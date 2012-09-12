« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

lamonti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:25:04 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:54:56 pm
Calvin Ramsay back in training.  :D

Injured when we signed him. Not great due diligence there.
Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:25:27 am
Would Mount be seen as a midfield signing, or a wide attacker? I could see him rotating with Mo and being his long-term replacement, whilst offering a quite different skill set.

One thing I think we lack is a bit of creative intelligence in our front line, especially with Nunez through the centre instead of Gakpo. Could we be looking at playing Mount in Mo's spot when Nunez is on, to get a better balance of direct running and more intelligent passing and movement?
Keita Success

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:28:13 am
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 10:25:27 am
Would Mount be seen as a midfield signing, or a wide attacker? I could see him rotating with Mo and being his long-term replacement, whilst offering a quite different skill set.

One thing I think we lack is a bit of creative intelligence in our front line, especially with Nunez through the centre instead of Gakpo. Could we be looking at playing Mount in Mo's spot when Nunez is on, to get a better balance of direct running and more intelligent passing and movement?
I don't think Mount offers anything on the ball from wide right that Salah can't do. Salah's had 11 assists along with his 30 goals this season.

From midfield, it's a different argument. Mount both will not and can not be our long-term Salah replacement.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:31:44 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:22:31 am
Chelsea, Spurs and Newcastle want him also.

Newcastle are the only ones to worry about that could be serious about him  - Chelsea don't need a CM they've already got 14 ... Spurs are Spurs
Newcastle could obviously pay the release clause up front and need this type of player
Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:31:48 am
If we're talking about videos, Pythagoras in Boots recently did scouting vids on Mount and Mac Allister:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uOJmnnE-oQA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uOJmnnE-oQA</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A8fddkz392w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A8fddkz392w</a>


TL;DR: Mount is an excellent passer with a crisp shot, lots of intelligent running off the ball and very good in systems, but bad at heading and doesn't yet have the personality to impose himself on a game.

Mac is very good tactically, at moving the ball around and keeping hold of it, but lacks the speed and physicality necessary to play in midfield at a high level without someone else to do the dirty work (which is an issue with at least three of our existing midfielders right now).
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:35:11 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:31:44 am
Newcastle are the only ones to worry about that could be serious about him  - Chelsea don't need a CM they've already got 14 ... Spurs are Spurs
Newcastle could obviously pay the release clause up front and need this type of player

That's the thing with Newcastle they can just pay it. But unless a player is incredibly short sighted I can't see any player choosing them over us.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:37:02 am
Yeah that doesn't have the personality to impose himself on a game psychologising is just silly. I do like this guy's videos for the most part but I wasn't impressed by that bit. Plus as already mentioned in this thread he's always comparing players with the very best. 'He doesn't have the through ball ability of De Bruyne...' which isn't especially helpful.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:39:25 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:31:44 am
Newcastle are the only ones to worry about that could be serious about him  - Chelsea don't need a CM they've already got 14 ... Spurs are Spurs
Newcastle could obviously pay the release clause up front and need this type of player
Newcastles recruitment has been very good.
No doubt they will be interested. Hopefully Howe has a bit more say in transfers he loves getting english players or players in the PL
TAA66

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:43:33 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:35:11 am
That's the thing with Newcastle they can just pay it. But unless a player is incredibly short sighted I can't see any player choosing them over us.


Its not that short sighted though is it.  If they finish up in CL, they arent dropping out.  They will be the new city.  Big chance of trophies over coming years.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:44:29 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:39:25 am
Newcastles recruitment has been very good.
No doubt they will be interested. Hopefully Howe has a bit more say in transfers he loves getting english players or players in the PL

In that case, we should sell them Ox and Milner for a combined £50m.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:50:13 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:37:02 am
Yeah that doesn't have the personality to impose himself on a game psychologising is just silly. I do like this guy's videos for the most part but I wasn't impressed by that bit. Plus as already mentioned in this thread he's always comparing players with the very best. 'He doesn't have the through ball ability of De Bruyne...' which isn't especially helpful.
Well in this case the comparison was to Gerrard or Lampard, which is fair considering they play in similar areas of the pitch for top level teams. I don't even think it's a significant drawback considering the way we play.
TAA66

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:51:29 am
Also looks like Bellinghams real contract is agreed - at least we can put that one to bed.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:52:20 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:37:02 am
Yeah that doesn't have the personality to impose himself on a game psychologising is just silly. I do like this guy's videos for the most part but I wasn't impressed by that bit. Plus as already mentioned in this thread he's always comparing players with the very best. 'He doesn't have the through ball ability of De Bruyne...' which isn't especially helpful.
It's true to an extent. He's struggled in some big games especially at Wembley. Some of their fans say that he pads his numbers against weaker sides.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:52:44 am
I'm still not sure whether to trust the Ugarte stuff. He makes a lot of sense and we obviously like the Portuguese league, but have my doubts that it's real. On the plus side, it's not been properly kiboshed by local media which often happens with bogus foreign links - there was something from Neil Jones but that felt a bit blown out of proportion. As others have said, if we do it then I'd be much more relaxed about other business because it shows we recognise we need a proper ball winner in the team.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:53:10 am
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 10:43:33 am

Its not that short sighted though is it.  If they finish up in CL, they arent dropping out.  They will be the new city.  Big chance of trophies over coming years.
Newcastles money wont gurantee trophies. They wont get a manager anywhere near as good as Pep.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:54:30 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:52:44 am
I'm still not sure whether to trust the Ugarte stuff. He makes a lot of sense and we obviously like the Portuguese league, but have my doubts that it's real. On the plus side, it's not been properly kiboshed by local media which often happens with bogus foreign links - there was something from Neil Jones but that felt a bit blown out of proportion. As others have said, if we do it then I'd be much more relaxed about other business because it shows we recognise we need a proper ball winner in the team.
He only really plays as a #6. I dont think we keep Fabinho & get Ugarte when both can only play as a #6 in midfield.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:55:07 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:52:44 am
I'm still not sure whether to trust the Ugarte stuff. He makes a lot of sense and we obviously like the Portuguese league, but have my doubts that it's real. On the plus side, it's not been properly kiboshed by local media which often happens with bogus foreign links - there was something from Neil Jones but that felt a bit blown out of proportion. As others have said, if we do it then I'd be much more relaxed about other business because it shows we recognise we need a proper ball winner in the team.
"Liverpool are baffled by reports linking them with Ugarte". Our local journos take the piss.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:56:09 am
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 10:43:33 am

Its not that short sighted though is it.  If they finish up in CL, they arent dropping out.  They will be the new city.  Big chance of trophies over coming years.
We're in a better position in the short term. Newcastle is a project that will take time with FFP restrictions.
TAA66

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:57:47 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:54:30 am
He only really plays as a #6. I dont think we keep Fabinho & get Ugarte when both can only play as a #6 in midfield.

I think we need 2 capable 6s for a full season.  City can bring in Philips when required.  We should be able to rotate Fabinho and Ugarte.  In this respect, it shows why the club were so keen on tchoo tchoo, as he could slot in as 6 or 8, allowing you to play both him and Fab if required, as well as rotate. 
TAA66

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:00:06 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:56:09 am
We're in a better position in the short term. Newcastle is a project that will take time with FFP restrictions.

Have you not heard about their upcoming £200 million sponsorship deal with the Geordie Pie company?  ::)
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:01:24 am
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 11:00:06 am
Have you not heard about their upcoming £200 million sponsorship deal with the Geordie Pie company?  ::)
They are waiting on the outcome of City's case before throwing caution to the wind.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:02:57 am
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 10:57:47 am
I think we need 2 capable 6s for a full season.  City can bring in Philips when required.  We should be able to rotate Fabinho and Ugarte.  In this respect, it shows why the club were so keen on tchoo tchoo, as he could slot in as 6 or 8, allowing you to play both him and Fab if required, as well as rotate.

City barely play Phillips.
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:04:34 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:02:57 am
City barely play Phillips.

He's not good enough for them, they'll probably go in for Rice.
B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:07:10 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:02:57 am
City barely play Phillips.
What happens Ugarte/DM gets injured or takes time to settle in. Massively exposes us. 

Before Phillips they had Fernandinho still hanging around as cover for years probably the better example
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:10:11 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:59:46 am
"In the coming days, Jorge Mendes, Jorge Chijane and Frederico Varandas will sit down at the table to find the best solution for the parties involved, and the decision seems to have been taken and Ugarte will not even remain in Alvalade, having the flight scheduled for England , where Liverpool are positioned to welcome him"

That's what we like to read!!

I reckon this will be done by the end of the month/beginning of June
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:19:32 am
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 11:00:06 am
Have you not heard about their upcoming £200 million sponsorship deal with the Geordie Pie company?  ::)

Plus the lucrative deal theyve done with Geordie Jeans.

JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:24:55 am
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:26:41 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:07:10 am
What happens Ugarte/DM gets injured or takes time to settle in. Massively exposes us. 

Before Phillips they had Fernandinho still hanging around as cover for years probably the better example

Henderson/Thiago.. This would probably the last season we could get a good fee for Fabinho.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:29:47 am
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:31:15 am
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:51:16 am
I'm really excited about the summer window and kind of glad we're moving past Bellingham. Two or three high-quality midfielders at £60-70m each would make for a really great window and glad we're getting it done.

Honestly, I agree. Just one massive signing in midfield would've been trying to paper over the cracks. We need to completely overhaul our midfield over the next two years, 3 senior midfielder signings this summer would be an excellent start. I wouldn't be against selling either Thiago or Fab this summer either, to recoup some funds and get a big wage off our bill.
Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:33:04 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:52:44 am
I'm still not sure whether to trust the Ugarte stuff. He makes a lot of sense and we obviously like the Portuguese league, but have my doubts that it's real. On the plus side, it's not been properly kiboshed by local media which often happens with bogus foreign links - there was something from Neil Jones but that felt a bit blown out of proportion. As others have said, if we do it then I'd be much more relaxed about other business because it shows we recognise we need a proper ball winner in the team.

Yeah I feel a bit like this too, for no apparent reason than it feels a little too good to be true and seems an easy link (hes leaving, theres a clause, hes a Mendes client which we love, we need midfielders, hes a highly touted prospect). The Portuguese links dont seem a slam dunk (including the recent vague ones that say hes leaving but not necessarily to Liverpool as many clubs are interested), they just say vague things like priority and advancing.

Then again I didnt believe the Diaz or Nunez links either following years of bogus links to expensive players from the Portuguese league, but it did feel like they were a bit more concrete from memory? This one feels a bit like an agent shopping him around.
rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:37:49 am
No idea what to make of the Ugarte deal, thought it was just agent talk but now I think its close.. wish the club would be so kind to hurry and complete deals so Im not left in this confused state.

On a side note, what a wonderful player Barella is, the only signing we could make that softens the Bellingham blow
