Not so worried about pace - he's not stretching the pitch for you but he's also not slow either ... I do accept he may not be the best fit for our manager so we probably wont be doing it ... but he's 19, and a 'grab the talent and figure it out' player.



I quite like Cherki in the limited times Ive seen him.My issue with buying him is that we may already have a few grab the talent and figure it out players.I think you can have too many and it comes at the detriment of certain players. I think Elliott, Bajcetic and Carvalho all fit into that box. Carvalho has suffered because at times there hasnt really been the willingness to play him and Elliott in the same team.I think Cherki could be similar and unless we view him as a bigger talent than Elliott then I think he could get lost within our squad and not really get the game time to develop. If money wasnt limiting a buy and loan back to Lyon for 12 months might be the best option