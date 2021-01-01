His data suggest he more of a 8 type CM.

Mount would make the most sense to rotate with Elliott on the right .

Mac Allister or Gravenberch same thing on left with Jones/Thiago. Granted only combo together that would be odd would be Mount/Elliott.

Obv Trent is a playmaker also same with the fowards but I do think the staff probably want another Playmaker type to play in the MF to rotate with Elliott.

Klopp generally has one, sine Lallana, injuries probably have the reason Klopp not had one as much, since Ox and Keita can both do that role



My opinion comes from seeing him at the Cruyff a couple of times so thought I'd have a look at his and Harvey's numbers, Gravenberch has more progressive carries and passes p90, very similar goals and assist output, comfortably more passes into the final third, it's close but he again has Harrvey beat on SCA and GCA p90, he attempts over 50% more take ons than Harvey and has a higher success rate from them, he also carries into into the final third more than him and all this from a deeper position with nearly twice as many tackles and interceptions.If I'm misinterpreting things I'm happy to be corrected as I'm not a stats guy but from the eye test and seemingly the numbers too he seems very much to be a player who could thrive as our most attacking MF