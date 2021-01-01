Henderson/Thiago.. This would probably the last season we could get a good fee for Fabinho.



I dont think we can count on Thiago as back up. And despite Fabinho's form not being the best, Hendo has barely played there this season. I would rather keep Fab. I just think it's really important we have a good option there for security rather than desperately needing the new DM to be great from.the start. I know some don't think Fab is a good option at all and that's the issue but Im not as down on him as that and prefer him going into next season there than Hendo 100%. We're not going to be relying on Bajcetic to be an important back up at this stage either.And to be honest there has been no indication that it's on the cards. If we don't need the funds of a Fab sale to make the signings we need, it seems like an unnecessary risk to me.