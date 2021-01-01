« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25720 on: Today at 08:07:02 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:02:43 pm
Jeez... can we stop now, please!?
What is that the 100th player that we're being "linked" with? And the window's not even open yet!
... and everyone's pricetag or release clause is 40-45 million!

It's gunna be a looong summer. :'(

We've been linked with 5-6 players so far. Everything else is just noise ...
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25721 on: Today at 08:08:04 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:33:20 pm
...
In fact, when I first spoke to him about Ugarte, he said to me: 'Your eyes are my eyes.'
..
What is this about - a blood oath!? Sounds like a line from The Godfather...
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25722 on: Today at 08:10:51 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:31:06 pm
A new name to scout :D


Looks like well have to move fast.

Mancs and Geordies love him so
The happy world of Todibo
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25723 on: Today at 08:11:38 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:08:04 pm
What is this about - a blood oath!? Sounds like a line from The Godfather...

Nope, he speaks about the time when he inentified Ugarte for Mendes, as a future client ...
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25724 on: Today at 08:12:34 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:08:04 pm
What is this about - a blood oath!? Sounds like a line from The Godfather...

Apparently we've been linked with German-Irish centre back Tom Hagen, who we see as a key part of our defence next season.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25725 on: Today at 08:14:08 pm
Brentford in for Kelleher as a replacement for Raya who's off.
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25726 on: Today at 08:14:19 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:11:38 pm
Nope, he speaks about the time when he inentified Ugarte for Mendes, as a future client ...
Humour, my man.. bada-bing !;)
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25727 on: Today at 08:15:48 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:10:51 pm
Looks like well have to move fast.

Mancs and Geordies love him so
The happy world of Todibo

Heard hes having a sour patch.
BOBSCOUSE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25728 on: Today at 08:30:00 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:11:53 pm
Have any of Ugarte a solid source that we're trying to sign him?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:16:28 pm
Record Portugal for fucks sakes. How many times must it be said?
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:32:39 pm
He was making the same pun you made yesterday.

Ugarte be joking - went straight over my head that one!!
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25729 on: Today at 08:31:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:14:08 pm
Brentford in for Kelleher as a replacement for Raya who's off.
To where? Chelsea? Spurs?
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25730 on: Today at 08:33:58 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 08:31:32 pm
To where? Chelsea? Spurs?

Both in need of a keeper, especially Spurs. Maybe United too? Any Spanish sides need one?
cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25731 on: Today at 08:35:08 pm
Would like us to try and do an Italian club move and get Tchouameni on loan with an option to buy next summer
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25732 on: Today at 08:39:55 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:31:06 pm
A new name to scout :D
Hasnt he been the radar since at Toulouse before his move to Barca
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25733 on: Today at 08:45:32 pm
Many of the links are just made up, especially with flavor of the month players. Remember our links to Amrabat after the world cup. They've disappeared now, havent they?
