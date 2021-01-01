« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25760 on: Today at 11:16:23 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 11:04:40 pm
Were not getting Tchouameni for £50m

If Madrid have benched him then hes not worth what they paid for him is he? anyway hes a better fit for us for the Aston Villa bound Ugarte
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25761 on: Today at 11:27:34 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:03:06 pm
He looks decent but would rather sign Tchouameni for £50M than Ugarte

Nah, Tchouameni is not worth £50 million. Maybe £30-35 million, but even that would be a risk ...
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25762 on: Today at 11:31:23 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:27:34 pm
Nah, Tchouameni is not worth £50 million. Maybe £30-35 million, but even that would be a risk ...

sounds good, we can use the unlimited pot of Nike money and craigs discount card from greggs to get it done
tamadic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25763 on: Today at 11:49:59 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 10:25:04 am
Injured when we signed him. Not great due diligence there.

Yep, good for balance sheet though for FSG.
Saved half a season of a team doctor wages at least.
It's quite a big amount of money to be honest; other than a new yacht, it could fund a new submarine possibly.
 
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25764 on: Today at 11:50:16 pm
A lot of smoke about Ugarte and the quotes from the agent doesnt seem to suppress them. You could say it would be silly for him to do so since it would keep his value up but this one looks like a goer to me. The profile of the player, the buyout clause, and the fact his agent is Mendes means this has legs.

Villa? Only way they compete here is by offering way more wages. Im not saying thats impossible but unless it is stupid money in the difference they will have no chance. Same goes for the others linked really.
