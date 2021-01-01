« previous next »
Offline Mister Flip Flop

  More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,777
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25640 on: Today at 12:36:07 pm
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:27:35 pm
Still reckon, hear me out, Cancello

Great player. Would have him in a flash.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline mkingdon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,028
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25641 on: Today at 12:38:01 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 10:57:47 am
I think we need 2 capable 6s for a full season.  City can bring in Philips when required.  We should be able to rotate Fabinho and Ugarte.  In this respect, it shows why the club were so keen on tchoo tchoo, as he could slot in as 6 or 8, allowing you to play both him and Fab if required, as well as rotate.

I'm in no way saying we should or will sell Fab but, Bajetic, Henderson and Thiago can play there...even Morton for LC....

I could see it happening but I'd rather keep him for another season.
Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,680
  Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25642 on: Today at 12:44:42 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:28:01 am
@Sporting160_EN
Ugartes agent confirms he is leaving.

"It is almost certain that he will not stay [at Sporting], it is certain that he will leave. Soon I will be in Lisbon. I trust Jorge Mendes, who is the best businessman in the world."

"I believe that in 15 days the situation will be resolved.

Get it announced on May 26th!!
Hope that's us.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,550
  We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25643 on: Today at 12:51:05 pm
Teun Koopmeiners - Atalanta... anyone know anything about him?
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Fordy

  Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,517
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25644 on: Today at 12:51:10 pm
So from now, shirt numbers 7,8, 9 & 10 will be available. Thats nuts.

Maybe move Diaz or Elliott to 7 if Milner goes.

Nunez to 9.

Doak should move up to 15 or 16. Clark to 15,16 or 24.
Online Hoenheim

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,843
  Cushioned header for Gerrard...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25645 on: Today at 12:54:39 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:51:05 pm
Teun Koopmeiners - Atalanta... anyone know anything about him?

Yeah, his name is weird
Quote from: Working Class Hero on May  5, 2016, 09:57:09 pm
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,550
  We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25646 on: Today at 01:06:28 pm
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,997
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25647 on: Today at 01:29:19 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:51:05 pm
Teun Koopmeiners - Atalanta... anyone know anything about him?

Analysing Anfield did some shows a few months back covering options including him - a tidy player whos now capped but nothing spectacular from memory.

https://youtu.be/8iwCnY1VNSg
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

Online Caston

  Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,744
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25648 on: Today at 01:29:26 pm
Remember Dahoud? Free agent this summer.
Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,427
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25649 on: Today at 01:29:40 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:26:41 am
Henderson/Thiago.. This would probably the last season we could get a good fee for Fabinho.
I dont think we can count on Thiago as back up. And despite Fabinho's form not being the best, Hendo has barely played there this season. I would rather keep Fab. I just think it's really important we have a good option there for security rather than desperately needing the new DM to be great from.the start. I know some don't think Fab is a good option at all and that's the issue but Im not as down on him as that and prefer him going into next season there than Hendo 100%. We're not going to be relying on Bajcetic to be an important back up at this stage either.

And to be honest there has been no indication that it's on the cards. If we don't need the funds of a Fab sale to make the signings we need, it seems like an unnecessary risk to me.
Offline lionel_messias

  likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,355
  'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25650 on: Today at 01:31:52 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:29:26 pm
Remember Dahoud? Free agent this summer.

I do indeed. We were very closely linked to him for a good while. Seems an Emre Can-style, slow-moving schemer type who operates in deep midfield but is not an explicit DM or '6'. He never really rocked anyone's world at Dortmund...
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Asam

  has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,005
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25651 on: Today at 01:43:24 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:29:26 pm
Remember Dahoud? Free agent this summer.

Does he live in the hood? is he always up to no good?
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,645
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25652 on: Today at 01:52:04 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:51:05 pm
Teun Koopmeiners - Atalanta... anyone know anything about him?

Very very slow apparently
Online Larse

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 407
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25653 on: Today at 01:52:44 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:51:10 pm
So from now, shirt numbers 7,8, 9 & 10 will be available. Thats nuts.

Maybe move Diaz or Elliott to 7 if Milner goes.

Nunez to 9.

Doak should move up to 15 or 16. Clark to 15,16 or 24.

Diaz 7
Mount/Bellingham(not gonna happen though) 8
Nunez/Jota 9
Gakpo 10

would make the most sense.
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,897
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25654 on: Today at 01:54:55 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:29:26 pm
Remember Dahoud? Free agent this summer.

Sandstorm was a cracking tune.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,550
  We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25655 on: Today at 01:55:41 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:29:19 pm
Analysing Anfield did some shows a few months back covering options including him - a tidy player whos now capped but nothing spectacular from memory.

https://youtu.be/8iwCnY1VNSg

Ta!

His name came up in conversation this morning and I knew nothing about him.

My mate thinks we're in for him - although, with absolutely no 'insider knowledge' or anything.  ;D
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,512
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25656 on: Today at 01:56:03 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 10:25:04 am
Injured when we signed him. Not great due diligence there.

Actually we discovered something during his medical that would cause him problems later on and decided to act upon it.  He later came back and got an injury hence where we are now.
Online Larse

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 407
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25657 on: Today at 01:56:05 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:31:48 am

TL;DR: Mount is an excellent passer with a crisp shot, lots of intelligent running off the ball and very good in systems, but bad at heading and doesn't yet have the personality to impose himself on a game.

Mac is very good tactically, at moving the ball around and keeping hold of it, but lacks the speed and physicality necessary to play in midfield at a high level without someone else to do the dirty work (which is an issue with at least three of our existing midfielders right now).

Yeah Messi did all the running for him at the World Cup.
Offline Suareznumber7

  Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,548
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25658 on: Today at 01:59:53 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:51:10 pm
So from now, shirt numbers 7,8, 9 & 10 will be available. Thats nuts.

Maybe move Diaz or Elliott to 7 if Milner goes.

Nunez to 9.

Doak should move up to 15 or 16. Clark to 15,16 or 24.

Surely Gakpo should be #9 since it seems he'll be the first choice in that position moving forward. 
Online Larse

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 407
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25659 on: Today at 02:03:17 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:59:53 pm
Surely Gakpo should be #9 since it seems he'll be the first choice in that position moving forward.

As stupid and absurd as it may sound: False nines should wear number 10 imo
Online the_red_pill

  Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,680
  Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25660 on: Today at 02:06:35 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 09:47:22 am
Whats Ugartes injury record like? Is he the robust physical monster we need?
Different players, but seeing as we're linked with them:

Mount: https://pasteboard.co/8Ma3ZEQq3wtk.png

Ugarte: https://pasteboard.co/WBQKOFZU7vg8.png

Mac Allister: https://pasteboard.co/6ZXZuakZmwT8.png


Ugarte had a small arm injury (some COVID stuff, but everyone had those), and he's man of steel. Mount is a bit of a worry.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Larse

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 407
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25661 on: Today at 02:17:59 pm
A midfield of Ugarte, Mount and MacAllister should work really well together wouldnt it?
Online Djozer

  Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,487
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25662 on: Today at 02:24:41 pm
Quote from: Larse on Today at 02:17:59 pm
A midfield of Ugarte, Mount and MacAllister should work really well together wouldnt it?
I agree, it would be class. Lovely mix of energy, technique and defensive and offensive attributes. But then on the flipside we'd have Fab/Hendo/Thiago sat on the bench (presumably, I'm guessing none of them will leave just yet) on c.£200k a week each and we'd be blocking pathways for Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic. My gut feeling is that we'll just be bringing in a 6 and an 8 in midfield, unless one of the aforementioned leaves.
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,924
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25663 on: Today at 02:25:59 pm
Quote from: Larse on Today at 02:17:59 pm
A midfield of Ugarte, Mount and MacAllister should work really well together wouldnt it?

I'd prefer a midfield of Ugarte, Mount/Mac Allister and a leggy, physical, powerful, hard running third.  Ugarte to me is more of a scamperer.

But it really does depend on how we're planning to set up next season.  I'm not sure we actually know yet.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,340
  Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25664 on: Today at 02:32:21 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:32:51 pm
I think that 'business done early' line has been over-egged a bit. My guess is we'll sign two or three players in June to fill the spaces being vacated by the out of contract players. But other deals will be contingent on moving out additional players - like we might want an Inacio but maybe we have to wait until we find a buyer for Matip or Tsimikas. And a Sporting Director obviously doesn't just buy players, they sell them too and I imagine there's a few we'd like to move on if we get the right offers - but that isn't going to necessarily happen before the start of pre-season.

I would say a lot! And its said every year. Of course theyd love to have the full squad available from day 1 of pre-season, what club wouldnt! Doesnt usually happen.

I sort of expect a signing to be announced within a couple days of the season ending though (maybe Mac Allister).  But then who knows how long itll take, theres the task of trying to sell 2 or 3 players as well, so its likely not going to be done quickly!
Online the_red_pill

  Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,680
  Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25665 on: Today at 02:39:30 pm
Quote from: Larse on Today at 02:17:59 pm
A midfield of Ugarte, Mount and MacAllister should work really well together wouldnt it?
Yep.. It's a nice little mix of attack, defense, passing and possession.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Sheer Magnetism

  RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,269
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25666 on: Today at 02:42:37 pm
Quote from: Larse on Today at 01:56:05 pm
Yeah Messi did all the running for him at the World Cup.
Actually Rodrigo De Paul, while Enzo Fernandez played the Xabi Alonso role. Messi was on the other side of the pitch, maybe watch what you're critiquing before you decide to 'contribute'?
