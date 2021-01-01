« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 861112 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26360 on: Today at 05:45:20 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:55:38 am
Why?

Franco literally used Real Madrid and football to consolidate his regime and power in Spain. The original sportswasher. He went further and even used other regions clubs to oppress those areas of Catalonia and the Basque... even changing the names of clubs, crests etc. Madrid were his team and his PR machine while he was being ostracised by other nations.

Thus, Madrid's success back then was artificially created and RM were a PR tool for an authoritarian ruler. Nothing like City? All their success since has been built on the back of this. There's even claims that Di Stefano went to Real because of Franco, but they could just be conspiracy theories.

And an example of more recent state aid / preferential treatment:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/22037966


Madrid were spending hundreds of millions when spanish unemployment was over 26%. I was working in Madrid at the time. Banks and businesses were closing all over Madrid, but they kept getting dodgy land deals etc.

Dont forget the first 5 European cups played against hand picked farmers
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26361 on: Today at 06:29:39 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:13:09 am
It would be a travesty if Bajcetic is relegated to a League Cup player and spends most of the season watching from the bench/stands. We have to make sure he continues to get games in the League. If he'd been putting those performances in for Brighton this season there would be plenty of people in this thread saying he should be one of the midfielders we should bring in.

Hes played 500 minutes in the league this season. The only reason youre saying this is because hes played them in a Liverpool shirt. If hed played 500 minutes for Brighton half of this thread wouldnt even know he is, especially if none of those minutes had been against Liverpool. And those 500 minutes were encouraging but not fast proof that hes going to be elite and deserves to play 2500+ minutes next season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26362 on: Today at 07:18:32 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:29:39 am
Hes played 500 minutes in the league this season. The only reason youre saying this is because hes played them in a Liverpool shirt. If hed played 500 minutes for Brighton half of this thread wouldnt even know he is, especially if none of those minutes had been against Liverpool. And those 500 minutes were encouraging but not fast proof that hes going to be elite and deserves to play 2500+ minutes next season.
he should be able to play 1000-2000 minutes next season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26363 on: Today at 07:19:41 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:55:38 am
Why?

Franco literally used Real Madrid and football to consolidate his regime and power in Spain. The original sportswasher. He went further and even used other regions clubs to oppress those areas of Catalonia and the Basque... even changing the names of clubs, crests etc. Madrid were his team and his PR machine while he was being ostracised by other nations.

Thus, Madrid's success back then was artificially created and RM were a PR tool for an authoritarian ruler. Nothing like City? All their success since has been built on the back of this. There's even claims that Di Stefano went to Real because of Franco, but they could just be conspiracy theories.

And an example of more recent state aid / preferential treatment:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/22037966


Madrid were spending hundreds of millions when spanish unemployment was over 26%. I was working in Madrid at the time. Banks and businesses were closing all over Madrid, but they kept getting dodgy land deals etc.

OT but a bit ironic Ped wears the Catalonia yellow ribbon but doesn't spare a thought to the ones his employers oppress or kill back home or in Yemen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26364 on: Today at 07:34:02 am »
Out of curiosity,  i wonder what Mount's fee be, if had 3 years left on his contract?

I'd be very surprised if the fee is £50m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26365 on: Today at 08:10:21 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:29:39 am
Hes played 500 minutes in the league this season. The only reason youre saying this is because hes played them in a Liverpool shirt. If hed played 500 minutes for Brighton half of this thread wouldnt even know he is, especially if none of those minutes had been against Liverpool. And those 500 minutes were encouraging but not fast proof that hes going to be elite and deserves to play 2500+ minutes next season.

Well I took them as proof that hes already elite. Mo Salah said to the SKY post game interviewer in front of the fella that hed been our best player since Xmas and he was right when he said it. Bajcetic is going to be phenomenal but hes gonna be selected whenever hes fit because Klopp selects players based on their ability, and his ability right now is good enough to start for Liverpool. Gotze is maybe the most famous example, is that fair? But his two centre halves at Dortmund were 18 years old, the midfield anchor was 20, and so on and so forth.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26366 on: Today at 08:40:44 am »
Given Deco's supposed new role at Barca and his Mendes/Fabinho connection I wonder if we could see an attempt for Fab with Busquets going.  I'd be up for a Pedri or Gavi swap given they probably won't have much cash.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26367 on: Today at 09:01:26 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:46:45 am
His data suggest he more of a 8 type CM.
Mount would make the most sense to rotate with Elliott on the right .
Mac Allister or Gravenberch same thing on left with Jones/Thiago. Granted only combo together that would be odd would be Mount/Elliott.
Obv Trent is a playmaker also same with the fowards but I do think the staff probably want another Playmaker type to play in the MF to rotate with Elliott.
Klopp generally has one, sine Lallana, injuries probably have the reason Klopp not had one as much, since Ox and Keita can both do that role

My opinion comes from seeing him at the Cruyff a couple of times so thought I'd have a look at his and Harvey's numbers, Gravenberch has more progressive carries and passes p90, very similar goals and assist output, comfortably more passes into the final third, it's close but he again has Harrvey beat on SCA and GCA p90, he attempts over 50% more take ons than Harvey and has a higher success rate from them, he also carries into into the final third more than him and all this from a deeper position with nearly twice as many tackles and interceptions.

If I'm misinterpreting things I'm happy to be corrected as I'm not a stats guy but from the eye test and seemingly the numbers too he seems very much to be a player who could thrive as our most attacking MF
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26368 on: Today at 09:15:04 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:40:44 am
Given Deco's supposed new role at Barca and his Mendes/Fabinho connection I wonder if we could see an attempt for Fab with Busquets going.  I'd be up for a Pedri or Gavi swap given they probably won't have much cash.


can totally see them swapping Pedri or Gavi for Fabinho
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26369 on: Today at 09:19:36 am »
EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool ready to sign Alexis Mac Allister in £70million swap transfer with Brighton | @riccosrant mirror.co.uk/sport/football
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26370 on: Today at 09:22:40 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:19:36 am
EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool ready to sign Alexis Mac Allister in £70million swap transfer with Brighton | @riccosrant mirror.co.uk/sport/football

We're swapping money for him yeah?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26371 on: Today at 09:24:17 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:22:40 am
We're swapping money for him yeah?

In the write up the swap player is Milner even though technically he would no longer be our player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26372 on: Today at 09:26:27 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:24:17 am
In the write up the swap player is Milner even though technically he would no longer be our player.

We shall allow you to speak to Brighton

Umm, I'm leaving anyway

We grant you this permission

Yeah umm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26373 on: Today at 09:27:50 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:24:17 am
In the write up the swap player is Milner even though technically he would no longer be our player.

Yep, we made it easier for Brighton to sign him, not sure if that secures us any advantage, £70M is fucking bonkers fee
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26374 on: Today at 09:27:59 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:19:36 am
EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool ready to sign Alexis Mac Allister in £70million swap transfer with Brighton | @riccosrant mirror.co.uk/sport/football

70m? We just giving them what they are asking?

Does seem a lot.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26375 on: Today at 09:32:37 am »
All transfer fees need to be taken with a huge pinch of salt these days. The range from basic fee to full fee with add ons always seems massive and the fees that quoted always seem to lean to the higher end (unless its Haaland).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26376 on: Today at 09:33:29 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:19:36 am
EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool ready to sign Alexis Mac Allister in £70million swap transfer with Brighton | @riccosrant mirror.co.uk/sport/football

So £70m for Mac Allister or 60m for Tchouameni?
Quote
The Reds are ready to offer 60m (plus an extra 20m in add-ons) for the midfielder.

https://www.football365.com/news/liverpool-push-real-madrid-cash-out-perez-willing-accept-e80m-offer-chief-target
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26377 on: Today at 09:35:19 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:32:37 am
All transfer fees need to be taken with a huge pinch of salt these days. The range from basic fee to full fee with add ons always seems massive and the fees that quoted always seem to lean to the higher end (unless its Haaland).

The Club also can't really win, regardless of what's accurate and what's not.

Countless examples of us not going for a player for X amount or us offering significantly less, and a bunch on here will complain that we're not just paying what they want to get the deal done. "Mingebags".

Then when we are seemingly happy to offer what the selling club wants and it's far too much.
