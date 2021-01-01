It would be a travesty if Bajcetic is relegated to a League Cup player and spends most of the season watching from the bench/stands. We have to make sure he continues to get games in the League. If he'd been putting those performances in for Brighton this season there would be plenty of people in this thread saying he should be one of the midfielders we should bring in.



Hes played 500 minutes in the league this season. The only reason youre saying this is because hes played them in a Liverpool shirt. If hed played 500 minutes for Brighton half of this thread wouldnt even know he is, especially if none of those minutes had been against Liverpool. And those 500 minutes were encouraging but hardly proof that hes going to be elite.