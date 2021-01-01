« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 829212 times)

Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25400 on: Today at 02:13:44 pm »
Mount is a better player and faster (despite the weirdness in this thread trying to make out hes slow) plus a monster presser which is nice. Mac Allister at this stage a better central midfielder but Mount's skillset would go in there nicely if that's his future. Mase is clear.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25401 on: Today at 02:16:39 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:12:37 pm
Mac all day long. Mount isn't good enough to improve us by the level required. He's a sideways signing, 2023's Ox to be honest.

But Ox was really good when he signed?

Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25402 on: Today at 02:16:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:13:16 pm
Of course this could be

A. His agent trying to drum up a move by using our name.

B. His club trying to drive up the price by using our name.

C. Correct

Considering his agent is Jorge Mendes, you can bet it is under C. And I think it is pretty much certain that we will sign him, now that Mendes is working on the transfer on our behalf ...
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25403 on: Today at 02:18:05 pm »
Sporting going to sign a midfielder from Monaco. It's all coming together.
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25404 on: Today at 02:19:17 pm »
Being a football scout for us must be the best job in the world. Travel to amazing countries, watch a game of footy, report back on a few players you know we won't sign anyway and then head off again. What a life.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25405 on: Today at 02:20:55 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:19:17 pm
Being a football scout for us must be the best job in the world. Travel to amazing countries, watch a game of footy, report back on a few players you know we won't sign anyway and then head off again. What a life.

We should take it up mate.  How about being the Liverpool Brazil scout?  ;D
Online RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25406 on: Today at 02:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:09:44 pm

Another one from the suburbs of Paris.

Ridiculous talent pool in Paris that PSG have basically just ignored since they became Qatar FC. :lmao
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25407 on: Today at 02:23:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:16:55 pm
Considering his agent is Jorge Mendes, you can bet it is under C. And I think it is pretty much certain that we will sign him, now that Mendes is working on the transfer on our behalf ...
Is it?

Interesting
