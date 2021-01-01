« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25920 on: Today at 05:37:43 pm
BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25921 on: Today at 05:38:20 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:31:07 pm
For Tottenham maybe, we should be able to aim way, way higher but alas we love taking knives to gunfights.

Don't worry, we might not even get them and we can move further down the list of Klopp's targets. Conor Gallagher and Matheus Nunes sound good?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25922 on: Today at 05:39:29 pm
We've got Mac Allister.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25923 on: Today at 05:43:15 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:37:43 pm
No Ugarte or DM?
I reckon we'll get Ugarte. As things stand, we're his most likely destination.
paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25924 on: Today at 05:55:42 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:39:29 pm
We've got Mac Allister.

We always do well when we have a Mac in the team.
B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25925 on: Today at 05:56:59 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 05:23:19 pm
Incredibly disappointing if its Mac Allister and mount. Depending on cost. :lmao no mention of Ugarte.
Mount and MacAllister could both be high on our list but it still be between one of them 
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25926 on: Today at 05:58:06 pm
A Liverpool era of greatness has Scot's in it. Robbo, Doak, Ramsay and now Mac.  ;D
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25927 on: Today at 05:58:42 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 05:17:29 pm
Joyce mentions Mac Allister, Mount, and Gravenberch again.

The Anfield Talk
@TheAnfieldTalk
(🟢) NEW:

Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount are high on Klopps wishlist as he looks to revamp his engine room.

There is interest in signing a third midfielder depending on cost, with Ryan Gravenberch among those who have come under consideration. [@_pauljoyce]

To be honest, Bascombe has reported the very same earlier today, so I wouldn't bother much with it ...
HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25928 on: Today at 06:01:07 pm
I thought we only targeted players who wanted to come to us? Quite clear that mount would rather stay at Chelsea than come to us. If our 2 midfield signings are genuinely mount and maccalister then it doesnt really address much when it comes to legs in midfield especially at £70 million for Maccalister and over 50 million for mount with one year on his contract. Hope Joyce is chatting shit and weve not briefed him about ugarte.
Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25929 on: Today at 06:02:35 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 05:17:29 pm
Joyce mentions Mac Allister, Mount, and Gravenberch again.

The Anfield Talk
@TheAnfieldTalk
(🟢) NEW:

Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount are high on Klopps wishlist as he looks to revamp his engine room.

There is interest in signing a third midfielder depending on cost, with Ryan Gravenberch among those who have come under consideration. [@_pauljoyce]

Yeah, as expected, we definitely want Gravenberch depending on his cost. 50/50 it happens - personally, I doubt it, as it'd be weird for Bayern to let him go so early in his development. He's also very young (turning 21 in a few days). Maybe one for next summer if the situation stays the same.

Ugarte is happening. Wouldn't pay attention to Paul "We Will Not Sign Thiago or Alisson" Joyce about this one.

Mac Allister is obviously happening as well. Thiago/Gini long-term replacement.

Mount is the new Ox - saga that'll drag along all summer and depend on managerial changes at Chelsea. Don't think it'll happen but it'd be a great signing for us (ignoring the financials involved).
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25930 on: Today at 06:03:55 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:45:18 pm
Mac Update:
https://twitter.com/GerGarciaGrova/status/1657011027161108480?s=20

Too much for him IMO.

If that's true then him and his agent aren't the brightest bunch, allowing Brighton to set the fee and with no clause
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25931 on: Today at 06:04:11 pm
Ugarte, sounds like a mid 20th century Marxist south American guerrilla, for that alone I'm not only on the train, I'm driving the fucker!
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25932 on: Today at 06:05:49 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 06:01:07 pm
I thought we only targeted players who wanted to come to us? Quite clear that mount would rather stay at Chelsea than come to us. If our 2 midfield signings are genuinely mount and maccalister then it doesnt really address much when it comes to legs in midfield especially at £70 million for Maccalister and over 50 million for mount with one year on his contract. Hope Joyce is chatting shit and weve not briefed him about ugarte.

Is it clear? As far as I can see, its a player refusing to sign a new deal and a club saying theyll sell him this summer if he doesnt put pen to paper. For someone who apparently wants to stay at Chelsea, hes doing a good job of portraying the opposite.
