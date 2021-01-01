I think we need 2 capable 6s for a full season. City can bring in Philips when required. We should be able to rotate Fabinho and Ugarte. In this respect, it shows why the club were so keen on tchoo tchoo, as he could slot in as 6 or 8, allowing you to play both him and Fab if required, as well as rotate.



I'm in no way saying we should or will sell Fab but, Bajetic, Henderson and Thiago can play there...even Morton for LC....I could see it happening but I'd rather keep him for another season.