Not so worried about pace - he's not stretching the pitch for you but he's also not slow either ... I do accept he may not be the best fit for our manager so we probably wont be doing it ... but he's 19, and a 'grab the talent and figure it out' player.
I quite like Cherki in the limited times Ive seen him.
My issue with buying him is that we may already have a few grab the talent and figure it out players.
I think you can have too many and it comes at the detriment of certain players. I think Elliott, Bajcetic and Carvalho all fit into that box. Carvalho has suffered because at times there hasnt really been the willingness to play him and Elliott in the same team.
I think Cherki could be similar and unless we view him as a bigger talent than Elliott then I think he could get lost within our squad and not really get the game time to develop. If money wasnt limiting a buy and loan back to Lyon for 12 months might be the best option