If wed signed a player like Ugarte last season wed probably be 2nd in the league. We dont have any problems attacking.
Ranked where and on what basis by the way?
Agree mate. He is a "defensive" player and he's not needed to frequently assist directly in offense. That will be up to the attacking/creative midfielders AND whoever he passes to.... AND in that sense, his PASSING ACCURACY is highly rated too- 91.3% if I remember correctly. A very, very encouraging stat for a DM.
EDIT: Here it is: Successful passes across 30 games is 91.53%
AGAIN- like his defensive numbers, his passing stats are in the HIGH 90th percentile - PLAYMAKER numbers.