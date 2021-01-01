I can understand why some people like Mount. Talented, relatively young, English, good looking. The only problem is, he has spent the majority of his career at the wide attacking positions in Chelsea's front 3, and on the rare occasions he's been played in midfield, he has looked pretty ordinary.



I don't know, maybe Jurgen can turn him into a midfielder. Meybe even he could be good for us. If we do sign him, I will certainly support him from day one, like I do with every LFC player.



Still, I am not convinced by him for the role of the starting midfielder. He was unable to perform it at Chelsea, where most of the time they are playing with a back 3. How would he perform it in our 4-3-3, I still can't envision ...