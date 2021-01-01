Did he? Maybe Keita but Ox hasn't been in the matchday squad for months despite being fit (as far as I'm aware) and most of his games this season have come in the attack not the midfield. The pair have managed 900 odd minutes between them this season in all competitions - I doubt we'll even notice they are gone. Milner has been more present but not especially so - he's started 11 games all season and 5 of them have been at RB. He has played less minutes in midfield than a teenage Bajcetic and about half the minutes of Elliott, despite being one of the more senior/experienced members of the squad. Between the three of them they have started 6 league games in midfield compared to the 33 starts we've had from the young lads - I think their place in the pecking order was already pretty low.
I think there is zero chance we'll bring in three without moving someone on myself (either permanently or on loan), and even if we only bring in two I think most of us agree they should be players who a) are always fit and b) should be better than the current level of our midfielders (i.e. they should be coming in to start most games). I dunno, I think it then becomes fairly difficult to keep all of Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho happy whilst still giving opportunities to the likes of Elliott, Bajcetic and Jones.
I'm talking about when we started the season with all those players. Yes I believe Klopp did consider the likes of Ox an option. Keita 100% he did. We only reluctantly brought in Melo last minute of course because Klopp was happy with our options prior to the injuries mounting up too much.
We are signing the replacements for Henderson and Fabinho. It's not about keeping them happy. It's about transitioning them out of the team. Thiago is a luxury considering his fitness record, but if he's fit and well he's in contention for a start whoever we sign.
I get people think that we should cash out on Fabinho while we still possibly can for a.half decent amount this summer, it just doesn't seem likely to me.
Partly because yes I think we will sign 2 starters and possibly a 3rd younger signing. But you have to consider that those 2 starters will still have to earn it. The likes of Fabinho himself was eased into the team. If we did get an Ugarte as good as he may be, it's still a massive stepup.
The third one for sure is up in the air considering we do have the likes of Baj and Elliott but I can just see us making a moneyball type of signing, with an eye on future of the older midfielders.