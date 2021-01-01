We will get nowhere near £35m for him. He's 24 with very little first team experience. At £35m, he's one of the top five most expensive keepers of all time.



Thing is, he is good enough to play for any of the top 6 teams, so we should be expecting around £30 million for him. Personally I think he's a better keeper than Ramsdale and he cost Arsenal around £24-28 million from Sheff Utd at 22 years of age (to be honest, he's better than Kepa). Kelleher would be our No1 if we didn't have Ali, he's not got loads of games, but he was our starting keeper winning the League Cup and scored the winnerHe's played in the PL, CL, he trains with Ali every day and faces the likes of Mo, Bobby, Mane, Jota, Nunez and Gakpo. He's not let us down when he has played, when Ali is out we don't go "oh fuck, Kelleher is playing" we just carry on as if nothing has changed.