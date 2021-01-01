« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 839644 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25680 on: Today at 03:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:05:02 pm
Neil Jones with the most pointless article ever. He says while Jurgen Klopp isn't under pressure at Liverpool, we're keeping an eye on Xabi Alonso's development as a head coach". No Fuckin' Shit Neil.  ;D

Check this one out - great journalism

The impression that I get, is that Mount will probably be one of the players that leaves Chelsea in the Summer. Theres loads of big names from Chelsea on the market this summer, and I think Mount is one of them. [@neiljonesgoal] via @TheRedmenTV
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25681 on: Today at 03:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:43:09 pm
Check this one out - great journalism

The impression that I get, is that Mount will probably be one of the players that leaves Chelsea in the Summer. Theres loads of big names from Chelsea on the market this summer, and I think Mount is one of them. [@neiljonesgoal] via @TheRedmenTV

That sounds like any one of us on this thread

....Is Neil Jones on RAWK?
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25682 on: Today at 03:49:51 pm »
I think "Jack" is Neil Jones.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25683 on: Today at 03:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:43:09 pm
Check this one out - great journalism

The impression that I get, is that Mount will probably be one of the players that leaves Chelsea in the Summer. Theres loads of big names from Chelsea on the market this summer, and I think Mount is one of them. [@neiljonesgoal] via @TheRedmenTV

I'm not sure what's worse, him writing it for clicks or the Liverpool accumulator accounts retweeting it.

He has absolutely zero inside info on anything related to the Club.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25684 on: Today at 03:53:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:05:02 pm
Neil Jones with the most pointless article ever. He says while Jurgen Klopp isn't under pressure at Liverpool, we're keeping an eye on Xabi Alonso's development as a head coach". No Fuckin' Shit Neil.  ;D
He seems like a nice guy and means well, but I don't think he knows much. He's on Redmen TV every week and has said pretty much every player linked with us is 'certainly someone Liverpool are looking at'. He's part of that same group of journalists who get fed stuff from the club though so he has some connections, but I don't think it goes any further than the briefings.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25685 on: Today at 03:58:56 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:53:08 pm
He seems like a nice guy and means well, but I don't think he knows much. He's on Redmen TV every week and has said pretty much every player linked with us is 'certainly someone Liverpool are looking at'. He's part of that same group of journalists who get fed stuff from the club though so he has some connections, but I don't think it goes any further than the briefings.
He just gives his opinion.
Dont forget the english journalists like Pearce & Jones link us to Bowen,McGinn,Harvey Barnes & Watkins in the last 2 years

They have no clue about our transfer targets. Im think Mount could be the same
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25686 on: Today at 04:02:03 pm »
Neil Jones and the others only get fed information from the LFC press office. I doubt they speak to anyone on the footballing side of the club outside of formal print interviews. I think Ornstein seems to occasionally get information from agents but outside of that there isn't much UK journalists know that we don't.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25687 on: Today at 04:04:13 pm »
The thing is journos on the club beat have to toe the line with the club as they go to games and report on us pretty much 24/7. The foreign journos have no relationship with us and can be more blunt and upfront.
