Were not getting Tchouameni for £50m

If Madrid have benched him then hes not worth what they paid for him is he? anyway hes a better fit for us for the Aston Villa bound Ugarte
He looks decent but would rather sign Tchouameni for £50M than Ugarte

Nah, Tchouameni is not worth £50 million. Maybe £30-35 million, but even that would be a risk ...
Nah, Tchouameni is not worth £50 million. Maybe £30-35 million, but even that would be a risk ...

sounds good, we can use the unlimited pot of Nike money and craigs discount card from greggs to get it done
Injured when we signed him. Not great due diligence there.

Yep, good for balance sheet though for FSG.
Saved half a season of a team doctor wages at least.
It's quite a big amount of money to be honest; other than a new yacht, it could fund a new submarine possibly.
 
A lot of smoke about Ugarte and the quotes from the agent doesnt seem to suppress them. You could say it would be silly for him to do so since it would keep his value up but this one looks like a goer to me. The profile of the player, the buyout clause, and the fact his agent is Mendes means this has legs.

Villa? Only way they compete here is by offering way more wages. Im not saying thats impossible but unless it is stupid money in the difference they will have no chance. Same goes for the others linked really.
Yep, good for balance sheet though for FSG.
Saved half a season of a team doctor wages at least.
It's quite a big amount of money to be honest; other than a new yacht, it could fund a new submarine possibly.

You stupid  motherfucker we discovered a potential future issue during his medical. Short term problem for the lad is maybe a decade plus career in the long term.
If Madrid have benched him then hes not worth what they paid for him is he? anyway hes a better fit for us for the Aston Villa bound Ugarte
They will not sell him for around half they paid a year later.

Id be interested to hear why you think hes a better fit? Genuinely since Ive seen 1 or 2 games of both.
A lot of smoke about Ugarte and the quotes from the agent doesnt seem to suppress them. You could say it would be silly for him to do so since it would keep his value up but this one looks like a goer to me. The profile of the player, the buyout clause, and the fact his agent is Mendes means this has legs.

Villa? Only way they compete here is by offering way more wages. Im not saying thats impossible but unless it is stupid money in the difference they will have no chance. Same goes for the others linked really.

Lavia to Villa, Ugarte to us. That's what I see, and I like it.
Lyon's new owner about to have a mini fire sale as they are about to breach FFP. We want Cherki, Caquaret or Barcola from them right?
https://twitter.com/AlbicelesteTalk/status/1656791585466490880

Argentinian journo.

Quote
Liverpool are preparing a formal offer for Alexis Mac Allister. As of today, they are the most principal candidate to be Alexis next team. [@gastonedul]
Lyon's new owner about to have a mini fire sale as they are about to breach FFP. We want Cherki, Caquaret or Barcola from them right?
Dunno about the other lads but Cherki for sure. Not sure exactly where he'd fit in for us, but he just seems ridiculously good for his age.
Dunno about the other lads but Cherki for sure. Not sure exactly where he'd fit in for us, but he just seems ridiculously good for his age.

Hes definitely been cherking his bootie at us
Croquet is a Centre Mid and Barcola is a winger who can play on both sides but usually on the Right. Would be a good backup for Mo and he's a few years older than Doak.
If Madrid have benched him then hes not worth what they paid for him is he? anyway hes a better fit for us for the Aston Villa bound Ugarte

Ugarte is going to Villa? We're going to end up with James Pearce saying Ox's preseason form is "like a new signing".
Ox is leaving mate.  ;D
Croquet is a Centre Mid and Barcola is a winger who can play on both sides but usually on the Right. Would be a good backup for Mo and he's a few years older than Doak.

I'm pretty sure we have monitored him.
I wonder if Daiichi Kamada will work in our team. Great profile for a free transfer.
I wonder if Daiichi Kamada will work in our team. Great profile for a free transfer.
Tifo football on YouTube did a transfer piece on us either last summer, or the summer before and they recommended him as someone who'd fit with our style of play.
