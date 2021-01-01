Mac all day long. Mount isn't good enough to improve us by the level required. He's a sideways signing, 2023's Ox to be honest.
Of course this could beA. His agent trying to drum up a move by using our name. B. His club trying to drive up the price by using our name.C. Correct
Being a football scout for us must be the best job in the world. Travel to amazing countries, watch a game of footy, report back on a few players you know we won't sign anyway and then head off again. What a life.
Considering his agent is Jorge Mendes, you can bet it is under C. And I think it is pretty much certain that we will sign him, now that Mendes is working on the transfer on our behalf ...
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]