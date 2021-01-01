« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25400 on: Today at 02:13:44 pm
Mount is a better player and faster (despite the weirdness in this thread trying to make out hes slow) plus a monster presser which is nice. Mac Allister at this stage a better central midfielder but Mount's skillset would go in there nicely if that's his future. Mase is clear.
Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25401 on: Today at 02:16:39 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:12:37 pm
Mac all day long. Mount isn't good enough to improve us by the level required. He's a sideways signing, 2023's Ox to be honest.

But Ox was really good when he signed?

PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25402 on: Today at 02:16:55 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:13:16 pm
Of course this could be

A. His agent trying to drum up a move by using our name.

B. His club trying to drive up the price by using our name.

C. Correct

Considering his agent is Jorge Mendes, you can bet it is under C. And I think it is pretty much certain that we will sign him, now that Mendes is working on the transfer on our behalf ...
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25403 on: Today at 02:18:05 pm
Sporting going to sign a midfielder from Monaco. It's all coming together.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25404 on: Today at 02:19:17 pm
Being a football scout for us must be the best job in the world. Travel to amazing countries, watch a game of footy, report back on a few players you know we won't sign anyway and then head off again. What a life.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25405 on: Today at 02:20:55 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:19:17 pm
Being a football scout for us must be the best job in the world. Travel to amazing countries, watch a game of footy, report back on a few players you know we won't sign anyway and then head off again. What a life.

We should take it up mate.  How about being the Liverpool Brazil scout?  ;D
RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25406 on: Today at 02:22:33 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:09:44 pm

Another one from the suburbs of Paris.

Ridiculous talent pool in Paris that PSG have basically just ignored since they became Qatar FC. :lmao
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25407 on: Today at 02:23:27 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:16:55 pm
Considering his agent is Jorge Mendes, you can bet it is under C. And I think it is pretty much certain that we will sign him, now that Mendes is working on the transfer on our behalf ...
Is it?

Interesting
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25408 on: Today at 02:25:01 pm
Mendes is his European agent. He has another one for when he was ferried over to Europe.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25409 on: Today at 02:26:57 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:13:16 pm
Of course this could be

A. His agent trying to drum up a move by using our name.

B. His club trying to drive up the price by using our name.

C. Correct

You'd make a good journalist!
elsewhere

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25410 on: Today at 02:27:48 pm
Busquets leaving Barcelona. Can he do the job for 2 years for us?
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25411 on: Today at 02:28:11 pm
I can understand why some people like Mount. Talented, relatively young, English, good looking. The only problem is, he has spent the majority of his career at the wide attacking positions in Chelsea's front 3, and on the rare occasions he's been played in midfield, he has looked pretty ordinary.

I don't know, maybe Jurgen can turn him into a midfielder. Meybe even he could be good for us. If we do sign him, I will certainly support him from day one, like I do with every LFC player.

Still, I am not convinced by him for the role of the starting midfielder. He was unable to perform it at Chelsea, where most of the time they are playing with a back 3. How would he perform it in our 4-3-3, I still can't envision ...
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25412 on: Today at 02:29:26 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:16:39 pm
But Ox was really good when he signed?

???

Yeah Ox once accustomed to our system was brilliant until his injury and then never even close to his old self again.
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25413 on: Today at 02:33:33 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:28:11 pm
I can understand why some people like Mount. Talented, relatively young, English, good looking.

There's been more than one occasion where you've referenced his looks, literally no one else ever mentions what he looks like.  Are you actually just playing it hard to get and a bit coy where Mason is concerned?  Don't want him to know that you think he's a hottie?
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25414 on: Today at 02:34:36 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:23:27 pm
Is it?

Interesting

Yes, Ugarte is represented by Gestifute, Mendes' agency. Most of his players have other designated agents from the agency, apart from the superstars that Mendes represents personally, but when he steps in and gets involved with the negotiations, like those reports from Portugal suggest in the case of Ugarte, the move is usually close ...
mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25415 on: Today at 02:35:16 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:51:21 pm
If the choice is between Mac Allister and Mount, who would people prefer?

The homegrown status of Mount might tip the scales unless we get that sorted from elsewhere.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25416 on: Today at 02:43:07 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 02:35:16 pm
The homegrown status of Mount might tip the scales unless we get that sorted from elsewhere.
We need two back up keepers.

But yeah we may need another.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25417 on: Today at 02:44:52 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:20:55 pm
;D

We should take it up mate.  How about being the Liverpool Brazil scout?  ;D

Let's do it.

First we'll look for a replacement for Kelleher. I hear the women's volleyball team is worth a watch.
mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25418 on: Today at 02:45:07 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:43:07 pm
We need two back up keepers....

Only if Kelleher is sold, which is no guarantee. Plus nothing to say we dont just extend Adrian again like last year given that hes unlikely to play anyway. If possible, Id definitely look at the back up keeper roles to cover these, for sure, but dont know if that covers us completely.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25419 on: Today at 02:47:28 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 02:45:07 pm
Only if Kelleher is sold, which is no guarantee. Plus nothing to say we dont just extend Adrian again like last year given that hes unlikely to play anyway. If possible, Id definitely look at the back up keeper roles to cover these, for sure, but dont know if that covers us completely.

Yeah added on we still may need another now we're 100% losing Milner.

Milner, Philips, Ox going. Kellher is HG so even if we replace Adrian with one, we're still 2 down. Although Jones now counts. Elliott and Carvalho may count soon. But can see Carvalho leaving on loan. Maybe a better way of looking at it is how many spaces for the 17 non homegrown players do we have?

Bobby, Keita, Adrian and Arthur going frees up 4. 
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25420 on: Today at 03:08:01 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:51:21 pm
If the choice is between Mac Allister and Mount, who would people prefer?

On the basis that our midfield is most in need of energy and intensity I'd have to go Mount to replace Henderson on the right hand side as the most adventurous of the 3 midfielders.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25421 on: Today at 03:18:29 pm
Uruguayan journo.

Quote
Manuel Ugarte wants to join Liverpool and that could be decisive in any move developing. [@b_kuchman]
Elzar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25422 on: Today at 03:21:07 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:18:29 pm
Uruguayan journo.


Seems like a pretty obvious statement to me.

I want to go to the pub, which is decisive in the developments ending up with me in the pub.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25423 on: Today at 03:23:48 pm
Fuck off Nabil. You ain't coming on the trip to Brazil with me and Amir now.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25424 on: Today at 03:27:42 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:09:12 pm
All things being equal, Mount. Better high presser and better fit for the present system with his versatility. Seems like a Klopp player.

Macallister is more versatile, and the seems like a Klopp player is another annoying  catchphrase that this thread has adopted, they both seem like Klopp players to me has does Caicedo, Kone Rice and several other midfielders..
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25425 on: Today at 03:30:28 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:13:44 pm
Mount is a better player and faster (despite the weirdness in this thread trying to make out hes slow) plus a monster presser which is nice. Mac Allister at this stage a better central midfielder but Mount's skillset would go in there nicely if that's his future. Mase is clear.

Hes not slow he just doesnt have much power, not saying he is the fastest either but he can be nippy in certain situations. He doesnt have the pace and power of someone like Henderson in the past though, Macallister isnt slow either theyre both similar in terms of physical attributes, I would rather a player more powerful than the both of them, a right footed Camavinga for example if such player is out there.
slaphead

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25426 on: Today at 03:32:11 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:30:28 pm
Hes not slow he just doesnt have much power, not saying he is the fastest either but he can be nippy in certain situations. He doesnt have the pace and power of someone like Henderson in the past though, Macallister isnt slow either theyre both similar in terms of physical attributes, I would rather a player more powerful than the both of them, a right footed Camavinga for example if such player is out there.

He seems like a Klopp player
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25427 on: Today at 03:32:27 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 03:32:11 pm
He seems like a Klopp player


 ;D
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25428 on: Today at 03:33:40 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:27:42 pm
Macallister is more versatile, and the seems like a Klopp player is another annoying  catchphrase that this thread has adopted, they both seem like Klopp players to me has does Caicedo, Kone Rice and several other midfielders..
Are you the one who gets pissed off about a particular phrases every other week?

That's a perfectly normal way to describe a player and you've done it yourself right after ;D

I can't remember off the top of my head what the last phrase was that you complained about.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25429 on: Today at 03:46:30 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:27:48 pm
Busquets leaving Barcelona. Can he do the job for 2 years for us?

Definitely not, been awful for years. Struggled ever since Xavi and Iniesta left. Was great for a period but very slow even then.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25430 on: Today at 03:51:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:18:29 pm
Uruguayan journo.
Seems we are trying to get the price down with Jones saying he isnt a priority
Hopefully gets done for 30-40m
Elzar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25431 on: Today at 03:52:46 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:23:48 pm
Fuck off Nabil. You ain't coming on the trip to Brazil with me and Amir now.

Surely the fact I wouldn't want to go is decisive in this?
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #25432 on: Today at 03:54:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:09:44 pm
Elye Wahi

His heat map makes it look like he spends slightly more of his time on the left, and for most of his Youtube he is wearing a bandage on his leg, but I do love a link out of nowhere, particularly from France (and Germany).
