It has quite clearly solved the issue as the team is playing better all round: they are defending better, counter-pressing better, creating better, scoring more. This has helped with confidence within the team, & that is the hardest thing to get back.



For Klopp, the system will always be king. He will aim to buy the best players possible, for sure, but he places a lot of work on the system working well in order to mask every player's weaknesses. And right now the system he's has in place is doing ok. He'll aim to enhance whats working in the summer, rather than giving himself much more work to do in replacing someone like Fabinho.



Oh, & one other +ve about the new system: we don't rely on Thiago as much like we did before, when once he was not on the pitch, the absence of his brilliance was felt as we didn't have much creativity from deep. Once we have Trent on the pitch in this system, we are covered in that regard. Yes, 2 is better than one, but no longer having to rely on an injury-prone Thiago is a good thing.



I'm not sure we're defending better - I'd be interested to see our chances conceded tally, but we're conceding more goals per game under the new system than we did before, and that's despite facing generally weaker teams recently and after factoring in that horrific run where we conceded 9 goals in 4 games earlier in the season, plus the heavy Man City defeat.The team does look more balanced certainly in attack, but I think we still look wide open on the transition and the better teams have exploited that (Spurs got 3 goals and hit the post twice against us, and had nearly double the shots on goal we managed, for instance). For me, much of our improvement has been down to the energy and quality that Jones has brought in recent games, plus getting Trent more involved and giving him a new lease of life.Yes, the system is important but that doesn't mean individual quality isn't. I don't think we're necessarily disagreeing that the new formation has made a big difference, just the importance of Fabinho in all this. You say Klopp won't want to give himself too much work to do to replace Fabinho, and that may have been true 2 years ago but I don't think it's that hard to replace the current version of Fabinho at all. And if you want to place all your stock on the run of form since we changed the system, then Jones has been our best midfielder by a long, long way and yet we have no issue targeting players who will likely replace/challenge him.I think getting in a mobile, ball-winning defensive player would be transformative for us, in either formation.