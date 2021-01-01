« previous next »
« Reply #25520 on: Yesterday at 09:22:23 pm »
Four are already confirmed leaving, so not crazy to think we might sell one more.
« Reply #25521 on: Yesterday at 09:29:27 pm »
Is Milner definitely leaving?
« Reply #25522 on: Yesterday at 09:32:39 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:42:38 pm
I really rate Mount but im inclined to agree, especially at the fees they apparently want for him

What 40-50m?

Dont believe the 70m rubbish.
« Reply #25523 on: Yesterday at 09:34:04 pm »
If we did sign three midfielders, realistically how many would that leave us with that we'd be happy to see starting games regularly? I'd say five maximum from that list, which doesn't seem all that bloated.

I doubt we'll sign three though, it's sort of a tradition now to leave ourselves slightly short.
« Reply #25524 on: Yesterday at 09:35:35 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:29:27 pm
Is Milner definitely leaving?

Seems set for Brighton, though nothing confirmed as of yet.
« Reply #25525 on: Yesterday at 09:37:15 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 08:26:17 pm
So lets say the strong rumours are to be believed, our midfield next season will end up looking like;

Hendo
Fab
Baj
Thiago
Ugarte
Mac Allister
Mount
Jones
Elliot

Seems a bit bloated, no?

Morton?
« Reply #25526 on: Yesterday at 09:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:34:04 pm
If we did sign three midfielders, realistically how many would that leave us with that we'd be happy to see starting games regularly? I'd say five maximum from that list, which doesn't seem all that bloated


Yep, and still not having addressed a lack of power and pace in the middle.
« Reply #25527 on: Yesterday at 09:46:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:48:00 pm
What does that say for those of us who dont speak foreign.

I dunno but I think his dad is his agent.
« Reply #25528 on: Yesterday at 09:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:54:42 pm
Peter, none of Keita, Ox or Milner are starting midfielders, and of them only Milner is reliably fit, Arthur is a loanee going back to his parent club, and even Thiago, as good as he is, isn't much use stuck in the treatment room most of the season, so none of the aforementioned are key players.
But we still had them all at the club and Klopp considered them as potential options. I think it's possible we might get 3 in but we're not going to be selling any experienced players with all the departures. Peter is right in my opinion.
« Reply #25529 on: Yesterday at 10:11:50 pm »
Reliable for Chelsea stuff. Maybe that's why Gravernberch rumours starting to heat up again?

https://twitter.com/SamiMokbel81_DM/status/1656311948617588737

Quote
Mauricio Pochettino believes Mason Mount can have key role in his Chelsea revolution.
« Reply #25530 on: Yesterday at 10:12:02 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 09:22:23 pm
Four are already confirmed leaving, so not crazy to think we might sell one more.

Peter is right. We are not going to sell or let go of 6 midfielders.

Ox, Keita, Arthur  are the three that have only been confirmed really.
« Reply #25531 on: Yesterday at 10:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:11:50 pm
Reliable for Chelsea stuff. Maybe that's why Gravernberch rumours starting to heat up again?

https://twitter.com/SamiMokbel81_DM/status/1656311948617588737


Whats he going to say? Mount is shite?

Chelsea dont want to be seen to be losing him when clearly they are.
« Reply #25532 on: Yesterday at 10:14:08 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 08:26:17 pm
So lets say the strong rumours are to be believed, our midfield next season will end up looking like;

Hendo
Fab
Baj
Thiago
Ugarte
Mac Allister
Mount
Jones
Elliot

Seems a bit bloated, no?

We will probably buy an optical coach this season who shall impart eye movement training during in game transitions to players for better communication. That will solve out midfield problems as statistical team has analyzed it as root cause for misplaced passes. Next season we do expect a proportionate increase in visual spectacle that we call football.
« Reply #25533 on: Yesterday at 10:14:30 pm »
No but we also know Mounts' first choice is to actually stay at Chelsea. A new manager coming in and convincing him to stay is the likely outcome.
« Reply #25534 on: Yesterday at 10:15:34 pm »
Would be amazed if we bought both Mount and Mac Allister, think it'll be one or the other.
« Reply #25535 on: Yesterday at 10:20:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:14:30 pm
No but we also know Mounts' first choice is to actually stay at Chelsea. A new manager coming in and convincing him to stay is the likely outcome.

What like Lampard was going to.

Hes not 12.

This is about principles. Unless Chelsea off him what others are getting hes off. The new manager can say what he wants. You not seen Chelsea play Football Manager over the last 6 months? Chelsea will bring in other midfielders but they need to balance the books and quickly.

It all smacks of we tried everything to keep him rubbish.
If you think Mount's first choice isn't to stay at Chelsea I'd like to sell you a bridge I just purchased in San Francisco.
« Reply #25537 on: Yesterday at 10:28:50 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 09:58:12 pm
But we still had them all at the club and Klopp considered them as potential options. I think it's possible we might get 3 in but we're not going to be selling any experienced players with all the departures. Peter is right in my opinion.

Did he? Maybe Keita but Ox hasn't been in the matchday squad for months despite being fit (as far as I'm aware) and most of his games this season have come in the attack not the midfield. The pair have managed 900 odd minutes between them this season in all competitions - I doubt we'll even notice they are gone. Milner has been more present but not especially so - he's started 11 games all season and 5 of them have been at RB. He has played less minutes in midfield than a teenage Bajcetic and about half the minutes of Elliott, despite being one of the more senior/experienced members of the squad. Between the three of them they have started 6 league games in midfield compared to the 33 starts we've had from the young lads - I think their place in the pecking order was already pretty low.

I think there is zero chance we'll bring in three without moving someone on myself (either permanently or on loan), and even if we only bring in two I think most of us agree they should be players who a) are always fit and b) should be better than the current level of our midfielders (i.e. they should be coming in to start most games). I dunno, I think it then becomes fairly difficult to keep all of Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho happy whilst still giving opportunities to the likes of Elliott, Bajcetic and Jones.
« Reply #25538 on: Yesterday at 10:34:27 pm »
Belgian journo.

https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1656400105648410629

Quote
@sachatavolieri- Roméo Lavias agent has met with Liverpool this week.
« Reply #25539 on: Yesterday at 10:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:24:33 pm
If you think Mount's first choice isn't to stay at Chelsea I'd like to sell you a bridge I just purchased in San Francisco.

Well I repeat its about principle now. Unless Chelsea offer him what the highly paid others are on then hes off.

Hes not going to stay because an incoming manager might rate him. A new manager at a new club will rate him higher.
« Reply #25540 on: Yesterday at 10:38:36 pm »
Seems that our strategy this summer is to not fuck around and wait. We won't overpay, we'll just move on to the next target
« Reply #25541 on: Yesterday at 10:41:05 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:38:36 pm
Seems that our strategy this summer is to not fuck around and wait. We won't overpay, we'll just move on to the next target

Well we havent put any bids in but for maybe Bellingham, so we cant really say that can we?
« Reply #25542 on: Yesterday at 10:44:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:34:27 pm
Belgian journo.

https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1656400105648410629
I know it's the new norm, but agents negotiating for players with other clubs without the knowledge of their parent club is just wrong, I fucking hate agents, they're a cancer on the sport.
« Reply #25543 on: Yesterday at 11:26:34 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 10:41:05 pm
Well we havent put any bids in but for maybe Bellingham, so we cant really say that can we?

This bidding for players craic. Makes it sound like an episode of a place in the sun where we sit about and wait for the answer to come back. Surely clubs now know what it will take to get a player they want, they must know each other and talk. If you ask me half of these journalists just make shit up about bids or fees and the other half back them up
« Reply #25544 on: Yesterday at 11:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 08:22:49 am
Is Record a decent source? I'm trying to remember if Diaz or Nunez news came from them at all?

Is that a yes, or...?
« Reply #25545 on: Yesterday at 11:38:11 pm »
Yes they are more relaible that Ojogo and Abola the other main Portuguese outlets for football.
« Reply #25546 on: Yesterday at 11:49:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:38:11 pm
Yes they are more relaible that Ojogo and Abola the other main Portuguese outlets for football.

Thanks Samie.

And is Samie a decent source?
« Reply #25547 on: Yesterday at 11:49:56 pm »
That dickhead is a thunderc*nt of the highest order.
« Reply #25548 on: Today at 12:01:12 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:49:14 pm
Thanks Samie.

And is Samie a decent source?
On dickheads, yes
« Reply #25549 on: Today at 12:53:06 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:28:50 pm
Did he? Maybe Keita but Ox hasn't been in the matchday squad for months despite being fit (as far as I'm aware) and most of his games this season have come in the attack not the midfield. The pair have managed 900 odd minutes between them this season in all competitions - I doubt we'll even notice they are gone. Milner has been more present but not especially so - he's started 11 games all season and 5 of them have been at RB. He has played less minutes in midfield than a teenage Bajcetic and about half the minutes of Elliott, despite being one of the more senior/experienced members of the squad. Between the three of them they have started 6 league games in midfield compared to the 33 starts we've had from the young lads - I think their place in the pecking order was already pretty low.

I think there is zero chance we'll bring in three without moving someone on myself (either permanently or on loan), and even if we only bring in two I think most of us agree they should be players who a) are always fit and b) should be better than the current level of our midfielders (i.e. they should be coming in to start most games). I dunno, I think it then becomes fairly difficult to keep all of Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho happy whilst still giving opportunities to the likes of Elliott, Bajcetic and Jones.
I'm talking about when we started the season with all those players. Yes I believe Klopp did consider the likes of Ox an option. Keita 100% he did. We only reluctantly brought in Melo last minute of course because Klopp was happy with our options prior to the injuries mounting up too much.

We are signing the replacements for Henderson and Fabinho. It's not about keeping them happy. It's about transitioning them out of the team. Thiago is a luxury considering his fitness record, but if he's fit and well he's in contention for a start whoever we sign.

I get people think that we should cash out on Fabinho while we still possibly can for a.half decent amount this summer, it just doesn't seem likely to me.

Partly because yes I think we will sign 2 starters and possibly a 3rd younger signing. But you have to consider that those 2 starters will still have to earn it. The likes of Fabinho himself was eased into the team. If we did get an Ugarte as good as he may be, it's still a massive stepup.

The third one for sure is up in the air considering we do have the likes of Baj and Elliott but I can just see us making a moneyball type of signing, with an eye on future of the older midfielders.
« Reply #25550 on: Today at 01:13:30 am »
Its all f'd up because we really wanted tchoumeni but Franco got him, which can happen. We basically do need to replace Henderson and Fab, not to kick them off the squad but transitionally with younger players. Problem is, in the prime those w(are) TREMENDOUS players, esp Hendo who is a legend but still an underrated one. His engine for a decade was the best around and as he hit his late 20's his knowledge was also basically perfected, and a genuine hard man without being a goon.

We really need young highly intelligent powerful legs for days with lots of scope for improvement. Basically we need Bellingham. 2 Bellingham's. Bajaetic might be 1 of them.

Absence of him, you guys tell me who else qualifies. Im not sure mason mounts is getting me there. highly touted lightweight constant loser, is my immature opinion of him atm. Cacedio or mcallister are in the mold, but are they really younger hendo and fabs? Its not easy replacing these guys.
« Reply #25551 on: Today at 02:26:25 am »
https://twitter.com/SHoomwitter/status/1656272720051535878?s=20

- LFC in pole position.
- Sporting need to sell players to balance the books and their Directors are open to negotiating a deal.
- Amorim sees him as a key part of his project and wants to keep him.
« Reply #25552 on: Today at 05:24:40 am »
Ugarte seems such a no brainer Ill be gutted if we dont get him.
« Reply #25553 on: Today at 05:35:09 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 05:24:40 am
Ugarte seems such a no brainer Ill be gutted if we dont get him.

Comes down to the price. His skillset isnt very unique and there are alternatives. I want us to repair the squad with enough quality. After Jude, I am not that fixated on any names now.
