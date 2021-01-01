« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 638 639 640 641 642 [643]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 840895 times)

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,747
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25680 on: Today at 03:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:05:02 pm
Neil Jones with the most pointless article ever. He says while Jurgen Klopp isn't under pressure at Liverpool, we're keeping an eye on Xabi Alonso's development as a head coach". No Fuckin' Shit Neil.  ;D

Check this one out - great journalism

The impression that I get, is that Mount will probably be one of the players that leaves Chelsea in the Summer. Theres loads of big names from Chelsea on the market this summer, and I think Mount is one of them. [@neiljonesgoal] via @TheRedmenTV
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,282
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25681 on: Today at 03:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:43:09 pm
Check this one out - great journalism

The impression that I get, is that Mount will probably be one of the players that leaves Chelsea in the Summer. Theres loads of big names from Chelsea on the market this summer, and I think Mount is one of them. [@neiljonesgoal] via @TheRedmenTV

That sounds like any one of us on this thread

....Is Neil Jones on RAWK?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,524
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25682 on: Today at 03:49:51 pm »
I think "Jack" is Neil Jones.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25683 on: Today at 03:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:43:09 pm
Check this one out - great journalism

The impression that I get, is that Mount will probably be one of the players that leaves Chelsea in the Summer. Theres loads of big names from Chelsea on the market this summer, and I think Mount is one of them. [@neiljonesgoal] via @TheRedmenTV

I'm not sure what's worse, him writing it for clicks or the Liverpool accumulator accounts retweeting it.

He has absolutely zero inside info on anything related to the Club.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,608
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25684 on: Today at 03:53:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:05:02 pm
Neil Jones with the most pointless article ever. He says while Jurgen Klopp isn't under pressure at Liverpool, we're keeping an eye on Xabi Alonso's development as a head coach". No Fuckin' Shit Neil.  ;D
He seems like a nice guy and means well, but I don't think he knows much. He's on Redmen TV every week and has said pretty much every player linked with us is 'certainly someone Liverpool are looking at'. He's part of that same group of journalists who get fed stuff from the club though so he has some connections, but I don't think it goes any further than the briefings.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25685 on: Today at 03:58:56 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:53:08 pm
He seems like a nice guy and means well, but I don't think he knows much. He's on Redmen TV every week and has said pretty much every player linked with us is 'certainly someone Liverpool are looking at'. He's part of that same group of journalists who get fed stuff from the club though so he has some connections, but I don't think it goes any further than the briefings.
He just gives his opinion.
Dont forget the english journalists like Pearce & Jones link us to Bowen,McGinn,Harvey Barnes & Watkins in the last 2 years

They have no clue about our transfer targets. Im think Mount could be the same
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25686 on: Today at 04:02:03 pm »
Neil Jones and the others only get fed information from the LFC press office. I doubt they speak to anyone on the footballing side of the club outside of formal print interviews. I think Ornstein seems to occasionally get information from agents but outside of that there isn't much UK journalists know that we don't.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,524
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25687 on: Today at 04:04:13 pm »
The thing is journos on the club beat have to toe the line with the club as they go to games and report on us pretty much 24/7. The foreign journos have no relationship with us and can be more blunt and upfront.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,059
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25688 on: Today at 04:37:33 pm »
Obviously the original plan was Tchouameni last summer and Bellingham this summer. It also looked like we were going to offer Naby a new contract. It will be interesting to see what the plan is now. Is Mac Allister a Keita replacement? Who will be the 6 who can play 8 like Tchouameni or will we get a straight 6 like Ugarte? Will we bring in a box to box player like Bellingham or have our tactics changed where we want a 10/8 like Mount? Will we get two or three players for those roles?
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25689 on: Today at 04:46:18 pm »
How about something like this?



With Ugarte playing the Kante role and putting out fires where necessary.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,795
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25690 on: Today at 04:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 04:46:18 pm
How about something like this?



With Ugarte playing the Kante role and putting out fires where necessary.

Not sure why you'd have Ugarte and Fabinho in there to be honest. For me take him out, Ugarte covers for TAA stepping into midfield, Mac plays slightly ahead with Gakpo coming in to play between the lines.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,265
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25691 on: Today at 04:51:33 pm »
You definitely wouldnt put Fabinho and Ugarte in the same team.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25692 on: Today at 04:54:50 pm »
David Lynch mentioning Ron-Robert Zieler now too, seems he's on the cards as a cheap and homegrown backup keeper.
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,747
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25693 on: Today at 04:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:37:33 pm
Obviously the original plan was Tchouameni last summer and Bellingham this summer. It also looked like we were going to offer Naby a new contract. It will be interesting to see what the plan is now. Is Mac Allister a Keita replacement? Who will be the 6 who can play 8 like Tchouameni or will we get a straight 6 like Ugarte? Will we bring in a box to box player like Bellingham or have our tactics changed where we want a 10/8 like Mount? Will we get two or three players for those roles?

Yes.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25694 on: Today at 05:16:47 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:37:33 pm
Obviously the original plan was Tchouameni last summer and Bellingham this summer. It also looked like we were going to offer Naby a new contract. It will be interesting to see what the plan is now. Is Mac Allister a Keita replacement? Who will be the 6 who can play 8 like Tchouameni or will we get a straight 6 like Ugarte? Will we bring in a box to box player like Bellingham or have our tactics changed where we want a 10/8 like Mount? Will we get two or three players for those roles?

maybe we see a bit more of curtis/elliot/macallister/mount as the more attacking players. with adequate defensive cover in ugarte/hendo/fab/stefan as the no 6 keeping some sanity during the transition phase. depending on the opposition on whether we want a bit more defensive stability or attacking thrust.

pep(not the bald one) and klopp probably have a plan and vision of how the midfield is going to be like next season and hopefully we get our deals done early to see a bit of it during pre season.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,524
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25695 on: Today at 05:26:31 pm »
Under 20 World Cup start's in Argentina next week. Our Brazil and Argie scout will be there.  ;D
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,204
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25696 on: Today at 05:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:26:31 pm
Under 20 World Cup start's in Argentina next week. Our Brazil and Argie scout will be there.  ;D

Just peek ovee the shoulder of Brighton's scout to save time
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,265
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25697 on: Today at 05:33:46 pm »
Aston Villa also in for Ugarte.
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,747
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25698 on: Today at 05:36:53 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:33:46 pm
Aston Villa also in for Ugarte.

According to Jac Talbot who I dont think i've even seen get a story right. Just chucks out lots of nonsense.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,795
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25699 on: Today at 05:37:20 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:33:46 pm
Aston Villa also in for Ugarte.

That's us fucked then.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,001
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25700 on: Today at 05:57:05 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:37:20 pm
That's us fucked then.

You might take the piss but its a well known fact his idol growing up was Lee Hendrie.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,261
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25701 on: Today at 06:11:53 pm »
Have any of Ugarte a solid source that we're trying to sign him?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,524
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25702 on: Today at 06:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:11:53 pm
Have any of Ugarte a solid source that we're trying to sign him?

Record Portugal for fucks sakes. How many times must it be said?
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25703 on: Today at 06:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:11:53 pm
Have any of Ugarte a solid source that we're trying to sign him?

Same sources that said we were in for Diaz and Nunez. Also the same sources who spun nonsense about us being in for loads of Portuguese players before then...

Has the feel of Matheus Nunes about it to me. One where we're interested in the player (hence all the articles) but maybe not looking to do anything this summer.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,759
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25704 on: Today at 06:32:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:16:28 pm
Record Portugal for fucks sakes. How many times must it be said?

He was making the same pun you made yesterday.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25705 on: Today at 06:32:59 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:22:15 pm
Same sources that said we were in for Diaz and Nunez. Also the same sources who spun nonsense about us being in for loads of Portuguese players before then...

Has the feel of Matheus Nunes about it to me. One where we're interested in the player (hence all the articles) but maybe not looking to do anything this summer.

Maybe we want Ugarte to "prove himself" in the PL at Aston Villa, then go back in for him for an inflated fee whether he does well or doesn't.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,524
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25706 on: Today at 06:34:13 pm »
You fuckers believing a cockney who calls himself Jac Tolbot? Fuck off!  ;D
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,204
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25707 on: Today at 06:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:22:15 pm
Has the feel of Matheus Nunes about it to me. One where we're interested in the player (hence all the articles) but maybe not looking to do anything this summer.

Feels different to me. Sporting seem to be engaged in tying up a lot of loose ends and his representatives seem to be indicating our interest
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25708 on: Today at 06:55:25 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:37:55 pm
Feels different to me. Sporting seem to be engaged in tying up a lot of loose ends and his representatives seem to be indicating our interest

I don't know, I feel at the moment it might be a case of our name being used - either to try and get us to go for him, or to bring others to the table. Like his reps talking about us makes me less inclined to believe it's real.
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25709 on: Today at 07:14:19 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:55:25 pm
I don't know, I feel at the moment it might be a case of our name being used - either to try and get us to go for him, or to bring others to the table. Like his reps talking about us makes me less inclined to believe it's real.

Yeah as soon as I saw those comments attributed to his reps earlier I thought this was a no go. Local journalists getting info drip fed from players/agents is one thing but an agent actually coming out and namechecking specific clubs (especially in the context of "oh LOTS of clubs are interested in my client") is a sure-fire way to tell a player is simply being shopped around, and that's not something we're usually involved in.

Like I'm sure we'd have made our interest known, and if the player did want to come here/the club were set on making that happen, I don't think the agent would be advertising it to all and sunder and effectively inviting bids from other teams. Particularly as it's not the way we like to do business.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 638 639 640 641 642 [643]   Go Up
« previous next »
 