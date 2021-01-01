Joyce mentions Mac Allister, Mount, and Gravenberch again.



Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount are high on Klopps wishlist as he looks to revamp his engine room.



There is interest in signing a third midfielder depending on cost, with Ryan Gravenberch among those who have come under consideration. [@_pauljoyce]



Yeah, as expected, we definitely want Gravenberch depending on his cost. 50/50 it happens - personally, I doubt it, as it'd be weird for Bayern to let him go so early in his development. He's also very young (turning 21 in a few days). Maybe one for next summer if the situation stays the same.Ugarte is happening. Wouldn't pay attention to Paul "We Will Not Sign Thiago or Alisson" Joyce about this one.Mac Allister is obviously happening as well. Thiago/Gini long-term replacement.Mount is the new Ox - saga that'll drag along all summer and depend on managerial changes at Chelsea. Don't think it'll happen but it'd be a great signing for us (ignoring the financials involved).