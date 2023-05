Just read that he’s incredibly reliable for Uruguayan player transfer news.



Hope so. Bit of a test for Jones's credibility now. Think a few days ago I saw part of an interview where Gorst said that he hadn't heard any denials about our interest in Ugarte, so I'm clinging onto that for now. Well, that, and the foreign twitter lads, who often seem far more clued up about transfers than some of the Liverpool journos. I'd be a bit pissed off if we go into next season with Fabinho as first choice, unless he's been carrying an undisclosed injury this season. His drop off has been pretty mad to watch.