« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 648 649 650 651 652 [653]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 853283 times)

Offline RedSetGo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
  • The Lord Jesus Saves. "LFC 2018-20" 2.0 incoming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26080 on: Yesterday at 11:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:43:41 pm
Hahaha, the lunacy continues......"a double 6", that makes 12 surely?, he's the next Joe Gomez then?

People don't know how to read...  ;D

Trent moves into a double six position when we have possession (TO MEAN RIGHT NEXT TO FABINHO JUST IN FRONT OF THE CBs).

Since this new system, Trent has made more ball recoveries than anyone in our team. Care to know in which area of the pitch these recoveries have been?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,172
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26081 on: Yesterday at 11:49:32 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 11:47:36 pm
People don't know how to read...  ;D

Trent moves into a double six position when we have possession (TO MEAN RIGHT NEXT TO FABINHO JUST IN FRONT OF THE CBs).

Since this new system, Trent has made more ball recoveries than anyone in our team. Care to know in which area of the pitch these recoveries have been?
he's mocking our use of the number 6 to describe a position, rather than the content of your point i think mate ;)
Logged

Offline RedSetGo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
  • The Lord Jesus Saves. "LFC 2018-20" 2.0 incoming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26082 on: Yesterday at 11:50:53 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:49:32 pm
he's mocking our use of the number 6 to describe a position, rather than the content of your point i think mate ;)

Ooops..I jumped the gun there. My bad.
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,614
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26083 on: Yesterday at 11:51:34 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 11:43:44 pm
UGARTE ✅️

Sporting Club and Liverpool are still negotiating for the transfer of Manu Ugarte.

Jorge Mendes is the agent who carries out the talks.

Ugarte's departure from Portugal is VERY high although it is not only Liverpool who wants it.

Fénix also has a part in the token with a percentage in the surplus value.

Remember that the exit clause is 60 million euros.


[Rodrigo Romano]  Uruguayan journo.



Just read that hes incredibly reliable for Uruguayan player transfer news.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,172
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26084 on: Yesterday at 11:59:06 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 11:47:36 pm
Since this new system, Trent has made more ball recoveries than anyone in our team. Care to know in which area of the pitch these recoveries have been?
I looked at the chalkboard for the last five games and in terms of tackles, they're all on the right hand side and our half (except one high up outside West Ham's box).

Do you have a better source that shows the location of recoveries (aside from just tackles)?
Logged

Offline RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26085 on: Today at 12:04:44 am »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 11:51:34 pm
Just read that hes incredibly reliable for Uruguayan player transfer news.

Neil Jones could have probably been briefed by the club to pour water on the Ugarte stuff for now?
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,594
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26086 on: Today at 12:18:59 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:04:44 am
Neil Jones could have probably been briefed by the club to pour water on the Ugarte stuff for now?
Wasnt there some shite about them being pissed with us for allegedly tapping him up? Club using local journos as mouthpieces to help with negotiations.. Or, he could just be right and we dont want the lad..
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26087 on: Today at 12:20:23 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:43:40 pm
Anfield sources, however, have dismissed reports in Portugal suggesting a move for Sporting CP's Manuel Ugarte is on the club's agenda this summer. The Uruguay international, 22, is not a target for the Reds.

So says Neil Jones. I think loads here will throw scorn on it but I reckon its probably true.

He's putting his cards on the table. Let's see if he ends up looking silly again.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,751
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26088 on: Today at 12:33:53 am »
If Ugarte goes to another English club I do not want to see any reports next season that we are interested in him after hes had a top season at said English club. Would just show we dont learn.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26089 on: Today at 12:34:20 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:43:41 pm
Hahaha, the lunacy continues......"a double 6", that makes 12 surely?, he's the next Joe Gomez then?

I dont get whats so unusual about this, these were the terms coaches were using 40-50 years ago, 6 a DM, 11 and 7 wingers, number 9 striker.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,690
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26090 on: Today at 12:57:25 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:20:51 pm

Dread to imagine what you think of Fabinho and Henderson (who moved central when Fabinho came off for Milner first game of the season) then - they couldn't compete with him physically over 180 minutes.

Also happens to be in the top 1% of tacklers in the top leagues/competitions, and great at other defensive work you'd want from a 6
Very good. Impressive... Well done.
Let me go one better. Notice the Interceptions and that all his main defensive stats are in the high 90s..
Aerially, not that good, but he's in midfield.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:01:39 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26091 on: Today at 01:00:18 am »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 11:51:34 pm
Just read that hes incredibly reliable for Uruguayan player transfer news.
Hope so. Bit of a test for Jones's credibility now. Think a few days ago I saw part of an interview where Gorst said that he hadn't heard any denials about our interest in Ugarte, so I'm clinging onto that for now. Well, that, and the foreign twitter lads, who often seem far more clued up about transfers than some of the Liverpool journos. I'd be a bit pissed off if we go into next season with Fabinho as first choice, unless he's been carrying an undisclosed injury this season. His drop off has been pretty mad to watch.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26092 on: Today at 01:03:57 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:57:25 am
Very good. Impressive... Well done.
Let me go one better. Notice the Interceptions and that all his main defensive stats are in the high 90s..
Aerially, not that good, but he's in midfield.


for Duels look for % over the raw numbers, or a possession adjusted stats
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,504
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26093 on: Today at 02:39:06 am »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 01:00:18 am
Hope so. Bit of a test for Jones's credibility now. Think a few days ago I saw part of an interview where Gorst said that he hadn't heard any denials about our interest in Ugarte, so I'm clinging onto that for now. Well, that, and the foreign twitter lads, who often seem far more clued up about transfers than some of the Liverpool journos. I'd be a bit pissed off if we go into next season with Fabinho as first choice, unless he's been carrying an undisclosed injury this season. His drop off has been pretty mad to watch.

Neil jones is just happy Neil jones is being mentioned in connection with anything

Hes the only journalist pouring water on it  would someone care to list the other big scoops of his career
« Last Edit: Today at 02:41:03 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26094 on: Today at 06:18:30 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 11:25:17 pm
I'd be pleasantly amazed if we signed a 6 this summer. Not really our style to fix a problem straight away, we'll let it continue for a year or two longer first before finally doing something about it. Hopefully this post looks idiotic in a few weeks or months and Ugarte is here but I think we'll get 2 8's and that'll be that midfield wise.

Been pulling the last of my hair out at times this season watching us routinely lose the ball upfield and seeing 3-4 opposition players have half the pitch to run at our defenders.

I think not signing a new mobile 6 would be a mistake like expecting different results with the same approach,we can't defend like City with 70% keep-the-ball possession every game as we haven't got the technical players for it so we better have athletic,mobile and hard working players all over midfield and Fab looks to have lost a little bit of what he had ,think it's been further highlighted with others like Hendo declining as well.

Really hope we're signing one DM and two 8's,Jones stays fit and Bajcetic on the fringes developing with some minutes ready to step in.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,280
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26095 on: Today at 06:43:40 am »
Personally, I think Thiago will be sold this summer. Fabinho will be sold next summer and Henderson will leave on a free the summer after that.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26096 on: Today at 06:45:16 am »
I said a few days ago that signing Ugarte would reassure me that we know what were doing transfer wise and weve realised whats wrong with us. Conversely, at this stage not signing Ugarte, given that we clearly could, would be a massive red flag and suggest that we dont know what were doing, at all.

As for the paragraphs and paragraphs defending Fabinhos place in the team on the basis that the new system has fixed us mate you need to a. Watch our games again and b. Check the stats. Were still not great defensively.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,280
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26097 on: Today at 06:47:32 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 06:18:30 am
Been pulling the last of my hair out at times this season watching us routinely lose the ball upfield and seeing 3-4 opposition players have half the pitch to run at our defenders.

I think not signing a new mobile 6 would be a mistake like expecting different results with the same approach,we can't defend like City with 70% keep-the-ball possession every game as we haven't got the technical players for it so we better have athletic,mobile and hard working players all over midfield and Fab looks to have lost a little bit of what he had ,think it's been further highlighted with others like Hendo declining as well.

Really hope we're signing one DM and two 8's,Jones stays fit and Bajcetic on the fringes developing with some minutes ready to step in.

As bad as our midfield has been I think the problem has been exacerbated by not stopping the problems at source with the forwards the way Mane, Firmino and Salah used to. Add that to the slow immobile midfield and no defence in the world is coping with that.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,280
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26098 on: Today at 06:51:47 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:45:16 am
I said a few days ago that signing Ugarte would reassure me that we know what were doing transfer wise and weve realised whats wrong with us. Conversely, at this stage not signing Ugarte, given that we clearly could, would be a massive red flag and suggest that we dont know what were doing, at all.

As for the paragraphs and paragraphs defending Fabinhos place in the team on the basis that the new system has fixed us mate you need to a. Watch our games again and b. Check the stats. Were still not great defensively.

The coaching staff may have a different idea with that they want from a number 6. For example, they may want to convert Gravenberch into a 6 because they want more progressive carries in possession. They may see Baj as the number 6 and dont want to block his path. I want us to get a 6 but if doesnt happen there will be reasons other than the coaching staff are clueless.
Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,970
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26099 on: Today at 06:57:51 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:51:47 am
The coaching staff may have a different idea with that they want from a number 6. For example, they may want to convert Gravenberch into a 6 because they want more progressive carries in possession. They may see Baj as the number 6 and dont want to block his path. I want us to get a 6 but if doesnt happen there will be reasons other than the coaching staff are clueless.
Its a huge red flag no matter what considering how abysmal we are at winning the ball. Even in the current run were on we lose control of games incredibly easy and its not difficult for anyone to see the reason behind it. Pretty much all the elite teams have elite ball winners in there, we currently dont and if we believe the British journos re: our targets we still wont when the window ends. That would be shocking.
Logged

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,388
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26100 on: Today at 07:02:54 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:39:06 am
Neil jones is just happy Neil jones is being mentioned in connection with anything

Hes the only journalist pouring water on it  would someone care to list the other big scoops of his career

I think they all relate to ice cream.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,280
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26101 on: Today at 07:03:55 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 06:57:51 am
Its a huge red flag no matter what considering how abysmal we are at winning the ball. Even in the current run were on we lose control of games incredibly easy and its not difficult for anyone to see the reason behind it. Pretty much all the elite teams have elite ball winners in there, we currently dont and if we believe the British journos re: our targets we still wont when the window ends. That would be shocking.

I agree you need an elite ball winner but defending should be team based (including the attackers) not individual based and for most of the season we havent defended as a team.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26102 on: Today at 07:08:39 am »
If true no one else think going for Gravernberch, who's pissed off he's not playing at Bayern, yet probably not ready to start here is being targeted ahead of a no.6 is utter madness?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,306
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26103 on: Today at 07:20:54 am »
Ugarte ranks as only the 8th best centre-midfielder or defensive-midfielder in the Portuguese League this season of any player who has played 10 games or more. Some of those can be dismissed with Pote and Chiquinho of a more attacking mentality, Enzo Fernandez already moved and Uribe being too old.

The other three above him are Benficas Florentino, Bragas Al Musrati and most interestingly, Portos very own Liverpool-reject Marko Grujic, who actually comes out top when limiting the performances to starts, since he has not locked down a starting spot despite these statistics.

Now, whilst I can see that Ugartes defensive numbers, particularly tackling, rank higher than the rest, his creative figures are something of an issue. Now, I have watched precisely zero minutes of Portuguese football this season, so of those who may have seen these players, can some explain why he is the pick of the bunch for us, despite those others performing similarly or better on many accounts?
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,280
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26104 on: Today at 07:31:11 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:20:54 am
Ugarte ranks as only the 8th best centre-midfielder or defensive-midfielder in the Portuguese League this season of any player who has played 10 games or more. Some of those can be dismissed with Pote and Chiquinho of a more attacking mentality, Enzo Fernandez already moved and Uribe being too old.

The other three above him are Benficas Florentino, Bragas Al Musrati and most interestingly, Portos very own Liverpool-reject Marko Grujic, who actually comes out top when limiting the performances to starts, since he has not locked down a starting spot despite these statistics.

Now, whilst I can see that Ugartes defensive numbers, particularly tackling, rank higher than the rest, his creative figures are something of an issue. Now, I have watched precisely zero minutes of Portuguese football this season, so of those who may have seen these players, can some explain why he is the pick of the bunch for us, despite those others performing similarly or better on many accounts?

Is it better to have the best in class for defensive work or someone who is not as good defensively but decent on the ball?
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 253,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26105 on: Today at 07:37:27 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:20:54 am
Ugarte ranks as only the 8th best centre-midfielder or defensive-midfielder in the Portuguese League this season of any player who has played 10 games or more. Some of those can be dismissed with Pote and Chiquinho of a more attacking mentality, Enzo Fernandez already moved and Uribe being too old.

The other three above him are Benficas Florentino, Bragas Al Musrati and most interestingly, Portos very own Liverpool-reject Marko Grujic, who actually comes out top when limiting the performances to starts, since he has not locked down a starting spot despite these statistics.

Now, whilst I can see that Ugartes defensive numbers, particularly tackling, rank higher than the rest, his creative figures are something of an issue. Now, I have watched precisely zero minutes of Portuguese football this season, so of those who may have seen these players, can some explain why he is the pick of the bunch for us, despite those others performing similarly or better on many accounts?

If wed signed a player like Ugarte last season wed probably be 2nd in the league. We dont have any problems attacking.

Ranked where and on what basis by the way?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,280
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26106 on: Today at 07:39:37 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:37:27 am
If wed signed a player like Ugarte last season wed probably be 2nd in the league. We dont have any problems attacking.

Ranked where and on what basis by the way?

One player isnt solving our defensive problems of this season. No chance.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 253,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26107 on: Today at 07:42:32 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:39:37 am
One player isnt solving our defensive problems of this season. No chance.

If that player is Mascherano or Sissoko, then arguably yes, that one player tips the scale. This is about how you, me, anyone interprets the game though. Its that fundamental. I agree with Josh Williams, you dont, and thats ok.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26108 on: Today at 07:47:53 am »
One player isn't going to fix our defensive issues, but having a defensive midfielder we can rely on is the biggest and easiest upgrade we could make defensively. Also we're not signing just one player.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 648 649 650 651 652 [653]   Go Up
« previous next »
 