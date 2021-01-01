Ugarte ranks as only the 8th best centre-midfielder or defensive-midfielder in the Portuguese League this season of any player who has played 10 games or more. Some of those can be dismissed with Pote and Chiquinho of a more attacking mentality, Enzo Fernandez already moved and Uribe being too old.



The other three above him are Benficas Florentino, Bragas Al Musrati and most interestingly, Portos very own Liverpool-reject Marko Grujic, who actually comes out top when limiting the performances to starts, since he has not locked down a starting spot despite these statistics.



Now, whilst I can see that Ugartes defensive numbers, particularly tackling, rank higher than the rest, his creative figures are something of an issue. Now, I have watched precisely zero minutes of Portuguese football this season, so of those who may have seen these players, can some explain why he is the pick of the bunch for us, despite those others performing similarly or better on many accounts?