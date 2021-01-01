« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25800 on: Today at 09:14:30 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:28:51 am
Saw links with a 20-yr old french striker from montpellier, Elyr Wahi. Hadnt heard of him until then. Seems to be a brilliant finisher, a bit like sturridge where his shots are placed perfectly and with composure. My diligent 15 minute youtube research approves him as a good buy for the future.

He's a wrongun!

Controversy
In October 2021, a 22-year old woman filed a legal complaint against Wahi for violence that resulted in her being incapable to work. She claimed that he had punched her in the nose during an evening out at the L'Entrepôt nightclub in Lattes, Hérault, in the night of 1213 September a month earlier. The woman received treatment from emergency services due to the violence.

In November 2021, it was revealed by investigative reporter Romain Molina that Wahi had been expelled from Caen's youth academy for allegedly pressuring secondary school students to masturbate in front of him in the bathrooms.
Last Edit: Today at 09:18:15 am by Aldo1988
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Arrowsmith

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25801 on: Today at 09:22:42 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:14:30 am
He's a wrongun!

Controversy
In October 2021, a 22-year old woman filed a legal complaint against Wahi for violence that resulted in her being incapable to work. She claimed that he had punched her in the nose during an evening out at the L'Entrepôt nightclub in Lattes, Hérault, in the night of 1213 September a month earlier. The woman received treatment from emergency services due to the violence.

In November 2021, it was revealed by investigative reporter Romain Molina that Wahi had been expelled from Caen's youth academy for allegedly pressuring secondary school students to masturbate in front of him in the bathrooms.

May not be much good for us but it's possible he could get the Republican nomination for the upcoming US elections.
rob1966

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25802 on: Today at 09:32:09 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:14:30 am
He's a wrongun!

Controversy
In October 2021, a 22-year old woman filed a legal complaint against Wahi for violence that resulted in her being incapable to work. She claimed that he had punched her in the nose during an evening out at the L'Entrepôt nightclub in Lattes, Hérault, in the night of 1213 September a month earlier. The woman received treatment from emergency services due to the violence.

In November 2021, it was revealed by investigative reporter Romain Molina that Wahi had been expelled from Caen's youth academy for allegedly pressuring secondary school students to masturbate in front of him in the bathrooms.

Fit right in at Abu Dhabi FC
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25803 on: Today at 09:37:08 am
https://www.cmjornal.pt/desporto/futebol/detalhe/sporting-proibe-conversas-com-ugarte?ref=Futebol_DestaquesPrincipais

Paywalled but sounds like Sporting might not be happy with us tapping him up.  ;D
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25804 on: Today at 09:44:32 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:37:08 am
https://www.cmjornal.pt/desporto/futebol/detalhe/sporting-proibe-conversas-com-ugarte?ref=Futebol_DestaquesPrincipais

Paywalled but sounds like Sporting might not be happy with us tapping him up.  ;D

Ah well so that's us not getting him.  :lmao
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25805 on: Today at 09:47:01 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:37:08 am
https://www.cmjornal.pt/desporto/futebol/detalhe/sporting-proibe-conversas-com-ugarte?ref=Futebol_DestaquesPrincipais

Paywalled but sounds like Sporting might not be happy with us tapping him up.  ;D

Almost certainly happening if that's what it says .... the classic flounce to try and get the fee up
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25806 on: Today at 09:49:12 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:44:32 am
Ah well so that's us not getting him.  :lmao

 ;D Mendes does what he wants over there so wouldn't make a difference I don't think plus they need money. Can see how it annoys them when one of his agents is saying he's certainly leaving and it'll be decided in 15 days when they are currently trying to claw back a CL spot though!
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25807 on: Today at 09:54:10 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:49:12 am
;D Mendes does what he wants over there so wouldn't make a difference I don't think plus they need money. Can see how it annoys them when one of his agents is saying he's certainly leaving and it'll be decided in 15 days when they are currently trying to claw back a CL spot though!

Hopefully we've got Darwin on the case. Be delighted if we got him, seen him against Arsenal and he was impressive. Minus the red card.  ;D
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25808 on: Today at 10:05:16 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:10:40 am
Where's he gonna play when he doesn't like defending and doesn't have the pace to play in our attack?

Not so worried about pace - he's not stretching the pitch for you but he's also not slow either ... I do accept he may not be the best fit for our manager so we probably wont be doing it ... but he's 19,  and a  'grab the talent and figure it out' player.
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25809 on: Today at 10:27:04 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:11:59 am
Well, some poster has suggested that we should sign Tchouameni for £50 million, and let Villa sign Ugarte ...

Right. I'm just confused by the tone of the post I quoted, sort of offering conciliatory possibilities for why Villa appear to have moved ahead of us.

I suppose that was only natural though, given the fact that we only have £50m to spend.
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25810 on: Today at 10:27:59 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:05:16 am
Not so worried about pace - he's not stretching the pitch for you but he's also not slow either ... I do accept he may not be the best fit for our manager so we probably wont be doing it ... but he's 19,  and a  'grab the talent and figure it out' player.

I quite like Cherki in the limited times Ive seen him.

My issue with buying him is that we may already have a few grab the talent and figure it out players.

I think you can have too many and it comes at the detriment of certain players. I think Elliott, Bajcetic and Carvalho all fit into that box. Carvalho has suffered because at times there hasnt really been the willingness to play him and Elliott in the same team.

I think Cherki could be similar and unless we view him as a bigger talent than Elliott then I think he could get lost within our squad and not really get the game time to develop. If money wasnt limiting a buy and loan back to Lyon for 12 months might be the best option
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25811 on: Today at 10:29:32 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:14:30 am
He's a wrongun!

Controversy
In October 2021, a 22-year old woman filed a legal complaint against Wahi for violence that resulted in her being incapable to work. She claimed that he had punched her in the nose during an evening out at the L'Entrepôt nightclub in Lattes, Hérault, in the night of 1213 September a month earlier. The woman received treatment from emergency services due to the violence.

In November 2021, it was revealed by investigative reporter Romain Molina that Wahi had been expelled from Caen's youth academy for allegedly pressuring secondary school students to masturbate in front of him in the bathrooms.

Didn't know about that. Sounds like an awful human being.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25812 on: Today at 10:33:48 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:27:59 am
I quite like Cherki in the limited times Ive seen him.

My issue with buying him is that we may already have a few grab the talent and figure it out players.

I do agree with this sadly - plus were unlikely to buy a forward this season and hell go to PSG or whatever  shame though hes incredible to watch on the ball
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25813 on: Today at 10:36:25 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:37:08 am
https://www.cmjornal.pt/desporto/futebol/detalhe/sporting-proibe-conversas-com-ugarte?ref=Futebol_DestaquesPrincipais

Paywalled but sounds like Sporting might not be happy with us tapping him up.  ;D
- Sporting are unhappy with us speaking with his agent and their declaration that a deal will be done in 15 days' time because they have 3 key games left in their push for a CL place
- They'll only sell him for his release clause of 60m
- They threatened us with UEFA's anti-tapping up rules
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25814 on: Today at 10:39:35 am

The issue with free signings like Kamada are would we sign the same player for a big fee or are we only interested because hes free?

the best free signings like Milner/ Matip etc are players we would have spent money on because they perfectly fit what Klopp is looking for, sometimes free transfers look great on paper but the style/profile fit makes them a bad deal

Kamada would be great business on a free but we dont seem to be interested, the new sporting director is probably too late to the party to change this
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25815 on: Today at 10:40:37 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:12:41 am
Croquet is a Centre Mid and Barcola is a winger who can play on both sides but usually on the Right. Would be a good backup for Mo and he's a few years older than Doak.

Croquet will run through hoops for yer,
all day long.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25816 on: Today at 10:42:21 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:10:40 am
Where's he gonna play when he doesn't like defending and doesn't have the pace to play in our attack?

We don't need knee-cherki reactions like that!
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25817 on: Today at 10:45:45 am
Our fanbase on twitter is too funny.

Crying that we should just pay Ugarte's release clause not understanding that will take up a lot of budget as we'll have to pay it all at once. Also convinced he's now off to Villa because of Jac Talbot.

Patience is not a quality over there.
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25818 on: Today at 10:46:05 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:36:25 am
- Sporting are unhappy with us speaking with his agent and their declaration that a deal will be done in 15 days' time because they have 3 key games left in their push for a CL place
- They'll only sell him for his release clause of 60m
- They threatened us with UEFA's anti-tapping up rules


Funny how they are coming out with this today when hes linked to Villa and Newcastle.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25819 on: Today at 10:49:39 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:46:05 am
Funny how they are coming out with this today when hes linked to Villa and Newcastle.
We've pissed Sporting off. Let's back off for now and come back at the end of the season .
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25820 on: Today at 10:58:48 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:36:25 am
- Sporting are unhappy with us speaking with his agent and their declaration that a deal will be done in 15 days' time because they have 3 key games left in their push for a CL place
- They'll only sell him for his release clause of 60m
- They threatened us with UEFA's anti-tapping up rules


Considering Sporting are supposedly doing the leg work to ensure a sale takes place, I'm not too bothered about this report. Everyone knows they likely need to sell him. They're probably going to just miss out on CL qualification. The bigger issue for them is that Ugarte likely isn't interested in joining another club other than Liverpool, which weakens their bargaining position.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:49:39 am
We've pissed Sporting off. Let's back off for now and come back at the end of the season .

I suspect we have. It's not our style. Similar to Mac Allister, the representative and whoever is feeding stories to the press is probably the issue
Last Edit: Today at 11:01:27 am by rafathegaffa83
B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25821 on: Today at 11:04:03 am
We took Diaz off Porto and Nunez off Benfica. Where is the gratitude they should love us.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25822 on: Today at 11:06:09 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:27:59 am
I quite like Cherki in the limited times Ive seen him.

My issue with buying him is that we may already have a few grab the talent and figure it out players.

I think you can have too many and it comes at the detriment of certain players. I think Elliott, Bajcetic and Carvalho all fit into that box. Carvalho has suffered because at times there hasnt really been the willingness to play him and Elliott in the same team.

I think Cherki could be similar and unless we view him as a bigger talent than Elliott then I think he could get lost within our squad and not really get the game time to develop. If money wasnt limiting a buy and loan back to Lyon for 12 months might be the best option

I think he probably is a bigger talent than Elliott, but agree overall where would we fit him in?
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25823 on: Today at 11:34:50 am
Okay so as this is the place for insane takes, here's a fun one for a Friday...

Liverpool say cannot afford Bellingham.

Bellingham talks to Rea. He's clearly going there.

Liverpool get alternative transfer targets in.

With all that wrapped up, new investment happens to much fanfare.

Days later Bellingham signs.

Turns out we not want to conclude such an expensive deal FIRST and so drive up prices for other targets, nor have similar happen due to an announcement of investment.
Now to sit back and watch people respond like they think I'm actually serious

Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25824 on: Today at 11:58:44 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:34:50 am
Okay so as this is the place for insane takes, here's a fun one for a Friday...

Liverpool say cannot afford Bellingham.

Bellingham talks to Rea. He's clearly going there.

Liverpool get alternative transfer targets in.

With all that wrapped up, new investment happens to much fanfare.

Days later Bellingham signs.

Turns out we not want to conclude such an expensive deal FIRST and so drive up prices for other targets, nor have similar happen due to an announcement of investment.
Now to sit back and watch people respond like they think I'm actually serious



It's a bold strategy Cotton 🤔
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25825 on: Today at 12:00:29 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:34:50 am
Now to sit back and watch people respond like they think I'm actually serious
;D
Snusmumriken

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25826 on: Today at 12:01:53 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:34:50 am
Okay so as this is the place for insane takes, here's a fun one for a Friday...

Liverpool say cannot afford Bellingham.

Bellingham talks to Rea. He's clearly going there.

Liverpool get alternative transfer targets in.

With all that wrapped up, new investment happens to much fanfare.

Days later Bellingham signs.

Turns out we not want to conclude such an expensive deal FIRST and so drive up prices for other targets, nor have similar happen due to an announcement of investment.
Now to sit back and watch people respond like they think I'm actually serious

And just a few days later were bought by a qatari investment fund which explains how the heck the chain of events was possible in the first place  ;) ::)
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25827 on: Today at 12:03:42 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:48:40 am
He's rumoured to be on 240k (£200k) pw so he'll be limited in his suitors.

Arsenal
Chelsea
Liverpool
Man City
United
Bayern
PSG

Are probably the only teams that can afford him and some of those don't need him, so the market for him is small

They can probably score a decent loan fee for him but will not get anywhere near what they paid for him in this market
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25828 on: Today at 12:14:31 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:34:50 am
Okay so as this is the place for insane takes, here's a fun one for a Friday...

Liverpool say cannot afford Bellingham.

Bellingham talks to Rea. He's clearly going there.

Liverpool get alternative transfer targets in.

With all that wrapped up, new investment happens to much fanfare.

Days later Bellingham signs.

Turns out we not want to conclude such an expensive deal FIRST and so drive up prices for other targets, nor have similar happen due to an announcement of investment.
Now to sit back and watch people respond like they think I'm actually serious


Spurs sorta did it with the Bale money before they actually sold him.

Went nuts that summer. Even almost signed Willian after we almost signed Willian.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25829 on: Today at 12:57:53 pm
Interesting that the local patch seem to be hyper focused on Mac Allister, Mount and Gravenberch as the three most likely midfield signings. Worryingly, saw Maddock throw Gravenberch as a 'defensive midfield' option alongside Ugarte and Tchouameni, but surely we don't see him as a proper six? Presume that's just Maddock talking nonsense rather than the view of the club.
paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25830 on: Today at 01:18:31 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:57:53 pm
Interesting that the local patch seem to be hyper focused on Mac Allister, Mount and Gravenberch as the three most likely midfield signings. Worryingly, saw Maddock throw Gravenberch as a 'defensive midfield' option alongside Ugarte and Tchouameni, but surely we don't see him as a proper six? Presume that's just Maddock talking nonsense rather than the view of the club.

I see Mr Pearce is chipping in with Tielemans because he is a freebie. Puts a dampener on everything.
Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25831 on: Today at 01:20:10 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 01:18:31 pm
I see Mr Pearce is chipping in with Tielemans because he is a freebie. Puts a dampener on everything.

 :lmao
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25832 on: Today at 01:20:36 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 01:18:31 pm
I see Mr Pearce is chipping in with Tielemans because he is a freebie. Puts a dampener on everything.

I wouldn't worry about it. These aggregator accounts keep posting what journos say on podcasts as if they've written it in a news article... it's just random opinions being made into something it isn't.
darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25833 on: Today at 01:24:53 pm
If tielemans is free then why not? A fine squad player at the least
Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25834 on: Today at 01:26:37 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:24:53 pm
If tielemans is free then why not? A fine squad player at the least

killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25835 on: Today at 01:27:21 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:57:53 pm
Interesting that the local patch seem to be hyper focused on Mac Allister, Mount and Gravenberch as the three most likely midfield signings. Worryingly, saw Maddock throw Gravenberch as a 'defensive midfield' option alongside Ugarte and Tchouameni, but surely we don't see him as a proper six? Presume that's just Maddock talking nonsense rather than the view of the club.

I have said previously that I have a sneaky suspicion that we may look to convert Gravenberch into a 6. I dont think we want a defensive midfielder running all over the place kicking people, i think we want someone who is physically strong and can receive the ball under pressure.

Gravenberch of course has a lot to learn defensively but he does have some experience playing deeper, he wins a lot of duels and has some of the raw materials a player like that would need in our system. He is also quite physically imposing and that is something we may need, particularly if you are signing players like Mac Allister as well.
paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25836 on: Today at 01:28:33 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:24:53 pm
If tielemans is free then why not? A fine squad player at the least

That's what John Henry would say.
