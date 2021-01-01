« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25800 on: Today at 09:14:30 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:28:51 am
Saw links with a 20-yr old french striker from montpellier, Elyr Wahi. Hadnt heard of him until then. Seems to be a brilliant finisher, a bit like sturridge where his shots are placed perfectly and with composure. My diligent 15 minute youtube research approves him as a good buy for the future.

He's a wrongun!

Controversy
In October 2021, a 22-year old woman filed a legal complaint against Wahi for violence that resulted in her being incapable to work. She claimed that he had punched her in the nose during an evening out at the L'Entrepôt nightclub in Lattes, Hérault, in the night of 1213 September a month earlier. The woman received treatment from emergency services due to the violence.

In November 2021, it was revealed by investigative reporter Romain Molina that Wahi had been expelled from Caen's youth academy for allegedly pressuring secondary school students to masturbate in front of him in the bathrooms.
Last Edit: Today at 09:18:15 am by Aldo1988
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Arrowsmith

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25801 on: Today at 09:22:42 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:14:30 am
May not be much good for us but it's possible he could get the Republican nomination for the upcoming US elections.
rob1966

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25802 on: Today at 09:32:09 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:14:30 am
Fit right in at Abu Dhabi FC
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25803 on: Today at 09:37:08 am
https://www.cmjornal.pt/desporto/futebol/detalhe/sporting-proibe-conversas-com-ugarte?ref=Futebol_DestaquesPrincipais

Paywalled but sounds like Sporting might not be happy with us tapping him up.  ;D
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25804 on: Today at 09:44:32 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:37:08 am
https://www.cmjornal.pt/desporto/futebol/detalhe/sporting-proibe-conversas-com-ugarte?ref=Futebol_DestaquesPrincipais

Paywalled but sounds like Sporting might not be happy with us tapping him up.  ;D

Ah well so that's us not getting him.  :lmao
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25805 on: Today at 09:47:01 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:37:08 am
https://www.cmjornal.pt/desporto/futebol/detalhe/sporting-proibe-conversas-com-ugarte?ref=Futebol_DestaquesPrincipais

Paywalled but sounds like Sporting might not be happy with us tapping him up.  ;D

Almost certainly happening if that's what it says .... the classic flounce to try and get the fee up
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25806 on: Today at 09:49:12 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:44:32 am
Ah well so that's us not getting him.  :lmao

 ;D Mendes does what he wants over there so wouldn't make a difference I don't think plus they need money. Can see how it annoys them when one of his agents is saying he's certainly leaving and it'll be decided in 15 days when they are currently trying to claw back a CL spot though!
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25807 on: Today at 09:54:10 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:49:12 am
;D Mendes does what he wants over there so wouldn't make a difference I don't think plus they need money. Can see how it annoys them when one of his agents is saying he's certainly leaving and it'll be decided in 15 days when they are currently trying to claw back a CL spot though!

Hopefully we've got Darwin on the case. Be delighted if we got him, seen him against Arsenal and he was impressive. Minus the red card.  ;D
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25808 on: Today at 10:05:16 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:10:40 am
Where's he gonna play when he doesn't like defending and doesn't have the pace to play in our attack?

Not so worried about pace - he's not stretching the pitch for you but he's also not slow either ... I do accept he may not be the best fit for our manager so we probably wont be doing it ... but he's 19,  and a  'grab the talent and figure it out' player.
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25809 on: Today at 10:27:04 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:11:59 am
Well, some poster has suggested that we should sign Tchouameni for £50 million, and let Villa sign Ugarte ...

Right. I'm just confused by the tone of the post I quoted, sort of offering conciliatory possibilities for why Villa appear to have moved ahead of us.

I suppose that was only natural though, given the fact that we only have £50m to spend.
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25810 on: Today at 10:27:59 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:05:16 am
Not so worried about pace - he's not stretching the pitch for you but he's also not slow either ... I do accept he may not be the best fit for our manager so we probably wont be doing it ... but he's 19,  and a  'grab the talent and figure it out' player.

I quite like Cherki in the limited times Ive seen him.

My issue with buying him is that we may already have a few grab the talent and figure it out players.

I think you can have too many and it comes at the detriment of certain players. I think Elliott, Bajcetic and Carvalho all fit into that box. Carvalho has suffered because at times there hasnt really been the willingness to play him and Elliott in the same team.

I think Cherki could be similar and unless we view him as a bigger talent than Elliott then I think he could get lost within our squad and not really get the game time to develop. If money wasnt limiting a buy and loan back to Lyon for 12 months might be the best option
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25811 on: Today at 10:29:32 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:14:30 am
He's a wrongun!

Controversy
In October 2021, a 22-year old woman filed a legal complaint against Wahi for violence that resulted in her being incapable to work. She claimed that he had punched her in the nose during an evening out at the L'Entrepôt nightclub in Lattes, Hérault, in the night of 1213 September a month earlier. The woman received treatment from emergency services due to the violence.

In November 2021, it was revealed by investigative reporter Romain Molina that Wahi had been expelled from Caen's youth academy for allegedly pressuring secondary school students to masturbate in front of him in the bathrooms.

Didn't know about that. Sounds like an awful human being.
