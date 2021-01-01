« previous next »
I think we are putting the feelers out for a ton of players for the express reason that if that target proves problematic we just move onto the next target. Klopp (apparently) has made it clear he wants all our targets completed for the first day of preseason.
Seems right. Were linked with Mount, MacAllister, Gravenberch, Ugarte, Lavia and Nunes fairly strongly. The Mount, Gravenberch and Nunes rumours seem to have cooled whilst Mac Allister, Ugarte and Lavia ones have strengthened, but who knows where we end up. Certainly seems like a new approach from us though.
So odd if true.

Well only buy the right player, well only buy the right player, well only buy the right player as the repeated refrain for ages. Buy no midfielders. Witness a team without a midfield flail about ineffectually for 2/3s of the season. Change strategy too, WE MUST HAVE 3 MIDFIELDERS BY THE BEGINNING OF JULY AT ALL COSTS, end up pursuing about 15 midfielders, some of whom are suitable, some of whom are deeply questionable, back out of getting a generational talent who definitely wanted to come here and was pretty much the definition of right player.

Wouldnt say the Mount one has cooled. Its just that it seems Chelsea are saying a lot to make out they are doing everything but not doing what they should be doing which is vastly improving his contact. In one or 2 weeks noises will come out from Mount side either way and from us.
If true its totally bizzare.

I wouldnt have it any other way. How many transfer windows have we wasted waiting for the right midfielder?
Could well be. Might have the journalists a bit uncertain with mixed reports coming out as Chelsea attempt to show that theyre trying their best to keep crowd favourites.

Interestingly though, the move towards being linked with more defensive midfielders has come at a time post our change in system, where as many of the previous links didnt include these types of players, so I wonder if the success to date of that system has seen us change our course slightly. Signing Lavia and Ugarte, for instance, would seem to spell the end for Fabinho, unless one is being played in another position (maybe the right hand side of midfield to cover Trents adventures into attacking areas).

The other thing to note, I think, is whilst most on here have said we need a centre back, I dont think Ive seen one reliably linked at all, so perhaps we are going 3 cms and no cbs rather than the assumed 2 cms and 1 cb. The links to midfielders certainly seem stronger than any defensive targets. Perhaps,someone like  Lavia is targeted with a view to changing their position. In the Konate role, the right sided centre back is certainly asked to cover a lot of ground in a way more consistent with how a defensive midfielder might typically play. Its probably not right, but that best link weve had to a centre back was Timber but that was quite weak.
If I am honest I would be quite surprised if Mount ends up leaving. There's so many other assets at Chelsea that need clearing out before they should even consider selling mount. Ruben Loftus Cheek is now 27 and hasnt played a 100 league games. Kante is most likely going to leave, same too with Kovacic. Dont know if they'll sign Zakaria permanently so that effectively leaves them with Hall, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka and Enzo as midfielders. It makes no sense to allow Mount to go. I think they'll end up compromising on the money somehow and keep him. Our name is probably being used as leverage by Mount's agent to get the terms he needs.

All that said, Chelsea's squad looks horrific right now. They pretty much need a goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and a striker and need to get rid of a dozen in the current squad to make space for the above. Its batshit crazy how badly they have messed up their recruitment.
Thiago spends at least half the season in the treatment room and Henderson is slowly being phased out to a once a week type player. Bajcetic is still too young to be anything more than a rotational player. We won't get both Mount and MacAllister, that seems like overkill in that position considering Jones is there as well. I don't expect us to sell either Thiago or Fabinho but I do think we still need another physically imposing CM but we might need to wait till next season to get one. If we get 2 CM's  and a CB this window who are first team ready then I'd consider it a decent window.
Thiagos contract is up 2024
Hendersons contract is up 2025
Fabinhos contract is up in 2026

These players need to be phased out over the next couple of seasons. So we may see three midfielders this season so its a smoother transition.
Chelsea might have other players they need to get rid of before Mount but the fact is they need money before the 30th of June or they in deep trouble.

The Mount noise from them is just that. They is no noise saying that they have offered him a vastly improved contract which to me means hes off somewhere but went to be seen they have done everything to keep him.



Thiago wont renew his. When he joined it was pretty clear it was a four year project
@Sporting160_EN
Ugartes agent confirms he is leaving.

"It is almost certain that he will not stay [at Sporting], it is certain that he will leave. Soon I will be in Lisbon. I trust Jorge Mendes, who is the best businessman in the world."

"I believe that in 15 days the situation will be resolved.

Get it announced on May 26th!!
He also represents Fabinho, Jota and Darwin among others, we better have his number on speed dial at this point
