Neil Jones with the most pointless article ever. He says while Jurgen Klopp isn't under pressure at Liverpool, we're keeping an eye on Xabi Alonso's development as a head coach". No Fuckin' Shit Neil.



He seems like a nice guy and means well, but I don't think he knows much. He's on Redmen TV every week and has said pretty much every player linked with us is 'certainly someone Liverpool are looking at'. He's part of that same group of journalists who get fed stuff from the club though so he has some connections, but I don't think it goes any further than the briefings.