Franco literally used Real Madrid and football to consolidate his regime and power in Spain. The original sportswasher. He went further and even used other regions clubs to oppress those areas of Catalonia and the Basque... even changing the names of clubs, crests etc. Madrid were his team and his PR machine while he was being ostracised by other nations.



Thus, Madrid's success back then was artificially created and RM were a PR tool for an authoritarian ruler. Nothing like City? All their success since has been built on the back of this. There's even claims that Di Stefano went to Real because of Franco, but they could just be conspiracy theories.





Not to derail the thread, but Sid Lowe's Fear and Loathing in La Liga has debunked a lot of the claims about Real Madrid and Franco (Lowe's PhD is in sport during the Franco era). In his view, since the Francoist regime used football domestically and internationally as a means of soft power, if Barcelona had won five European Cups instead of Madrid the regime would have wanted to have been associated with them instead, because Spain was considered a backwater and a pariah. For populist purposes, they wanted to be linked with winners and the fact the team was based in the Spanish capital made it easier to project those ideas.To quote Sid Lowe: "Madrid did not become the best because they were the regime's team; they were the regime's team because they were the best." Real Madrid only became massive in the period after the most repressive phase of the regime came to a close. Barcelona were more successful during that most repressive period and were accorded receptions with Franco at that time. Also clubs were renamed/rebranded as part of a policy that forbade languages other than Castilian Spanish. As for Di Stefano, Lowe's book uses archival evidence to show that even with the complex third party issues connected to the Di Stefano transfer, Barcelona admittedly fucked that one up due to a mix of complacency, arrogance and internal division well before the peculiarly Francoist mediation sharing proposal was agreed to.