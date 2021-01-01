« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

mickeydocs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26160 on: Today at 10:36:11 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:56:51 am
If we secure Mac Allister and Ugarte, 90% of our work this summer will be done. I wouldn't mind Gravenberch or even Mount as another option to have, if we have the money, but they are not vital to our success next season. I'd rather have those minutes going to Elliott, Jones and Bajcetic, since I think they have a bright future with us. Finding a talented young left sided central defender is probably more of a priority, and hopefully that would be our 3rd signing this summer. Someone like Inacio or Colwill will probably be perfect for the role, since Gvardiol seems to be too expensive ...

Couldnt agree more. Jones is earning his chance. Bajcetic the same.
Add a 6 and an 8, but also a lcb and we should be stalwarts in the top 4 again.
There is also the challenge of integrating new players which takes time.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26161 on: Today at 10:37:59 am
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 10:36:11 am
Couldnt agree more. Jones is earning his chance. Bajtecic the same.
Add a 6 and an 8, but also a lcb and we should be stalwarts in the top 4 again.
There is also the challenge of integrating new players which takes time.
Jones has improved in the new formation but he does suffer a lot of injuries and I dont think hes good enough not to have serious competition.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26162 on: Today at 10:41:20 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:37:59 am
Jones has improved in the new formation but he does suffer a lot of injuries and I dont think hes good enough not to have serious competition.

I think with a new left midfielder you can manage Jones minutes. I think Jones will rack up the minutes in UEFA.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26163 on: Today at 10:41:49 am
Isn't Thiago going to play on the left?
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26164 on: Today at 10:42:17 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:35:01 am
If we did agree to it why would we then brief Jones with the actual truth, it would defeat the point surely.

:lmao
Honestly makes no sense.
rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26165 on: Today at 10:43:10 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:41:49 am
Isn't Thiago going to play on the left?
Ive got it on good authority that Thiago will be taking up Keitas position in the treatment room.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26166 on: Today at 10:44:31 am
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26167 on: Today at 10:47:11 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:37:27 am
If wed signed a player like Ugarte last season wed probably be 2nd in the league. We dont have any problems attacking.

Ranked where and on what basis by the way?
Agree mate. He is a "defensive" player and he's not needed to frequently assist directly in offense. That will be up to the attacking/creative midfielders AND whoever he passes to.... AND in that sense, his PASSING ACCURACY is highly rated too- 91.3% if I remember correctly. A very, very encouraging stat for a DM.

EDIT: Here it is: Successful passes across 30 games is 91.53%
AGAIN- like his defensive numbers, his passing stats are in the HIGH 90th percentile - PLAYMAKER numbers.

Last Edit: Today at 10:52:04 am by the_red_pill
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26168 on: Today at 10:48:20 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:37:27 am
If wed signed a player like Ugarte last season wed probably be 2nd in the league. We dont have any problems attacking.

Ranked where and on what basis by the way?
Agreed yet some would still want forward positions strengthened.
