 Keita match list if I tried. Best game he ever played was Man United away, I might be wrong but he might have went off with an injury that game too  ;D
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,981
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26441 on: Today at 02:29:10 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:07:48 pm
Great post. Nice to see well researched knowledge shared, and to learn something new in the transfer thread./

The idea they are "plastic" is daft, sorry. Unless everyone decided to change the definition from what it used to be. They aren't RB Leipzeig, nor is their support/popularity anything like Chelsea's in the mid 2000s.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:13:18 pm
Yeah, they might've gotten an early start in a competition that wasn't as highly regarded and well-contested at first, but to accuse them of being "plastics", is ludicrous.
We love to hate them because they've been successful ... up until now, but our time will come.
Shankly's dream will materialize... again. That man was powerful.

Well, I suppose we can also be that successful if we manage to sell our training complex for £500 million to the government, and then get it back to use it basically for free ...

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/197958-where-does-real-madrid-get-so-much-money
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,738
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26442 on: Today at 02:32:30 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:26:24 pm
I couldnt even name a top 5 Keita match list if I tried. Best game he ever played was Man United away, I might be wrong but he might have went off with an injury that game too  ;D

He's was lucky that c*nt Pogba didn't break his leg. Took VAR to get the c*nt given a straight red after that Manc Taylor only gave a yellow

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26443 on: Today at 02:35:12 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:06:31 pm
Xavi was supposedly an average player when Van Gaal had the reins at Barcelona - they tried to flog him to Man Utd.
Xavi wasnt seen as anything special until his late 20s.  He's a great example of what actually makes a great midifelder (in the early to mid 00s it wasnt really what Xavi offered) and how much impact do they actually have.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26444 on: Today at 02:38:57 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:10:21 am
Well I took them as proof that hes already elite. Mo Salah said to the SKY post game interviewer in front of the fella that hed been our best player since Xmas and he was right when he said it. Bajcetic is going to be phenomenal but hes gonna be selected whenever hes fit because Klopp selects players based on their ability, and his ability right now is good enough to start for Liverpool. Gotze is maybe the most famous example, is that fair? But his two centre halves at Dortmund were 18 years old, the midfield anchor was 20, and so on and so forth.


And that's brilliantly positive but it's also much too early to be calling an 18 year with 500 minutes in the league this season 'already elite'. It's great that Salah gassed up a youngster standing next to him in a post game interview but says more about Salah's leadership skills than Bajcetic. I've been super positive in his thread too and going overboard with our youngsters is fun, but it's still ok to say we're going overboard on occasion.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:45:07 pm by Knight »
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,446
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26445 on: Today at 02:47:29 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 12:23:19 pm
how many sides would he actually walk in to?

doubt he is the level of madrid/bayern/city

he walk into ours just because you know our midfield is absolutely dire and in need of refresh. thats kind of a low bar to set isnt it.
The last game of Bayern I watched, CL quarter final, they had Choupo Moting starting for them... Not sure they are exactly standard setters at the moment...

Besides, plenty would have said that about Hendo and Milner over the years who have been key cogs in our elite teams.  It's about how a player fits in with what Klopp wants (what we did with Gini another prime example) as opposed to necessarily being world class stars.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26446 on: Today at 02:48:02 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:19:36 am
EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool ready to sign Alexis Mac Allister in £70million swap transfer with Brighton | @riccosrant mirror.co.uk/sport/football
:(
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26447 on: Today at 02:48:29 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:32:51 pm
Macallisters a good player - he hasnt been elite at Brighton hes been good (excellent at some things, less so at others)  i doubt hes hiding his world classness under a bushel so I think its likely hell be a good, versatile signing for us and probably we dont need elite/world class midfielders anyway
Whether hell be an over pay or not remains to be seen obviously but thats less interesting
Theres just no need to anoint him as world class because it doesnt make him a bad signing if he isnt

Yep I hazard a guess that more Brighton fans would consider Caicedo closer to elite than Mac allister.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26448 on: Today at 02:49:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:06:36 pm
Mac Allister is already an elite midfielder. He is just not playing for an elite club yet ...
No he isn't.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,771
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26449 on: Today at 02:53:42 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:13:18 pm
Yeah, they might've gotten an early start in a competition that wasn't as highly regarded and well-contested at first, but to accuse them of being "plastics", is ludicrous.
We love to hate them because they've been successful ... up until now, but our time will come.
Shankly's dream will materialize... again. That man was powerful.

We love to hate them because they are c*nts and are one of our biggest enemies. Fuck Madrid.  ;)
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26450 on: Today at 03:08:13 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:47:29 pm
The last game of Bayern I watched, CL quarter final, they had Choupo Moting starting for them... Not sure they are exactly standard setters at the moment...

Besides, plenty would have said that about Hendo and Milner over the years who have been key cogs in our elite teams.  It's about how a player fits in with what Klopp wants (what we did with Gini another prime example) as opposed to necessarily being world class stars.

wonder how choupo moting would perform in our midfield..lol

what klopp did with gini was actual masterstroke to be honest. i expected him to come in and perform a maxi like role when under rafa as in the attacking midfielder who contributes with the odd goals. I remember opening gini's thread everytime after he played and scored for holland. that was fun times.

anyone actually think that klopp/pep will revert to the workhorse like midfield 3 again where we were at our most successful or will we see an evolution. We are already seeing glimpses of it with trent as the deep lying playmaker.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,188
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26451 on: Today at 03:11:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:29:10 pm
Well, I suppose we can also be that successful if we manage to sell our training complex for £500 million to the government, and then get it back to use it basically for free ...

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/197958-where-does-real-madrid-get-so-much-money
I'm familiar with that Peter, but not sure why you posted this non sequitur mate. I wasn't talking about their competitiveness, just that they aren't a plastic club.

In the same way that West Ham aren't a plastic club, despite the state-provided dodgy olympic stadium. Likewise, before the two Shinawatra and Abu Dhabi takeovers Man City weren't considered a plastic club, despite the use of the commonwealth stadium they didn't pay to build.

There's all kinds of things we can level at that dickheaded club, but labelling them plastic (seemingly out of upset they signed a player we wanted) just doesn't fit.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,485
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26452 on: Today at 03:16:16 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:58:05 pm
I find it interesting that the yardstick is Man City, Bayern and Man City. Liverpool were the number 1 ranked side in world football literally three years ago after going back to back seasons in and around 95+ points. The midfield was stocked with players like Lallana (who struggled to go past 60 minutes), Milner, Henderson and Wijnaldum. Our eyes are pretty well attuned to what good looks like as a fanbase, no? It doesn't always mean glitzy footballers. It's how the footballers blend for our approach that's key to it, no?

The tone's suddenly quite negative around actual positives it feels like. 

Just on Bacjetic - here's the link to the Bajcetic thread after the derby. A lot of people think he's pretty decent.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352811.760

And we're fans - here's Mo Salah after that game on Bajcetic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fViCrILc4q8#t=00m30s

Just to clarify, he says Bajcetic at that time was our best player, period. You have to think there's a strong case Bajcetic is at least 'very good'.

We had real world class players at both ends of the field.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,322
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26453 on: Today at 03:27:20 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:26:24 pm
I couldnt even name a top 5 Keita match list if I tried. Best game he ever played was Man United away, I might be wrong but he might have went off with an injury that game too  ;D

Manu away 5-0
League Cup final
City FA semi-final
FA Cup final
CL quarter-finals
CL semi-finals
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,594
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26454 on: Today at 03:28:21 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 03:27:20 pm
Manu away 5-0
League Cup final
City FA semi-final
FA Cup final
CL quarter-finals
CL semi-finals

I'll give you two of those.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,981
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26455 on: Today at 03:38:05 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:11:10 pm
I'm familiar with that Peter, but not sure why you posted this non sequitur mate. I wasn't talking about their competitiveness, just that they aren't a plastic club.

In the same way that West Ham aren't a plastic club, despite the state-provided dodgy olympic stadium. Likewise, before the two Shinawatra and Abu Dhabi takeovers Man City weren't considered a plastic club, despite the use of the commonwealth stadium they didn't pay to build.

There's all kinds of things we can level at that dickheaded club, but labelling them plastic (seemingly out of upset they signed a player we wanted) just doesn't fit.

Of course they are plastic. Every football fan in Spain will tell you that. Only the fans abroad have been sportswashed into thinking that Real Madrid are anything but Franco's project ...
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,211
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26456 on: Today at 03:39:43 pm »
Whats even the argument here? That we should base our midfield plans around Bajcetic starting already? That would be insane.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,322
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26457 on: Today at 03:44:25 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:39:43 pm
Whats even the argument here? That we should base our midfield plans around Bajcetic starting already? That would be insane.

For me, Jones is ahead of Baj for left midfield and Fabinho is ahead of Baj for the number 6.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,188
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26458 on: Today at 03:48:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:38:05 pm
Of course they are plastic. Every football fan in Spain will tell you that. Only the fans abroad have been sportswashed into thinking that Real Madrid are anything but Franco's project ...
My spanish (Galician and Basque) friends think otherwise, but what do I know - I'm just an idiot abroad!

You haven't really managed a coherent argument about how they're "plastic" (only that you are seemingly defining plastic to mean sportswashed), and you're clearly not going to be convinced, so let's leave it. It's only semantics really :)
« Last Edit: Today at 03:51:39 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,594
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26459 on: Today at 03:56:01 pm »
Looks like we might be going Dutch again. We've been apparently talking to the people of Timber and Rensch.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,981
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26460 on: Today at 03:57:49 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:48:47 pm
My spanish (Galician and Basque) friends think otherwise, but what do I know - I'm just an idiot abroad!

You haven't really managed a coherent argument about how they're "plastic" (only that you are seemingly defining plastic to mean sportswashed), and you're clearly not going to be convinced, so let's leave it. It's only semantics really :)

Yup, I've heard that the Basque really like Real Madrid :lmao

Anyway, they are a despicable club that is nothing as our club. They represent everything we hate ...
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 253,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26461 on: Today at 03:58:13 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:22:19 pm
I dont think Keita did as badly as some people are making out. The problem is he misses too many games.

Well, exactly. He did well on the very rare occasions when he was available. So he did well very rarely.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,513
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26462 on: Today at 04:00:37 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:58:05 pm
I find it interesting that the yardstick is Man City, Bayern and Man City. Liverpool were the number 1 ranked side in world football literally three years ago after going back to back seasons in and around 95+ points. The midfield was stocked with players like Lallana (who struggled to go past 60 minutes), Milner, Henderson and Wijnaldum. Our eyes are pretty well attuned to what good looks like as a fanbase, no? It doesn't always mean glitzy footballers. It's how the footballers blend for our approach that's key to it, no?

The tone's suddenly quite negative around actual positives it feels like. 

Just on Bacjetic - here's the link to the Bajcetic thread after the derby. A lot of people think he's pretty decent.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352811.760

And we're fans - here's Mo Salah after that game on Bajcetic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fViCrILc4q8#t=00m30s

Just to clarify, he says Bajcetic at that time was our best player, period. You have to think there's a strong case Bajcetic is at least 'very good'.

Can't speak for anyone else but I feel pretty positive about him but we can be less black and white about it - he doesn't need to be the second coming of Xavi or the second coming of Damine Plessis
If we're trying to be objective he put in a variety of performances pre injury with more positives than negatives - for example he was was excellent versus Everton... he struggled vs Madrid (as they all did) and was poor away vs Wolves...
He did fantastically well for an 18 year old thrown into a dysfunctional team - but the fact that he was a drink of water for a dehydrated fan base doesn't mean he's ready to be our jacuzzi next season

Overall he's without doubt a really exciting prospect whose best case is a combination of being technically great while having a phenomenal "engine" (he recorded an ungodly number of pressures in the Everton game for example)
He also has some pretty clear deficiencies at the moment, his reading of the game off the ball is what you'd expect from an 18 year old and will improve a lot (probably quickly given who he's being coached by) but he gets played around a decent amount at the moment.
On the ball he's far from the finished article - he has obvious technical ability but his passing and decision making with his passing isn't good enough yet especially under pressure

But this is all what you'd expect from an 18 year old with a really bright future - any kind of net positive performance at an LFC level as a CM is extremely rare but that doesn't mean his level is currently a starter for a CL level team - obviously our hope is that's what he'll become
Given the signings we'll make if he's able to get 5 or 6 league starts next year plus the cups that's a good trajectory for him
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 253,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26463 on: Today at 04:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:38:57 pm
And that's brilliantly positive but it's also much too early to be calling an 18 year with 500 minutes in the league this season 'already elite'. It's great that Salah gassed up a youngster standing next to him in a post game interview but says more about Salah's leadership skills than Bajcetic. I've been super positive in his thread too and going overboard with our youngsters is fun, but it's still ok to say we're going overboard on occasion.

Our youngest ever player to start a CL match. Man of the match in the derby. Tipped for a Spain call up. Sometimes a nipper is special. Did you think Michael Owen was a flash in the pan after 500 minutes?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 253,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26464 on: Today at 04:03:46 pm »
Some amount of bollocks gets posted on this thread.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,594
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26465 on: Today at 04:04:59 pm »
By the same people Roy.  ;D
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,188
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26466 on: Today at 04:11:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:57:49 pm
Yup, I've heard that the Basque really like Real Madrid :lmao
lol indeed :) hopefully you're joking, because that's another non sequitur completely unrelated to what I said!

you make it really hard to stop talking about something, when you choose to misquote them and make it seem like they've said something outrageous ;D
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,268
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26467 on: Today at 04:12:38 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,594
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26468 on: Today at 04:14:44 pm »
 ;D

I'm aware I talk a lot of shit.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,695
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26469 on: Today at 04:15:34 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:11:03 pm
lol indeed :) hopefully you're joking, because that's another non sequitur completely unrelated to what I said!

you make it really hard to stop talking about something, when you choose to misquote them and make it seem like they've said something outrageous ;D

He is a lunatic.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26470 on: Today at 04:22:20 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:02:08 pm
Our youngest ever player to start a CL match. Man of the match in the derby. Tipped for a Spain call up. Sometimes a nipper is special. Did you think Michael Owen was a flash in the pan after 500 minutes?

For every Micheal Owen theres a bunch of players who pick up some minutes and then end up playing championship football. I dont think thatll happen to Bacjetic but its just so early to be proclaiming him already elite.

Im completely happy to say hes been one of our best midfielders in the few minutes hes had this season and merited starts in the CL. But this says as much about our catastrophic midfield as it does about him.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,322
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26471 on: Today at 04:32:54 pm »
I think a lot of the season was about lacklustre midfielders but I also think our failings were also down integrating Nunez and not having a clarity of philosophy and also injuries to many of the squad. The injuries and fitness I think was down to a piss poor preseason. There are a lot of things we can do next season to improve us and that is before we make signings.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,594
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26472 on: Today at 04:48:00 pm »
Quote
Liverpool are planning on handing Alexis Mac Allister the number 10 shirt. [@DiarioOle]
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,708
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26473 on: Today at 04:48:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:56:01 pm
Looks like we might be going Dutch again. We've been apparently talking to the people of Timber and Rensch.
Sounds like the title of a buddy-cop movie.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26474 on: Today at 04:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:48:00 pm


Lovely. Hope we move Diaz to 7.
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26475 on: Today at 04:53:01 pm »
I'm super excited by Bajcetic and have said so consistently - I think he could be absolutely mint. Came in, instantly looked our best midfielder (exceptionally low bar tbf), but more impressively in a strugging and dysfunctional team littered with underperforming players he actually rose above that level instead of being dragged down to the level of others, at the age of just 18. I think that says a huge amount about his maturity and bodes incredibly well for the future.

....it was also only about what 7 games worth of minutes? I think it's fair to acknowledge that and still be hugely excited by his potential. Development for young players isn't linear, and a spate of good performances does not a top level career make, but he's shown more than enough to be super encouraged. I really like the look of him as an 8 even, though most have him down as a defensive midfielder first and foremost. Is he ready to be a starting midfielder for a team challenging for trophies? Well we don't really know do we, it'd be a risk to assume that. Same with Jones, who's a little further along in his development and who's been exceptional recently but again, sample size.

It's a tricky thing with Bacjetic, because on the one hand, if you bring in a new DM and don't move on Fabinho, where is he getting games to develop? On the flipside, if you don't bring in a new DM you're accepting that your choice there is a declining Fabinho who doesn't have legs for it vs a lad who has next to no top level experience. Maybe we chuck him in the deep end and he swims and goes on to form the next great Spanish midfield alongside Pedri and Gavi. Fucking great if he does. Just as good a chance he doesn't hit that level immediately though (if he does at all) and we're sat here next season having the exact same debate about the midfield.

It's a bit of a conundrum actually with both Bajcetic and Jones - been our best midfielders when they've played this season, but how much of that is a) because they can actually run around, and b) can we bank on them doing it consistently over a season given their age/inexperience? Cos I think that's potentially 2/3rds of a genuinely excellent midfield if they reach their potential, but there are no guarantees and the alternatives are not really of the required level anymore. It's a lot of pressure on young shoulders, and a bit of a gamble. I just worry that if we bank on it and it doesn't pan out and we aren't immediately catapulted back in to the top four next season, they'll be thrown to the dogs. But I also want to see them get an opportunity to thrive, because I think they could. Tricky.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,708
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26476 on: Today at 04:58:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:48:00 pm

Negotiation demands are weird sometimes..
Just give him the nr 23..
Demands... /smh/
Confuse the opposition while we're at it...
 (or maybe we're desperate and offering)
« Last Edit: Today at 05:01:23 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,322
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26477 on: Today at 05:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 04:53:01 pm
I'm super excited by Bajcetic and have said so consistently - I think he could be absolutely mint. Came in, instantly looked our best midfielder (exceptionally low bar tbf), but more impressively in a strugging and dysfunctional team littered with underperforming players he actually rose above that level instead of being dragged down to the level of others, at the age of just 18. I think that says a huge amount about his maturity and bodes incredibly well for the future.

....it was also only about what 7 games worth of minutes? I think it's fair to acknowledge that and still be hugely excited by his potential. Development for young players isn't linear, and a spate of good performances does not a top level career make, but he's shown more than enough to be super encouraged. I really like the look of him as an 8 even, though most have him down as a defensive midfielder first and foremost. Is he ready to be a starting midfielder for a team challenging for trophies? Well we don't really know do we, it'd be a risk to assume that. Same with Jones, who's a little further along in his development and who's been exceptional recently but again, sample size.

It's a tricky thing with Bacjetic, because on the one hand, if you bring in a new DM and don't move on Fabinho, where is he getting games to develop? On the flipside, if you don't bring in a new DM you're accepting that your choice there is a declining Fabinho who doesn't have legs for it vs a lad who has next to no top level experience. Maybe we chuck him in the deep end and he swims and goes on to form the next great Spanish midfield alongside Pedri and Gavi. Fucking great if he does. Just as good a chance he doesn't hit that level immediately though (if he does at all) and we're sat here next season having the exact same debate about the midfield.

It's a bit of a conundrum actually with both Bajcetic and Jones - been our best midfielders when they've played this season, but how much of that is a) because they can actually run around, and b) can we bank on them doing it consistently over a season given their age/inexperience? Cos I think that's potentially 2/3rds of a genuinely excellent midfield if they reach their potential, but there are no guarantees and the alternatives are not really of the required level anymore. It's a lot of pressure on young shoulders, and a bit of a gamble. I just worry that if we bank on it and it doesn't pan out and we aren't immediately catapulted back in to the top four next season, they'll be thrown to the dogs. But I also want to see them get an opportunity to thrive, because I think they could. Tricky.

Im more excited by the emergence of Jones. He is most like Gini since Gini left and there has been a gapping chasm since Gini left two seasons ago.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,708
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26478 on: Today at 05:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 04:53:01 pm
I'm super excited by Bajcetic and have said so consistently - I think he could be absolutely mint. Came in, instantly looked our best midfielder (exceptionally low bar tbf), but more impressively in a strugging and dysfunctional team littered with underperforming players he actually rose above that level instead of being dragged down to the level of others, at the age of just 18. I think that says a huge amount about his maturity and bodes incredibly well for the future.

....it was also only about what 7 games worth of minutes? I think it's fair to acknowledge that and still be hugely excited by his potential. Development for young players isn't linear, and a spate of good performances does not a top level career make, but he's shown more than enough to be super encouraged. I really like the look of him as an 8 even, though most have him down as a defensive midfielder first and foremost. Is he ready to be a starting midfielder for a team challenging for trophies? Well we don't really know do we, it'd be a risk to assume that. Same with Jones, who's a little further along in his development and who's been exceptional recently but again, sample size.

It's a tricky thing with Bacjetic, because on the one hand, if you bring in a new DM and don't move on Fabinho, where is he getting games to develop? On the flipside, if you don't bring in a new DM you're accepting that your choice there is a declining Fabinho who doesn't have legs for it vs a lad who has next to no top level experience. Maybe we chuck him in the deep end and he swims and goes on to form the next great Spanish midfield alongside Pedri and Gavi. Fucking great if he does. Just as good a chance he doesn't hit that level immediately though (if he does at all) and we're sat here next season having the exact same debate about the midfield.

It's a bit of a conundrum actually with both Bajcetic and Jones - been our best midfielders when they've played this season, but how much of that is a) because they can actually run around, and b) can we bank on them doing it consistently over a season given their age/inexperience? Cos I think that's potentially 2/3rds of a genuinely excellent midfield if they reach their potential, but there are no guarantees and the alternatives are not really of the required level anymore. It's a lot of pressure on young shoulders, and a bit of a gamble. I just worry that if we bank on it and it doesn't pan out and we aren't immediately catapulted back in to the top four next season, they'll be thrown to the dogs. But I also want to see them get an opportunity to thrive, because I think they could. Tricky.
I dunno, IMO.. 50-ish games should be enough to share between 3 DMS(with the younger being short-changed, and rightly so), don't you think?
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,429
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26479 on: Today at 05:08:21 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:58:13 pm
Well, exactly. He did well on the very rare occasions when he was available. So he did well very rarely.

The less games he played the better he got in the eyes of some of our supporters.
Loved him at LEIPZIG where he ran the show. But here it never seemed to happen.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.
Pages: 1 ... 657 658 659 660 661 [662] 663   Go Up
« previous next »
 