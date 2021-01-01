« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 859830 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26320 on: Yesterday at 10:29:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:05:17 pm
Some midfield they will have. Him, Bellingham, Valverde and Camavinga. Its astonishingly good. Anyone of those would become one of our best players, instantly.
Madrid are just jealous they'd be even richer if they had us lot in a European League with them.

They'll probably stick Valverde further forwards instead of Rodrigo.

Beat City & I can dislike them again.
Offline Skagger

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26321 on: Yesterday at 10:31:38 pm »
Ugarte, Mac and Gravenberch wouldn't be a shabby trio either
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.
Safe to say he found that confidence, our league and European winning captain.

Online MonsLibpool

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26322 on: Yesterday at 10:37:16 pm »
Quote
Klopp has made it clear to the Anfield hierarchy that he wants at least three top-line midfield players this summer, as per @MirrorFootball


Now we're talking.
Online Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26323 on: Yesterday at 10:38:55 pm »
https://twitter.com/SportsZone__/status/1657489391982374915

Mason Mount has been "seduced" by Jurgen Klopp. Oh my...
Offline G Richards

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26324 on: Yesterday at 10:39:50 pm »
Blackpool has more charm than most would imagine!
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26325 on: Yesterday at 10:40:04 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:28:03 pm
any word on Gomis?


Hell make a decision when he returns from an early summer holiday in Thailand. Phuket.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26326 on: Yesterday at 10:41:40 pm »
The Big One gets another player.
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26327 on: Yesterday at 10:45:38 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:55:22 pm
Not depressing for me at all. I really am not bothered by it since I was never really convinced we'd sign him.. and if I'm honest - not really hyped by the possibility. I was pretty annoyed with the Bellingham news after a while.

Think we can and will get Mac Allister, so that's "in the bag".
I'm waiting to hear Barella, Ugarte news..

I'm only bothered that we wrote a season off by pissing about and probably lose out on CL next season.
Offline Skagger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26328 on: Yesterday at 10:47:29 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:37:16 pm


Now we're talking.

So hypothetically, with Bellingham off the table, who are we all picking as the three from our linked targets with a budget of 150ish?

I'd go Barella, Ugarte and Gravenberch which feels balanced but Mac is class too as is Mount actually to be fair, lots to look forward to
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.
Safe to say he found that confidence, our league and European winning captain.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26329 on: Yesterday at 10:51:45 pm »
This thread ...

Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26330 on: Yesterday at 10:54:20 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on Yesterday at 10:47:29 pm
So hypothetically, with Bellingham off the table, who are we all picking as the three from our linked targets with a budget of 150ish?

I'd go Barella, Ugarte and Gravenberch which feels balanced but Mac is class too as is Mount actually to be fair, lots to look forward to
That'd be a good window.

I want Ugarte, Mount and Mac(expensive but I prefer him to Gravenberch). Caicedo and Barella are dream signings.
Online Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26331 on: Yesterday at 10:55:16 pm »
Ugarte, Mac Allister and Mount would be my prefered midfield signings.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26332 on: Yesterday at 11:08:05 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:37:16 pm


Now we're talking.

Ginger Argentinian, Bellingham and Rice?
Online red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26333 on: Yesterday at 11:11:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:40:04 pm
Hell make a decision when he returns from an early summer holiday in Thailand. Phuket.

When asked if he would join Liverpool, Gomis is reported to have said "Fuck it, I'm Gomis."
Offline Kalito

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26334 on: Yesterday at 11:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:48:17 pm
Well he was probably talking about Gary then you idiot.
:lmao
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26335 on: Yesterday at 11:16:50 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 11:08:05 pm
Ginger Argentinian, Bellingham and Rice?
Ugarte, Gravenberch/Mount and Mac.
Offline Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26336 on: Yesterday at 11:26:07 pm »
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26337 on: Yesterday at 11:26:16 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on Yesterday at 10:31:38 pm
Ugarte, Mac and Gravenberch wouldn't be a shabby trio either
Signing 3 players who are more of deep Mfers instead of one that 10 type would be very odd squad balance.
Mac Allister can do the 10 role but rather him as a controller type. Basically Elliott would be only penetration type MF in the squad then.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26338 on: Yesterday at 11:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:26:07 pm


Kloppo's word are an aphrodisiac, don't hate.
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26339 on: Yesterday at 11:36:01 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:38:55 pm
https://twitter.com/SportsZone__/status/1657489391982374915

Mason Mount has been "seduced" by Jurgen Klopp. Oh my...
Prolly "the event" where the 50m fee that was just "announced" leaked out from.
Seems like there's been a little movement from us today in respect him.

I must say 50m is a decent fee- reachable, since we can bring it down. I thought we'd hear tags of 70m...
Offline SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26340 on: Yesterday at 11:36:57 pm »
I still like him  8)


England midfielder Jude Bellingham reportedly rejected a move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City as he did not want to move to a 'plastic club'. (FourFourTwo)
Offline Skagger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26341 on: Yesterday at 11:38:03 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:26:16 pm
Signing 3 players who are more of deep Mfers instead of one that 10 type would be very odd squad balance.
Mac Allister can do the 10 role but rather him as a controller type. Basically Elliott would be only penetration type MF in the squad then.

I'd be very confident that Klopp could turn Gravenberch into whatever he wanted him to be if the lad has his head on right
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.
Safe to say he found that confidence, our league and European winning captain.

Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26342 on: Yesterday at 11:39:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:36:57 pm
I still like him  8)


England midfielder Jude Bellingham reportedly rejected a move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City as he did not want to move to a 'plastic club'. (FourFourTwo)
His head's screwed on right! Sounds like a Liverpool fan... ;)
Offline Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26343 on: Yesterday at 11:54:35 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:36:01 pm
Prolly "the event" where the 50m fee that was just "announced" leaked out from.
Seems like there's been a little movement from us today in respect him.

I must say 50m is a decent fee- reachable, since we can bring it down. I thought we'd hear tags of 70m...

It feels like there's been "movement" on a lot of players, usually followed by a couple of weeks of nothing.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26344 on: Today at 12:13:09 am »
It would be a travesty if Bajcetic is relegated to a League Cup player and spends most of the season watching from the bench/stands. We have to make sure he continues to get games in the League. If he'd been putting those performances in for Brighton this season there would be plenty of people in this thread saying he should be one of the midfielders we should bring in.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26345 on: Today at 12:14:55 am »
New day, new obscure talent I would like to see sign for Liverpool -
Gift Orban from KAA Gent - 20 yr old center forward. Lad's been a professional for less than a year, in that time he transferred from nigeria to Norwegian 2nd division mid season and tied for the golden boot there. Transferred in winter to belgian first division, didnt miss a beat and has scored a goal every 75 minutes for them - 19 in the half season. Also broke Salah's record for the fastest hattrick in UEFA competitions by doing it in 3:26. Still a bit raw, but he'll get snatched up by a club in the top 5 leagues. Youtube research has nice bits of link up play, positioning, movement and dribbling skills. Buy and loan him back to Gent because it seems unlikely Gent will let him go this summer.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26346 on: Today at 12:17:04 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:13:09 am
It would be a travesty if Bajcetic is relegated to a League Cup player and spends most of the season watching from the bench/stands. We have to make sure he continues to get games in the League. If he'd been putting those performances in for Brighton this season there would be plenty of people in this thread saying he should be one of the midfielders we should bring in.

He wont. The one part of the squad that needs the most rotation in our setup is midfield. Stefan will get plenty of games. We won't be buying 4 or 5 midfielders either. It'll be 2, at a push 3. He'll get plenty of games in that mix as long as he recovers well and trains well.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26347 on: Today at 12:31:59 am »
Oi Flapjack! Own up to that bullshit you posted earlier today.
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26348 on: Today at 12:38:03 am »
Quote from: Samie on May 12, 2023, 01:41:20 am
Ox is leaving mate.  ;D

You can tell how diligently I've been following football this season...  ;D

Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26349 on: Today at 12:40:05 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:38:55 pm
https://twitter.com/SportsZone__/status/1657489391982374915

Mason Mount has been "seduced" by Jurgen Klopp. Oh my...

Samuel Seduce has been "________" by Jurgen Klopp. Ooh er...
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26350 on: Today at 12:41:11 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:36:57 pm
I still like him  8)


England midfielder Jude Bellingham reportedly rejected a move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City as he did not want to move to a 'plastic club'. (FourFourTwo)

Those principles are out of the window if he joins Real, though. They're the original plastics.
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26351 on: Today at 12:46:45 am »
Quote from: Skagger on Yesterday at 11:38:03 pm
I'd be very confident that Klopp could turn Gravenberch into whatever he wanted him to be if the lad has his head on right
His data suggest he more of a 8 type CM.
Mount would make the most sense to rotate with Elliott on the right .
Mac Allister or Gravenberch same thing on left with Jones/Thiago. Granted only combo together that would be odd would be Mount/Elliott.
Obv Trent is a playmaker also same with the fowards but I do think the staff probably want another Playmaker type to play in the MF to rotate with Elliott.
Klopp generally has one, sine Lallana, injuries probably have the reason Klopp not had one as much, since Ox and Keita can both do that role
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26352 on: Today at 12:55:42 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:36:57 pm
I still like him  8)


England midfielder Jude Bellingham reportedly rejected a move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City as he did not want to move to a 'plastic club'. (FourFourTwo)

Yeah, that is why he is joining the original plastic club ...
Offline Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26353 on: Today at 01:19:00 am »
Quote from: Skagger on Yesterday at 11:38:03 pm
I'd be very confident that Klopp could turn Gravenberch into whatever he wanted him to be if the lad has his head on right

How does Klopp do that? :D
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26354 on: Today at 01:33:14 am »
Whispers into his hear dirty things?  I mean he's already seduced mount.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26355 on: Today at 01:40:26 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:33:14 am
Whispers into his hear dirty things?  I mean he's already seduced mount.
Klopp 'PSST! Gravy Lad. Ive just walked through a Farm yard full of Pig shit in me Wellies. Ya playing in goal'
Online Shady Craig

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26356 on: Today at 01:47:32 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:31:59 am
Oi Flapjack! Own up to that bullshit you posted earlier today.
Aye back up that shite you posted Flapjack or you need to stop posting ya daft twat
