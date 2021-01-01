« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Were not getting Tchouameni for £50m

If Madrid have benched him then hes not worth what they paid for him is he? anyway hes a better fit for us for the Aston Villa bound Ugarte
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
He looks decent but would rather sign Tchouameni for £50M than Ugarte

Nah, Tchouameni is not worth £50 million. Maybe £30-35 million, but even that would be a risk ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Nah, Tchouameni is not worth £50 million. Maybe £30-35 million, but even that would be a risk ...

sounds good, we can use the unlimited pot of Nike money and craigs discount card from greggs to get it done
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Injured when we signed him. Not great due diligence there.

Yep, good for balance sheet though for FSG.
Saved half a season of a team doctor wages at least.
It's quite a big amount of money to be honest; other than a new yacht, it could fund a new submarine possibly.
 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
A lot of smoke about Ugarte and the quotes from the agent doesnt seem to suppress them. You could say it would be silly for him to do so since it would keep his value up but this one looks like a goer to me. The profile of the player, the buyout clause, and the fact his agent is Mendes means this has legs.

Villa? Only way they compete here is by offering way more wages. Im not saying thats impossible but unless it is stupid money in the difference they will have no chance. Same goes for the others linked really.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yep, good for balance sheet though for FSG.
Saved half a season of a team doctor wages at least.
It's quite a big amount of money to be honest; other than a new yacht, it could fund a new submarine possibly.

You stupid  motherfucker we discovered a potential future issue during his medical. Short term problem for the lad is maybe a decade plus career in the long term.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
If Madrid have benched him then hes not worth what they paid for him is he? anyway hes a better fit for us for the Aston Villa bound Ugarte
They will not sell him for around half they paid a year later.

Id be interested to hear why you think hes a better fit? Genuinely since Ive seen 1 or 2 games of both.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
A lot of smoke about Ugarte and the quotes from the agent doesnt seem to suppress them. You could say it would be silly for him to do so since it would keep his value up but this one looks like a goer to me. The profile of the player, the buyout clause, and the fact his agent is Mendes means this has legs.

Villa? Only way they compete here is by offering way more wages. Im not saying thats impossible but unless it is stupid money in the difference they will have no chance. Same goes for the others linked really.

Lavia to Villa, Ugarte to us. That's what I see, and I like it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Lyon's new owner about to have a mini fire sale as they are about to breach FFP. We want Cherki, Caquaret or Barcola from them right?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
https://twitter.com/AlbicelesteTalk/status/1656791585466490880

Argentinian journo.

Quote
Liverpool are preparing a formal offer for Alexis Mac Allister. As of today, they are the most principal candidate to be Alexis next team. [@gastonedul]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Lyon's new owner about to have a mini fire sale as they are about to breach FFP. We want Cherki, Caquaret or Barcola from them right?
Dunno about the other lads but Cherki for sure. Not sure exactly where he'd fit in for us, but he just seems ridiculously good for his age.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Dunno about the other lads but Cherki for sure. Not sure exactly where he'd fit in for us, but he just seems ridiculously good for his age.

Hes definitely been cherking his bootie at us
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Croquet is a Centre Mid and Barcola is a winger who can play on both sides but usually on the Right. Would be a good backup for Mo and he's a few years older than Doak.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:16:23 pm
If Madrid have benched him then hes not worth what they paid for him is he? anyway hes a better fit for us for the Aston Villa bound Ugarte

Ugarte is going to Villa? We're going to end up with James Pearce saying Ox's preseason form is "like a new signing".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Ox is leaving mate.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Croquet is a Centre Mid and Barcola is a winger who can play on both sides but usually on the Right. Would be a good backup for Mo and he's a few years older than Doak.

I'm pretty sure we have monitored him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
I wonder if Daiichi Kamada will work in our team. Great profile for a free transfer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
I wonder if Daiichi Kamada will work in our team. Great profile for a free transfer.
Tifo football on YouTube did a transfer piece on us either last summer, or the summer before and they recommended him as someone who'd fit with our style of play.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
I think if we truly want Ugarte then in all likelihood, we're letting villa do the negotiations for us before we gazump the deal. I would not be worried about losing a genuine target to Villa. If we want him, then we'll get him. Saves us resources to work on other targets.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Saw links with a 20-yr old french striker from montpellier, Elyr Wahi. Hadnt heard of him until then. Seems to be a brilliant finisher, a bit like sturridge where his shots are placed perfectly and with composure. My diligent 15 minute youtube research approves him as a good buy for the future.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Croquet is a Centre Mid and Barcola is a winger who can play on both sides but usually on the Right. Would be a good backup for Mo and he's a few years older than Doak.

Heard he's off to the hoops.  ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:54:50 pm
David Lynch mentioning Ron-Robert Zieler now too, seems he's on the cards as a cheap and homegrown backup keeper.
Sounds like a 90's porn star.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Lyon's new owner about to have a mini fire sale as they are about to breach FFP. We want Cherki, Caquaret or Barcola from them right?

Imagine if they finally sold Aouar. Might cause a tear in the fabric of space and time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Imagine if they finally sold Aouar. Might cause a tear in the fabric of space and time.

Aouar peddle?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Imagine if they finally sold Aouar. Might cause a tear in the fabric of space and time.

Hes leaving on a free!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Hes leaving on a free!

I read somewhere a few days ago that he is joining Roma
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Sounds like a 90's porn star.
'The Plumber and the Bored Housewife - starring David Lynch'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
I'm pretty sure we have monitored him.

I know Tubbs on here is a big fan.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
I think if we truly want Ugarte then in all likelihood, we're letting villa do the negotiations for us before we gazump the deal. I would not be worried about losing a genuine target to Villa. If we want him, then we'll get him. Saves us resources to work on other targets.

Has anyone suggested we might lose out to Villa? Genuine question.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Has anyone suggested we might lose out to Villa? Genuine question.

Well, some poster has suggested that we should sign Tchouameni for £50 million, and let Villa sign Ugarte ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
If Real want rid of Tchouameni they are going to take a hit on him its as simple as that as the buying club knows they want rid. By contrast, the buying club knows Dortmund are desperate for Bellingham to stay so will have to pay a fortune to get him out of the club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Nah, Tchouameni is not worth £50 million. Maybe £30-35 million, but even that would be a risk ...

Dont be mad. At least double that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
We will get nowhere near £35m for him. He's 24 with very little first team experience. At £35m, he's one of the top five most expensive keepers of all time.

Thing is, he is good enough to play for any of the top 6 teams, so we should be expecting around £30 million for him. Personally I think he's a better keeper than Ramsdale and he cost Arsenal around £24-28 million from Sheff Utd at 22 years of age (to be honest, he's better than Kepa). Kelleher would be our No1 if we didn't have Ali, he's not got loads of games, but he was our starting keeper winning the League Cup and scored the winner ;) He's played in the PL, CL, he trains with Ali every day and faces the likes of Mo, Bobby, Mane, Jota, Nunez and Gakpo. He's not let us down when he has played, when Ali is out we don't go "oh fuck, Kelleher is playing" we just carry on as if nothing has changed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
If Real want rid of Tchouameni they are going to take a hit on him its as simple as that as the buying club knows they want rid. By contrast, the buying club knows Dortmund are desperate for Bellingham to stay so will have to pay a fortune to get him out of the club.

He's rumoured to be on 240k (£200k) pw so he'll be limited in his suitors.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Lyon's new owner about to have a mini fire sale as they are about to breach FFP. We want Cherki, Caquaret or Barcola from them right?

Oh really  go get Cherki immediately  everyone constantly talking about us buying players before they become known stars or half decent for Brighton - Cherki is right there
