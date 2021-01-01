« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 653 654 655 656 657 [658]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 858235 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,477
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26280 on: Today at 09:01:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:59:56 pm
Well, it is hardly our fault that Mbappe and Bellingham are greedy bastards who decided to take the highest financial offer, instead of playing for such a club like LFC and a manager like Jurgen. But, it is their loss that they will never feel the best feeling in the World ...

Some of the worlds top players likely to ask a lot through agents fees, wages, signing on fees, image rights. Shock fucking horror.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,731
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26281 on: Today at 09:01:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:59:59 pm
That is the right answer but we can only give our opinions on the players that are rumoured. Also the club has changed a lot from the machine it was from 2017-2022.
Changed how?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,477
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26282 on: Today at 09:03:32 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:01:32 pm
Changed how?

Back room changes, how we identify and sign players has changed. We are hiring some guy who looks like Father Christmas as our sporting director.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,949
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26283 on: Today at 09:04:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:01:00 pm
Some of the worlds top players likely to ask a lot through agents fees, wages, signing on fees, image rights. Shock fucking horror.

KH, you will never understand why Mbappe and Bellingham should have signed for LFC, at least for 3-4 seasons. Sorry, I can't explain it to you. And I certainly don't want to argue with you on Saturday evening. Stay in good health ...
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26284 on: Today at 09:05:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:55:46 pm
Well, 400,000 per week after tax is certainly tempting, but I don't think that has made any impact to his decision ...

Probably not no. I don't think very likely winning Champions Leagues has any impact on his decision either. Strange one eh !
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,731
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26285 on: Today at 09:07:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:03:32 pm
Back room changes, how we identify and sign players has changed. We are hiring some guy who looks like Father Christmas as our sporting director.
Back room changes happen though? It's more of a modern thing I'm assuming that we need to comment on how we identify and sign players.

Good..we will make great advertisements in December then.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,477
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26286 on: Today at 09:08:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:04:32 pm
KH, you will never understand why Mbappe and Bellingham should have signed for LFC, at least for 3-4 seasons. Sorry, I can't explain it to you. And I certainly don't want to argue with you on Saturday evening. Stay in good health ...

What exactly are we giving them Madrid wont?
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,784
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26287 on: Today at 09:10:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:04:32 pm
KH, you will never understand why Mbappe and Bellingham should have signed for LFC, at least for 3-4 seasons. Sorry, I can't explain it to you. And I certainly don't want to argue with you on Saturday evening. Stay in good health ...
Fuck me, this thread just gets weirder and weirder.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26288 on: Today at 09:21:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:08:02 pm
What exactly are we giving them Madrid wont?

Europa League
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26289 on: Today at 09:25:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:55:52 pm
Monaco lads transfer chase was fucking stupid. The rumour is that he had informed us that he wanted to go to Madrid close to the time of the CL final. If thats true then again it makes it just ridiculous  how we sat on our hands and decided to wait for a player who from the looks of it only LFC and Mac Red felt we could afford, but then realised we couldnt.

Wasn't the story that Real weren't going to go after him as they were spending everything on Mbappe? Then Mbappe stayed at PSG so they went in for Tchouameni. So hardly fucking stupid.

Think it's also fair to summise that we would have gone for Bellingham had this season not gone as bad as it has.

Apologies for being so negative about your negativity though. You carry on.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 653 654 655 656 657 [658]   Go Up
« previous next »
 