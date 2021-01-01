Fairly obvious Klopp does not see Fabinho as "declining"...more that he's had a rough season, like many of his team mates. Took him out the team for some games to get his head right, tweaked the system around him to give him more support in the midfield area, got more energy close to him, & his performance - along with the team in general - has improved.



With the huge turnover happening in midfield this summer, & the fact that Klopp wants to have all his players available for pre-season, I very much doubt any effort is going to be put on 1) finding a buyer to take Fabinho & pay what value LFC put on him (we wouldn't give him away cheap), & 2) buy a new DM, likely from outside the league & hope to gets settled in fast in time for the strong start Klopp will want next season. According to Klopp himself, Darwin's game-time has been slowed by his lack of English.



No wonder therefore that we are targeting players already settled in England, have experience in the PL already, or, in Gravenberch's case, know the language to make that transition quicker if he joined.