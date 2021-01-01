Still reckon, hear me out, Cancello
I think we need 2 capable 6s for a full season. City can bring in Philips when required. We should be able to rotate Fabinho and Ugarte. In this respect, it shows why the club were so keen on tchoo tchoo, as he could slot in as 6 or 8, allowing you to play both him and Fab if required, as well as rotate.
@Sporting160_ENUgartes agent confirms he is leaving."It is almost certain that he will not stay [at Sporting], it is certain that he will leave. Soon I will be in Lisbon. I trust Jorge Mendes, who is the best businessman in the world.""I believe that in 15 days the situation will be resolved.Get it announced on May 26th!!
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Teun Koopmeiners - Atalanta... anyone know anything about him?
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact
Yeah, his name is weird
Henderson/Thiago.. This would probably the last season we could get a good fee for Fabinho.
Remember Dahoud? Free agent this summer.
So from now, shirt numbers 7,8, 9 & 10 will be available. Thats nuts. Maybe move Diaz or Elliott to 7 if Milner goes.Nunez to 9.Doak should move up to 15 or 16. Clark to 15,16 or 24.
Analysing Anfield did some shows a few months back covering options including him - a tidy player whos now capped but nothing spectacular from memory. https://youtu.be/8iwCnY1VNSg
Injured when we signed him. Not great due diligence there.
TL;DR: Mount is an excellent passer with a crisp shot, lots of intelligent running off the ball and very good in systems, but bad at heading and doesn't yet have the personality to impose himself on a game. Mac is very good tactically, at moving the ball around and keeping hold of it, but lacks the speed and physicality necessary to play in midfield at a high level without someone else to do the dirty work (which is an issue with at least three of our existing midfielders right now).
Surely Gakpo should be #9 since it seems he'll be the first choice in that position moving forward.
Whats Ugartes injury record like? Is he the robust physical monster we need?
A midfield of Ugarte, Mount and MacAllister should work really well together wouldnt it?
I think that 'business done early' line has been over-egged a bit. My guess is we'll sign two or three players in June to fill the spaces being vacated by the out of contract players. But other deals will be contingent on moving out additional players - like we might want an Inacio but maybe we have to wait until we find a buyer for Matip or Tsimikas. And a Sporting Director obviously doesn't just buy players, they sell them too and I imagine there's a few we'd like to move on if we get the right offers - but that isn't going to necessarily happen before the start of pre-season.
Yeah Messi did all the running for him at the World Cup.
