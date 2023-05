Prolly "the event" where the 50m fee that was just "announced" leaked out from.

Seems like there's been a little movement from us today in respect him.



I must say 50m is a decent fee- reachable, since we can bring it down. I thought we'd hear tags of 70m...



Mount will be 50-60m.It’s not gone quiet. I would have thought Mount knows we want him. Chelsea making noises about wanting to keep him to highlight they have done everything but haven’t presented what counts… a new vastly improved contract.Mount will soon have to come out and say that he’s doing. Staying for a year or leaving. A expect that to come out over the next week or two from the Mount camp. Then if leaving the deal will be done very quickly.Edit: In fact noises coming out now he could join us for 50m no matter that Chelsea have a new manager.. I think this is done.