But we still had them all at the club and Klopp considered them as potential options. I think it's possible we might get 3 in but we're not going to be selling any experienced players with all the departures. Peter is right in my opinion.



Did he? Maybe Keita but Ox hasn't been in the matchday squad for months despite being fit (as far as I'm aware) and most of his games this season have come in the attack not the midfield. The pair have managed 900 odd minutes between them this season in all competitions - I doubt we'll even notice they are gone. Milner has been more present but not especially so - he's started 11 games all season and 5 of them have been at RB. He has played less minutes in midfield than a teenage Bajcetic and about half the minutes of Elliott, despite being one of the more senior/experienced members of the squad. Between the three of them they have started 6 league games in midfield compared to the 33 starts we've had from the young lads - I think their place in the pecking order was already pretty low.I think there is zero chance we'll bring in three without moving someone on myself (either permanently or on loan), and even if we only bring in two I think most of us agree they should be players who a) are always fit and b) should be better than the current level of our midfielders (i.e. they should be coming in to start most games). I dunno, I think it then becomes fairly difficult to keep all of Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho happy whilst still giving opportunities to the likes of Elliott, Bajcetic and Jones.