New day, new obscure talent I would like to see sign for Liverpool -

Gift Orban from KAA Gent - 20 yr old center forward. Lad's been a professional for less than a year, in that time he transferred from nigeria to Norwegian 2nd division mid season and tied for the golden boot there. Transferred in winter to belgian first division, didnt miss a beat and has scored a goal every 75 minutes for them - 19 in the half season. Also broke Salah's record for the fastest hattrick in UEFA competitions by doing it in 3:26. Still a bit raw, but he'll get snatched up by a club in the top 5 leagues. Youtube research has nice bits of link up play, positioning, movement and dribbling skills. Buy and loan him back to Gent because it seems unlikely Gent will let him go this summer.