Wouldnt say the Mount one has cooled. Its just that it seems Chelsea are saying a lot to make out they are doing everything but not doing what they should be doing which is vastly improving his contact. In one or 2 weeks noises will come out from Mount side either way and from us.



Could well be. Might have the journalists a bit uncertain with mixed reports coming out as Chelsea attempt to show that theyre trying their best to keep crowd favourites.Interestingly though, the move towards being linked with more defensive midfielders has come at a time post our change in system, where as many of the previous links didnt include these types of players, so I wonder if the success to date of that system has seen us change our course slightly. Signing Lavia and Ugarte, for instance, would seem to spell the end for Fabinho, unless one is being played in another position (maybe the right hand side of midfield to cover Trents adventures into attacking areas).The other thing to note, I think, is whilst most on here have said we need a centre back, I dont think Ive seen one reliably linked at all, so perhaps we are going 3 cms and no cbs rather than the assumed 2 cms and 1 cb. The links to midfielders certainly seem stronger than any defensive targets. Perhaps,someone like Lavia is targeted with a view to changing their position. In the Konate role, the right sided centre back is certainly asked to cover a lot of ground in a way more consistent with how a defensive midfielder might typically play. Its probably not right, but that best link weve had to a centre back was Timber but that was quite weak.