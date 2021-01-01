« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:45:40 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:55:38 am
Why?

Franco literally used Real Madrid and football to consolidate his regime and power in Spain. The original sportswasher. He went further and even used other regions clubs to oppress those areas of Catalonia and the Basque... even changing the names of clubs, crests etc. Madrid were his team and his PR machine while he was being ostracised by other nations.

Thus, Madrid's success back then was artificially created and RM were a PR tool for an authoritarian ruler. Nothing like City? All their success since has been built on the back of this. There's even claims that Di Stefano went to Real because of Franco, but they could just be conspiracy theories.

And an example of more recent state aid / preferential treatment:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/22037966


Madrid were spending hundreds of millions when spanish unemployment was over 26%. I was working in Madrid at the time. Banks and businesses were closing all over Madrid, but they kept getting dodgy land deals etc.

Dont forget the first 5 European cups played against hand picked farmers
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:29:39 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:13:09 am
It would be a travesty if Bajcetic is relegated to a League Cup player and spends most of the season watching from the bench/stands. We have to make sure he continues to get games in the League. If he'd been putting those performances in for Brighton this season there would be plenty of people in this thread saying he should be one of the midfielders we should bring in.

Hes played 500 minutes in the league this season. The only reason youre saying this is because hes played them in a Liverpool shirt. If hed played 500 minutes for Brighton half of this thread wouldnt even know he is, especially if none of those minutes had been against Liverpool. And those 500 minutes were encouraging but hardly proof that hes going to be elite.
