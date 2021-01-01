« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 646 647 648 649 650 [651]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 850826 times)

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,593
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26000 on: Today at 07:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:01:27 pm
If we sign 2 or 3 midfielders, we could realistically manage Thiago's minutes better and have him ready when we need him.
Lets be honest hes hardly been injured because we overplayed him, manage his minutes all you want hell keep on getting injured  :(
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,593
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26001 on: Today at 07:42:47 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 07:32:58 pm
Ugarte be kidding me, £70m for Mac Allister!? If we dont Mount a title charge next season by spending that kind of money on him then ill have to Lavia and leave ya and say good bye to watching us week in week out.




Gravenburch.
Get out!
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,273
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26002 on: Today at 07:44:25 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 07:42:47 pm
Get out!

An awesome horror movie.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,167
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26003 on: Today at 07:45:03 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 07:41:31 pm
Lets be honest hes hardly been injured because we overplayed him, manage his minutes all you want hell keep on getting injured  :(

we overplayed him from end of december onwards (then moved onto Bajcetic)

I can't really comprehend people seeing how much we played Bajcetic and thinking that Klopp isn't looking to improve on us starting Fabinho most games - don't see that changing even if we buy two new incredible 8s for the other midfield spots
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,936
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26004 on: Today at 07:45:27 pm »
Imagin
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:39:32 pm
ah...ok..

;D


Have you based this on more than twitter pie charts?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,167
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26005 on: Today at 07:47:19 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 07:45:27 pm
Have you based this on more than twitter pie charts?
I've not seen a single pie chart on twitter, and only one I have seen was in Kopenhagen's joke pic (i didn't read it though, not sure if that's Ugartes or Fabinhos) - Ive only based this on watching almost all our games

[edit: actually only just clocked first half of your sentence - my view is the one about signing other midfielders won't mean we don't need a 6]
« Last Edit: Today at 07:49:22 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26006 on: Today at 07:47:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:37:01 pm
He does do that but if you see the heat maps it does show a lot of inside left wing work. Diaz and Jota also drift in more than Salah.

I actually think there is a good chance that Jones becomes first choice down that side because of how we are set up. Its also a reason I am bit nervous about the level of players we are targetting.
Diaz and Jota do drift inside.
I think Mac Allister can play with Jones too but like need 4 players for those roles and preferable 4 that all play together.
Jones Heat Maps also have him very central too look at the fulham game.
Mac Allister  and Mount Numbers are very good. I would think Klopp would use them well.
Even if Jones is first choice there going be 3 game a week a lot of the time, going have to rotate and use 5 subs etc.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26007 on: Today at 07:48:58 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 07:37:59 pm
I dont see any similarities with Mount and Elliot. Jones and Mount are very similar, to me anyway.
How are they similar? Explain it plz.
Elliott and Mount are both play making type MF and very good at it
Jones is not that(he can do it also but that what he best at)
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,613
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26008 on: Today at 07:55:27 pm »
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,432
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26009 on: Today at 07:56:25 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 06:39:42 pm
Trent is only closer to Fabinho when the team is in possession, if there's a turnover then he ain't instinctively becoming a double 6 is he?

Klopp might have more trust in Fabinho than RAWK scribes, but the squad needs a new signing as a 6, we were heavily linked with one last summer, what's changed? Nothing
Its a great point. People seem to have a problem with the idea of Fab staying if we buy a 6 and there isn't room for him. But the plan was to have Tchouaméni and Fab both here to begin with.
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26010 on: Today at 08:00:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:37:01 pm
He does do that but if you see the heat maps it does show a lot of inside left wing work. Diaz and Jota also drift in more than Salah.

I actually think there is a good chance that Jones becomes first choice down that side because of how we are set up. Its also a reason I am bit nervous about the level of players we are targeting.

The level of player is basically the hype behind that player currently, it really isn't reflective how these players may or may nor perform for us.

Gravenberch was an elite level talent a year ago, another bargain by Bayern, now some are turning up their nose at prospect of signing him. Touchmeni has gone from a generational talent to a backup player at a Real Madrid team that is having a horrid league sesaon, almost as bad as us. 

Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,922
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26011 on: Today at 08:02:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:13:13 pm
How is Mac Allister going to do the role Jones does? Jones plays close to left wing for us and gives us a lot of width. Are we expecting Mac Allister to do that?

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,450
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26012 on: Today at 08:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 07:38:59 pm
I like Mac Allister but he's a very specific kind of player and I think our priority for a midfielder ought to be someone with different qualities. For that price it seems rather ridiculous.

He is a good player and very multi functional and can be used to carry out different roles, which is very Gini and something which Klopp would like a lot. I wanted us to sign him but as part of a set of signings where we signed Bellingham and another top midfielder.

My issue at the moment is he seems to be linked as our premier, top signing. If thats the case then just on personal opinion then I worry about our top level. We would need some players to really move onto that world class level and I look at the likes of Diaz, Konate etc. and would need some of them to step up.

For all our discussions about us being relative paupers compared to City when we competed with them, we still had 4 genuine top, world class players in Van Dijk, Alisson, Salah and Mane and shed tonne of other players like Robbo, Trent, Fabinho, Bobby not far behind.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,450
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26013 on: Today at 08:07:22 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 08:00:31 pm
The level of player is basically the hype behind that player currently, it really isn't reflective how these players may or may nor perform for us.

Gravenberch was an elite level talent a year ago, another bargain by Bayern, now some are turning up their nose at prospect of signing him. Touchmeni has gone from a generational talent to a backup player at a Real Madrid team that is having a horrid league sesaon, almost as bad as us. 



Indeed, but we can only make an opinion at this point in time. How they perform is the main thing but its difficult to look at a City side with De Bruyne, Rodri and Haaland and not be a bit nervous about how good our players are in comparison.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,208
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26014 on: Today at 08:11:19 pm »
I honestly am not sure how you could be professionally paid to watch and scout for LFC and come up with playing Gravenberch as a 6 as something that is worth spending any time or money on. Just stick Fabinho out there then. Lot of passing and just waiving as the other team goes by up the pitch. Would just be one of the most ridiculous things ever.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,450
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26015 on: Today at 08:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:11:19 pm
I honestly am not sure how you could be professionally paid to watch and scout for LFC and come up with playing Gravenberch as a 6 as something that is worth spending any time or money on. Just stick Fabinho out there then. Lot of passing and just waiving as the other team goes by up the pitch. Would just be one of the most ridiculous things ever.

Its why Im not a scout for a football team.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26016 on: Today at 08:13:22 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:11:19 pm
I honestly am not sure how you could be professionally paid to watch and scout for LFC and come up with playing Gravenberch as a 6 as something that is worth spending any time or money on. Just stick Fabinho out there then. Lot of passing and just waiving as the other team goes by up the pitch. Would just be one of the most ridiculous things ever.

You watch him a lot?
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,554
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26017 on: Today at 08:15:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:12:39 pm
Its why Im not a scout for a football team.

You're not? Why the heck have you been in the Transfer forum/thread all these years?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,335
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26018 on: Today at 08:15:28 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,208
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26019 on: Today at 08:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 08:13:22 pm
You watch him a lot?

Who has? He can't even get on the pitch for Bayern.

We played Ajax though and I saw enough of their other CL games that unless he's a completely different player then you'd just be playing a super attacking mid as a 6 which just play Jones there then and see how it goes.
Logged

Online Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26020 on: Today at 08:24:47 pm »
I think there is 0 chance we sell Fab this summer. We have 3 midfielders leaving anyway and Thiago is rarely available. Selling Fab would more or less mean going into the season with just Henderson and Jones + new signings (who will need time to integrate). Id much rather start the first game of the season with a declining Fabinho than throwing a new signing in the deep end...
« Last Edit: Today at 08:28:41 pm by Larse »
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,271
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26021 on: Today at 08:26:50 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:19:44 pm
what are their core beliefs, and is there a uniform? trying to work out whether to shot this kool aid.

are those people who think we need a new improved no. 6, or the people who think Fabinho will improve with age?
Lulz, wait until they discover that Fabinho wears no3, and that our previous top class "6", wore no20!
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26022 on: Today at 08:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Today at 08:24:47 pm
I think there is 0 chance we sell Fab this summer. We have 3 midfielders leaving anyway and Thiago is rarely available. Selling Fab would mean going into the season with just Henderson and Jones + new signings (who will need time to integrate). Id much rather start the first game of the season with a declining Fabinho than throwing a new signing in the deep end...

Henderson Jones Bajcetic Thiago Elliott+ new signings.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,167
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26023 on: Today at 08:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Today at 08:24:47 pm
I think there is 0 chance we sell Fab this summer. We have 3 midfielders leaving anyway and Thiago is rarely available. Selling Fab would mean going into the season with just Henderson and Jones + new signings (who will need time to integrate). Id much rather start the first game of the season with a declining Fabinho than throwing a new signing in the deep end...
Where have Elliot, Thiago and Bajcetic gone?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,922
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26024 on: Today at 08:30:24 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:18:51 pm
Who has? He can't even get on the pitch for Bayern.

We played Ajax though and I saw enough of their other CL games that unless he's a completely different player then you'd just be playing a super attacking mid as a 6 which just play Jones there then and see how it goes.

Gravenberch started his career at Ajax playing as a defensive midfielder quite often. He was moved further forward once they've signed Edson Alvarez ...
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,809
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26025 on: Today at 08:32:35 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 07:55:27 pm
Nope

Not as good.

I loved Get Out, liked Us a lot and thought Nope was fairly good. Jordan Peele's great (love Key and Peele too) but I'm hoping his next film starts to get back towards the quality of Get Out
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online RedSetGo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
  • The Lord Jesus Saves. "LFC 2018-20" 2.0 incoming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26026 on: Today at 08:33:09 pm »
Fairly obvious Klopp does not see Fabinho as "declining"...more that he's had a rough season, like many of his team mates. Took him out the team for some games to get his head right, tweaked the system around him to give him more support in the midfield area, got more energy close to him, & his performance - along with the team in general - has improved.

With the huge turnover happening in midfield this summer, & the fact that Klopp wants to have all his players available for pre-season, I very much doubt any effort is going to be put on 1) finding a buyer to take Fabinho & pay what value LFC put on him (we wouldn't give him away cheap), & 2) buy a new DM, likely from outside the league & hope to gets settled in fast in time for the strong start Klopp will want next season. According to Klopp himself, Darwin's game-time has been slowed by his lack of English.

No wonder therefore that we are targeting players already settled in England, have experience in the PL already, or, in Gravenberch's case, know the language to make that transition quicker if he joined.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:39:25 pm by RedSetGo »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26027 on: Today at 08:33:28 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:05:59 pm
English league pricing...
I'm with Mac, Samie and the others on this.. 70m is prolly upper limit. Negotiations will prolly settle around 50, with add-ons totaling a similar figure.
We've been consistently linked with 40-50m players though, so we prolly value him around that figure.
£50m with difficult addons would be decent.
Logged

Online Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26028 on: Today at 08:37:37 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:28:18 pm
Where have Elliot, Thiago and Bajcetic gone?

I honestly forgot about bajetic. He played great when he did this season especially for his age but hes also 18 and coming back from a long term injury.

Thiago is mostly injured and I dont think this will get better next season.

Elliot is also still young and hasnt really worked in midfield for us this season imo. If he did we wouldnt be looking to sign 2-3 midfielders.

My point is selling Fabinho without knowing for sure we have a long term replacement in the bag who copes with the league well would be careless.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,167
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26029 on: Today at 08:39:05 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 08:33:09 pm
Fairly obvious Klopp does not see Fabinho as "declining"...more that he's had a rough season, like many of his team mates. Took him out the team for some games to get his head right, tweaked the system around him to give him more support in the midfield area, got more energy close to him, & his performance - along with the team in general - has improved.
last summer our main transfer target played the same position as Fabinho, ahead of this summer the most advanced sounding transfer discussions seem to be Ugarte who plays the same position as Fabinho.

I don't think Klopp is as resistant to the idea that Fabinho will continue to physically decline over the next years of his contract as some on here appear to be, and it appears he's trying to add a younger and more physically elite 6 to the next great team he's building towards
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,208
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26030 on: Today at 08:41:13 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:30:24 pm
Gravenberch started his career at Ajax playing as a defensive midfielder quite often. He was moved further forward once they've signed Edson Alvarez ...

So you mean once he actually became a starter. Gotcha.
Logged

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,952
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26031 on: Today at 08:41:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:13:13 pm
How is Mac Allister going to do the role Jones does? Jones plays close to left wing for us and gives us a lot of width. Are we expecting Mac Allister to do that?

Genuinely curious why you're so hung up on Mac Allister's ability (or potentially in your eyes, inability) to provide some width from midfield? Have seen you bring it up multiple times now to where it's starting to get a bit...tedious.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online RedSetGo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
  • The Lord Jesus Saves. "LFC 2018-20" 2.0 incoming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26032 on: Today at 08:42:37 pm »
If there's any younger #6 being lined up by the club, a better bet is that its Bajcetic. LFC will not spend the amounts of money being quoted for Ugarte when the club have Bajcetic on the books, and Fabinho still has a future at the club.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,554
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26033 on: Today at 08:44:14 pm »
LAVIA!
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,922
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26034 on: Today at 08:45:21 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:41:13 pm
So you mean once he actually became a starter. Gotcha.

Well, we certainly don't know how Jurgen is planning to use him, if we sign him. Considering that we are also after Ugarte, I suppose that we are not planning to use Gravenberch as a defensive midfielder, but yes, he has played at the DM position for Ajax' first team ...
Logged

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26035 on: Today at 08:50:57 pm »
I have a suspicion we will regret not signing Gravenberch if he is available for a reasonable sum this summer. He has got the lot.

Ugarte, MacAllister, Gravenberch, and we wont look back.

Add a central defender and a back up goalie, and we are sorted.
Logged

Online RedSetGo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
  • The Lord Jesus Saves. "LFC 2018-20" 2.0 incoming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26036 on: Today at 08:58:51 pm »
People don't realize just how the new Trent-in-CM system will impact our transfer plans this summer.

- It gets the best out of Trent's creativity

- It cover's Fabinho's slowness by having 4 bodies very close to him

- It enables our pressing & counter-pressing game to function much better

- It gives a previously slugged-off Curtis Jones a really important role to play that is tailored to his skillset as a former winger.

- It enables Gakpo's versatility to be utilized immensely as a false 9, or either of the 8s. He helped with possession & advancing the ball well as the right-sided 8 vs Brentford. Few more games in that role we'd see him play it even better. And as left-winger at PSV, you can see him play Jones' role as well.

- The #6 in this role doesn't have acres of space to defend on his own like Fabinho did before. Trent is close to the DM, + the 2 8s cover him with a high press, + false 9 drops deep as well.

Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,798
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #26037 on: Today at 09:04:10 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 08:58:51 pm
People don't realize just how the new Trent-in-CM system will impact our transfer plans this summer.

- It cover's Fabinho's slowness by having 4 bodies very close to him

I actually think it has the potential to highlight Fabinho's slowness. He will be vital to be able to cover that RB space when TAA leaves it along with the right CB, and if he hasn't got the legs to do so then we run the risk of leaving a hell of a lot of space there.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 646 647 648 649 650 [651]   Go Up
« previous next »
 