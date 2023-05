Fordy trying to replace Charlie Adam with Mount. How would the fat Scotsman take that buddy?



Lol not sure but ok itís like this.Chelsea have a football manager of an owner who has sacked 2 manager which will soon be 3 and spent 600 million on players.Do you think Mount & his agent are going to go or the incoming manager wants you to Mount to stay. Wow!Or do you think it will be the manager can say what he wants the basket case owner will replace me with 5 other players within a year?Until is read Chelsea offer Mount a vastly improve contract, see it as he is leaving.