LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,169
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26040 on: Today at 09:22:52 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 09:12:01 pm
Isn't that kind of the point though? We're covering for his fairly obvious weaknesses now and not getting anything in compensation (e.g. elite passing, playmaking, etc).
Yep. It's not 2013-14, the slow player in our midfield isn't latter day Steven Gerrard playing with injections.

You don't use your teams resources to compensate for qualities that are easier to identify than being an elite passer like Gerrard, you do it to amplify your best (which is why it's lovely to see the team set up to better amplify Trent's abilities, rather than him having to put in extra leg work off the ball to accommodate the midfield in front of him.
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 08:58:51 pm
- The #6 in this role doesn't have acres of space to defend on his own like Fabinho did before. Trent is close to the DM, + the 2 8s cover him with a high press, + false 9 drops deep as well.
unless Klopp suddenly changes his entire tactical set up (and ethos), the 6 is always going to have acres of space to defend on their own (with the 8s beside too, if it's a slow build up from the opposition).

Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 09:21:15 pm
No it does not. In the new system Fabinho is responsible for the left-ish space. And although Trent is in the right-space area when we have the ball, he runs back to try & cover the RB area when we lose the ball. In the event that the break is so fast for Trent to get back, Konate (or the RCB) is responsible to cover Trent's defensive duties.
https://youtu.be/pSzgDM6ft0I?t=159
« Last Edit: Today at 09:26:54 pm by classycarra »
Logged

RedSetGo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • The Lord Jesus Saves. "LFC 2018-20" 2.0 incoming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26041 on: Today at 09:34:50 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 09:12:01 pm
Isn't that kind of the point though? We're covering for his fairly obvious weaknesses now and not getting anything in compensation (e.g. elite passing, playmaking, etc). Shouldn't we be striving for a bit more than that? Yes, he's less exposed than he was earlier in the season (although I think his renaissance has been vastly overstated and he's still getting regularly caught out) but he's fundamentally a defensive midfielder who needs the protection of the system/other players to be remotely effective?

Like if we were linked with a defensive midfielder in the market and the scouting report said: slow, struggles to cover much ground, struggles to track runners more than a few yards (if at all), struggles to win duels, BUT you can compensate somewhat for those if you play him in the right system, limit the ground he has to cover, and have others do his running for him, I imagine most people would justifiably think : absolutely not.

I just don't really get the thinking that the system change has solved the issue - it's still the weakest spot in our starting 11 for me and if we want to improve next season, we'd do well to start there. I agree, I don't think he'll be sold this summer, but he's 30 this year and I'd be staggered if he's still starting games for us in 18 months time given he's already struggling with the pace of the game as it is. I think any future he has here will invariably be shorter than the length of his contract.

It has quite clearly solved the issue as the team is playing better all round: they are defending better, counter-pressing better, creating better, scoring more. This has helped with confidence within the team, & that is the hardest thing to get back.

For Klopp, the system will always be king. He will aim to buy the best players possible, for sure, but he places a lot of work on the system working well in order to mask every player's weaknesses. And right now the system he's has in place is doing ok. He'll aim to enhance whats working in the summer, rather than giving himself much more work to do in replacing someone like Fabinho.

Oh, & one other +ve about the new system: we don't rely on Thiago as much like we did before, when once he was not on the pitch, the absence of his brilliance was felt as we didn't have much creativity from deep. Once we have Trent on the pitch in this system, we are covered in that regard. Yes, 2 is better than one, but no longer having to rely on an injury-prone Thiago is a good thing.


Logged

RedSetGo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • The Lord Jesus Saves. "LFC 2018-20" 2.0 incoming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26042 on: Today at 09:38:22 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:22:52 pm
Yep. It's not 2013-14, the slow player in our midfield isn't latter day Steven Gerrard playing with injections.

You don't use your teams resources to compensate for qualities that are easier to identify than being an elite passer like Gerrard, you do it to amplify your best (which is why it's lovely to see the team set up to better amplify Trent's abilities, rather than him having to put in extra leg work off the ball to accommodate the midfield in front of him.unless Klopp suddenly changes his entire tactical set up (and ethos), the 6 is always going to have acres of space to defend on their own (with the 8s beside too, if it's a slow build up from the opposition).
https://youtu.be/pSzgDM6ft0I?t=159

Agree to disagree & all that...but the new system puts Trent v. close to Fabinho, meaning its 2 & not 1 defending the space just ahead of the CBs. When we lose the ball in central areas, both 8s + Gakpo drop in there to press the ball, which they've done to good effect. We've controlled much of the games we've played in this system largely because of the compactness in the midfield that this system enables.

You are picking out one moment to show Fabinho running to cover Trent's area. You do know that at some point players are going to be in an area that is not their usual space, right? Thats the nature of the game that involves much movement.

BUT THE POINT: is that on the whole, Fab's area of defense is on the left-of-center, between-ish VVD & Robbo, while Trent occupies the area right-of-center between-ish both Konate & VVD. Its not exact. But watch one game back, & see which areas GENERALLY Trent & Fab cover.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:43:12 pm by RedSetGo »
Logged

classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,169
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26043 on: Today at 09:43:17 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 09:38:22 pm
Agree to disagree & all that...but the new system puts Trent v. close to Fabinho, meaning its 2 & not 1 defending the space just ahead of the CBs. When we lose the ball in central areas, both 8s + Gakpo drop in there to press the ball, which they've done to good effect. We've controlled much of the games we've played in this system largely because of the compactness in the midfield that this system enables.
indeed mate.

I just think the idea that it's all sorted now sounds a bit fanciful - won't know for the next few weeks (at earliest), but would be massively shocked if a no. 6 for the first team isn't signed this summer.

as that bit of play I shared from the Brentford game showed, Fabinho isn't just required to solely cover the left side in front of the centre backs. he is still required to follow runners (and the example shown, where Konate has gone out of position on the front foot to get into a battle is going to continue - as we want him to, he's great at it) and if it's a counter then it's even more your 6 is athletic because they do still have to cover acres of space in this new system

Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 09:38:22 pm
BUT THE POINT: is that on the whole, Fab's area of defense is on the left-of-center, between-ish VVD & Robbo, while Trent occupies the area right-of-center between-ish both Konate & VVD. Its not exact. But watch one game back, & see which areas GENERALLY Trent & Fab cover.
Sorry just caught this edit. I don't thnk it's the case that he's only being asked (generally) to cover half the space. You can find heatmaps for our games here https://www.whoscored.com/Matches/1641038/Live/England-Premier-League-2022-2023-Liverpool-Brentford (scroll down and select heatmap on the pitch section, then untick select all and tick Fabinho)

At a glance of our last five games, Fabino has needed to play on the right spaces as well as the left - Spurs game is the most profoundly left, and he's still needing to play right too because we are only playing with one 6 when out of possession (so having an athletic one remains as vital as ever).
« Last Edit: Today at 09:49:49 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26044 on: Today at 09:50:08 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 09:34:50 pm
It has quite clearly solved the issue as the team is playing better all round: they are defending better, counter-pressing better, creating better, scoring more. This has helped with confidence within the team, & that is the hardest thing to get back.

For Klopp, the system will always be king. He will aim to buy the best players possible, for sure, but he places a lot of work on the system working well in order to mask every player's weaknesses. And right now the system he's has in place is doing ok. He'll aim to enhance whats working in the summer, rather than giving himself much more work to do in replacing someone like Fabinho.

Oh, & one other +ve about the new system: we don't rely on Thiago as much like we did before, when once he was not on the pitch, the absence of his brilliance was felt as we didn't have much creativity from deep. Once we have Trent on the pitch in this system, we are covered in that regard. Yes, 2 is better than one, but no longer having to rely on an injury-prone Thiago is a good thing.

I'm not sure we're defending better - I'd be interested to see our chances conceded tally, but we're conceding more goals per game under the new system than we did before, and that's despite facing generally weaker teams recently and after factoring in that horrific run where we conceded 9 goals in 4 games earlier in the season, plus the heavy Man City defeat.

The team does look more balanced certainly in attack, but I think we still look wide open on the transition and the better teams have exploited that (Spurs got 3 goals and hit the post twice against us, and had nearly double the shots on goal we managed, for instance). For me, much of our improvement has been down to the energy and quality that Jones has brought in recent games, plus getting Trent more involved and giving him a new lease of life.

Yes, the system is important but that doesn't mean individual quality isn't. I don't think we're necessarily disagreeing that the new formation has made a big difference, just the importance of Fabinho in all this. You say Klopp won't want to give himself too much work to do to replace Fabinho, and that may have been true 2 years ago but I don't think it's that hard to replace the current version of Fabinho at all. And if you want to place all your stock on the run of form since we changed the system, then Jones has been our best midfielder by a long, long way and yet we have no issue targeting players who will likely replace/challenge him.

I think getting in a mobile, ball-winning defensive player would be transformative for us, in either formation.
Logged

Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,209
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26045 on: Today at 09:59:52 pm
Bajcetic is the same as Lavia, they look good for what they are doing for their age but they arent top of the PL good now. They may get there one day and being that young portends they can get to that level. But its not a guarantee and we need now. Newcastle are going to spend. Supposedly Arsenal are signing Rice. I would assume ManU under Ineos will be better run. This isnt going to get easier. Theres a reason we dont go for those before players, or didnt, because if were wrong were kind of fucked.

I say this as saying Ugarte would block Bajcetic, give me a break man. Worst case scenario we have two really good midfielders? Wow, sounds like a really shitty problem to have
Logged

Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,062
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26046 on: Today at 10:11:04 pm
Boehly needs to give Money Mase what he's asking for so we can stop being linked to him.
Logged

jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,149
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26047 on: Today at 10:17:35 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 09:38:22 pm
Agree to disagree & all that...but the new system puts Trent v. close to Fabinho, meaning its 2 & not 1 defending the space just ahead of the CBs. When we lose the ball in central areas, both 8s + Gakpo drop in there to press the ball, which they've done to good effect. We've controlled much of the games we've played in this system largely because of the compactness in the midfield that this system enables.

You are picking out one moment to show Fabinho running to cover Trent's area. You do know that at some point players are going to be in an area that is not their usual space, right? Thats the nature of the game that involves much movement.

BUT THE POINT: is that on the whole, Fab's area of defense is on the left-of-center, between-ish VVD & Robbo, while Trent occupies the area right-of-center between-ish both Konate & VVD. Its not exact. But watch one game back, & see which areas GENERALLY Trent & Fab cover.

Can you stop posting this crap that Trent is virtually playing as a double 6 from a defensive perspective
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,923
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26048 on: Today at 10:30:37 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:11:04 pm
Boehly needs to give Money Mase what he's asking for so we can stop being linked to him.

Hopefully that will happen in the coming days/weeks. He obviously does not want to leave Chelsea, he is just not satisfied with the money offered ...
Logged

Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #26049 on: Today at 10:34:28 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 08:58:51 pm
People don't realize just how the new Trent-in-CM system will impact our transfer plans this summer.

- It gets the best out of Trent's creativity

- It cover's Fabinho's slowness by having 4 bodies very close to him

- It enables our pressing & counter-pressing game to function much better

- It gives a previously slugged-off Curtis Jones a really important role to play that is tailored to his skillset as a former winger.

- It enables Gakpo's versatility to be utilized immensely as a false 9, or either of the 8s. He helped with possession & advancing the ball well as the right-sided 8 vs Brentford. Few more games in that role we'd see him play it even better. And as left-winger at PSV, you can see him play Jones' role as well.

- The #6 in this role doesn't have acres of space to defend on his own like Fabinho did before. Trent is close to the DM, + the 2 8s cover him with a high press, + false 9 drops deep as well.

 The way we defend under Klopp will never change and no matter how many tweaks you make to the players positioning if you can't win challenges or lose the ball in the wrong areas or not keep it well enough you will give the opponent more chances than normal.
The above two issues is where we need to improve. Trent and Fabinho do not win challenges good enough. Same as Jones and Fabinho , Hendo and Fabinho etc any combination we have at midfield do not win challenges good enough only Thiago does it well and he was playing alone the first part of the season. How many times last season and the current one where we had two players even three on one player and couldn't win the ball ? too many.
The same apply to the second issue and this is where we improved lately with Trent more centrally and Jones fit and Gakpo but still it doesn't fix the first issue. We need to be good at both.

Like I said before there is no solution other than being ruthless. Players decline it's normal and with our style of play it effects us more than anyone else.
Logged
