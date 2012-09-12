Calvin Ramsay back in training.
Would Mount be seen as a midfield signing, or a wide attacker? I could see him rotating with Mo and being his long-term replacement, whilst offering a quite different skill set. One thing I think we lack is a bit of creative intelligence in our front line, especially with Nunez through the centre instead of Gakpo. Could we be looking at playing Mount in Mo's spot when Nunez is on, to get a better balance of direct running and more intelligent passing and movement?
Chelsea, Spurs and Newcastle want him also.
Newcastle are the only ones to worry about that could be serious about him - Chelsea don't need a CM they've already got 14 ... Spurs are SpursNewcastle could obviously pay the release clause up front and need this type of player
That's the thing with Newcastle they can just pay it. But unless a player is incredibly short sighted I can't see any player choosing them over us.
Newcastles recruitment has been very good.No doubt they will be interested. Hopefully Howe has a bit more say in transfers he loves getting english players or players in the PL
Yeah that doesn't have the personality to impose himself on a game psychologising is just silly. I do like this guy's videos for the most part but I wasn't impressed by that bit. Plus as already mentioned in this thread he's always comparing players with the very best. 'He doesn't have the through ball ability of De Bruyne...' which isn't especially helpful.
Its not that short sighted though is it. If they finish up in CL, they arent dropping out. They will be the new city. Big chance of trophies over coming years.
I'm still not sure whether to trust the Ugarte stuff. He makes a lot of sense and we obviously like the Portuguese league, but have my doubts that it's real. On the plus side, it's not been properly kiboshed by local media which often happens with bogus foreign links - there was something from Neil Jones but that felt a bit blown out of proportion. As others have said, if we do it then I'd be much more relaxed about other business because it shows we recognise we need a proper ball winner in the team.
He only really plays as a #6. I dont think we keep Fabinho & get Ugarte when both can only play as a #6 in midfield.
We're in a better position in the short term. Newcastle is a project that will take time with FFP restrictions.
Have you not heard about their upcoming £200 million sponsorship deal with the Geordie Pie company?
I think we need 2 capable 6s for a full season. City can bring in Philips when required. We should be able to rotate Fabinho and Ugarte. In this respect, it shows why the club were so keen on tchoo tchoo, as he could slot in as 6 or 8, allowing you to play both him and Fab if required, as well as rotate.
City barely play Phillips.
"In the coming days, Jorge Mendes, Jorge Chijane and Frederico Varandas will sit down at the table to find the best solution for the parties involved, and the decision seems to have been taken and Ugarte will not even remain in Alvalade, having the flight scheduled for England , where Liverpool are positioned to welcome him"That's what we like to read!!
Crosby Nick never fails.
"Liverpool are baffled by reports linking them with Ugarte". Our local journos take the piss.
What happens Ugarte/DM gets injured or takes time to settle in. Massively exposes us. Before Phillips they had Fernandinho still hanging around as cover for years probably the better example
Lest we forget https://www.empireofthekop.com/2020/08/17/echo-journalist-doubles-down-on-thiago-claims-after-speaking-with-club-and-makes-nicolas-pepe-comparison/amp/
I'm really excited about the summer window and kind of glad we're moving past Bellingham. Two or three high-quality midfielders at £60-70m each would make for a really great window and glad we're getting it done.
