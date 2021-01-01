« previous next »
Offline Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25280 on: Today at 10:04:04 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:00:32 am
Ugarte! The most no-brainer transfer for us this window  if we get him for 40-45 million ish its amazing business

I do wonder if we end up with Mount and Ugarte - with Mount playing RCM a lot
Its possible you can do both of them for the same price (not wages obv) as Brighton will want for Macallister

Ugarte + Mount for 60-65m? Doubt it
Offline lamonti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25281 on: Today at 10:09:31 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 06:08:01 pm
I always looked at him as a replacement for Naby. Just a piss take we let Naby walk for nothing and paying full wack for Mac.

Naby had no resale value. (Same with AOC.)

He's not gonna be bought by anyone who'd pay the wages he'd get at Liverpool, so he's not going to move for a massive pay decrease, particularly while injured.

He'll end up back in Germany or in France getting paid way way less playing for... Dortmund? Hoffenheim? Lille? Marseille? I'd be shocked if those clubs pay him 50% of what he gets at Liverpool.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25282 on: Today at 10:11:13 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:04:04 am
Ugarte + Mount for 60-65m? Doubt it

Ish... lets go with ish

I think reality hits with the Mount fee if he wants to leave and they'll both be around 40 - 45
God knows what Macallister moves for if there's no clause
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25283 on: Today at 10:29:59 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:00:32 am
Ugarte! The most no-brainer transfer for us this window  if we get him for 40-45 million ish its amazing business

I do wonder if we end up with Mount and Ugarte - with Mount playing RCM a lot
Its possible you can do both of them for the same price (not wages obv) as Brighton will want for Macallister

I think even paying their apparent asking price of £53 million is amazing business, if we dont go for him another big side will and hes class
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25284 on: Today at 10:32:04 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:11:13 am
Ish... lets go with ish

I think reality hits with the Mount fee if he wants to leave and they'll both be around 40 - 45
God knows what Macallister moves for if there's no clause

85-90m should be the target for both of those including incentives and all that. £40m each should be more than doable.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25285 on: Today at 10:36:08 am »
Jan Aage Fjørtoft @JanAageFjortoft·2h
I understand its 3 months deal. Just helping Liverpool out in the coming transfer window !

Dom King says 3 years and a German source says 3 months. Which one is it lol.

Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25286 on: Today at 10:41:38 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:29:59 am
I think even paying their apparent asking price of £53 million is amazing business, if we dont go for him another big side will and hes class

For sure.

I think fees are gong to rise again this window.
Obv clubs are making more money than ever but also Qatar are going to get United (which is horrific but for another thread) and will want to make a huge splash and Saudi Arabia have CL football so the same, Bellingham seems likely to establish a new water mark for CMs
Rice for 90+ or Macallister for 70+ don't seem so outlandish when you look at the context

Given all that I think we try and get our business done quickly - Ugarte having a release clause and Mount having 12 months left, both being potentially top class and having clear roles in our set up and being the right profile and age - can see them both getting done before the window opens and us having money left for a defender
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25287 on: Today at 10:46:07 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:41:38 am
For sure.

I think fees are gong to rise again this window.
Obv clubs are making more money than ever but also Qatar are going to get United (which is horrific but for another thread) and will want to make a huge splash and Saudi Arabia have CL football so the same, Bellingham seems likely to establish a new water mark for CMs
Rice for 90+ or Macallister for 70+ don't seem so outlandish when you look at the context

Given all that I think we try and get our business done quickly - Ugarte having a release clause and Mount having 12 months left, both being potentially top class and having clear roles in our set up and being the right profile and age - can see them both getting done before the window opens and us having money left for a defender

I do think Bellingham is an outlier: a massive talent at 19 years old, who seems to be able to plot his career better than players 7 years older than him and has a unique profile for a midfielder too. Seems like Mc Allister will go for around £60+ million.

Hope our new Sporting Director is German to help us tap up that market too, or negotiate hard there. The boy Wirtz would be an amazing acquisition and there are doubtless others we could target as well.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25288 on: Today at 10:47:56 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:39:20 am
Makes sense now as to why they want to buyout the sell-on clause. They need to move him before bringing in players and likely know that in order for that to happen they'll have to take less money . They aren't in the same position of strength as Benfica and Famalicao's involvement probably further weakens their bargaining position.
The buyout clause (in Portugal) needs to be paid in full to sign him while most clubs pay in instalments with the exception of Chelsea. It only really applies if they don't want to sell. Normally, they are open to negotiating the total amount and payment structure.
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25289 on: Today at 10:51:00 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:47:56 am
The buyout clause (in Portugal) needs to be paid in full to sign him while most clubs pay in instalments with the exception of Chelsea. It only really applies if they don't want to sell. Normally, they are open to negotiating the total amount and payment structure.

This is what I was thinking, we'll probably pay close to the buyout fee (possibly even higher with bonuses) but will be aiming to spread the cost over his contract.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25290 on: Today at 10:51:44 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:41:15 am
The bottom line is, we need to improve our scouting and take more risks, if we want to compete with the unlimited financial resources of Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

It means signing Van Dijk directly from Celtic, Mane directly from Salzburg, and why not, signing Mac Allister and Caicedo directly from South America. The combined approach of signing the "sure thing" players and the "gambles" is the only way forward ...
We can't buy many of those. Ideally, we'd buy them when they are close to reaching the level required like a Mané at Soton. Buying Mané from Salzburg would stall his development due to limited game time.
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25291 on: Today at 10:55:37 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:51:44 am
We can't buy many of those. Ideally, we'd buy them when they are close to reaching the level required like a Mané at Soton. Buying Mané from Salzburg would stall his development due to limited game time.

Then you change your approach and next time there are substitute mins available, say in midfield, you give them to a 20 year old and not James Milner or Hendo. We could do this more next season.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25292 on: Today at 10:58:19 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:51:44 am
We can't buy many of those. Ideally, we'd buy them when they are close to reaching the level required like a Mané at Soton. Buying Mané from Salzburg would stall his development due to limited game time.

And this is the trick. Van Dijk has joined Southampton at the age of 24. Mane has joined them at the age of 22. They were not some unknown kids. They were just not proven in the Premier League ...
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25293 on: Today at 10:59:15 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:51:44 am
We can't buy many of those. Ideally, we'd buy them when they are close to reaching the level required like a Mané at Soton. Buying Mané from Salzburg would stall his development due to limited game time.

Yeah the actual answer is we need to spend more on players than we have done - were not in a position to buy more of them earlier
 
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25294 on: Today at 11:01:20 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:55:37 am
Then you change your approach and next time there are substitute mins available, say in midfield, you give them to a 20 year old and not James Milner or Hendo. We could do this more next season.
Starting every week is a lot better than being a squad player.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25295 on: Today at 11:01:51 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:11:13 am
Ish... lets go with ish

I think reality hits with the Mount fee if he wants to leave and they'll both be around 40 - 45
God knows what Macallister moves for if there's no clause

I thought with Mac Allister there was a clause, but it allowed Brighton to veto moves.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25296 on: Today at 11:02:21 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:55:37 am
Then you change your approach and next time there are substitute mins available, say in midfield, you give them to a 20 year old and not James Milner or Hendo. We could do this more next season.

Exactly. The domestic cup games and the substitute minutes in the PL and the CL must be given to these younger players on the squad. And I am not talking about the U-21's, but the younger players on our first team squad ...
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25297 on: Today at 11:04:15 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:59:15 am
Yeah the actual answer is we need to spend more on players than we have done - were not in a position to buy more of them earlier

Yeah, we will need to outspend Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. That sounds like a great plan ...
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25298 on: Today at 11:05:04 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:58:19 am
And this is the trick. Van Dijk has joined Southampton at the age of 24. Mane has joined them at the age of 22. They were not some unknown kids. They were just not proven in the Premier League ...
Which is risky for us considering our limited resources. People underestimate the pressure and scrutiny associated with playing for us. Our expectations are a lot higher than a Brighton or a Soton and we can't have many players that are "learning on the job" because we want to win trophies. It's hard to win with inexperienced players.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25299 on: Today at 11:06:04 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:02:21 am
Exactly. The domestic cup games and the substitute minutes in the PL and the CL must be given to these younger players on the squad. And I am not talking about the U-21's, but the younger players on our first team squad ...
That would reduce our chances of winning trophies. Isn't that what Liverpool is all about?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25300 on: Today at 11:08:39 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:06:04 am
That would reduce our chances of winning trophies. Isn't that what Liverpool is all about?

Why would it reduce our chances, if we buy Van Dijk at the age of 24, and Mane at the age of 22? You think that they were not good enough to start for us in the FA Cup and the League Cup at that age?
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25301 on: Today at 11:09:21 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:04:15 am
Yeah, we will need to outspend Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. That sounds like a great plan ...

Who proposed that plan?
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25302 on: Today at 11:09:54 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:08:39 am
Why would it reduce our chances, if we buy Van Dijk at the age of 24, and Mane at the age of 22? You think that they were not good enough to start for us in the FA Cup and the League Cup at that age?
It's hard to win with inexperienced players. What did Southampton, who followed this strategy win? They had Mané and can Dijk, didn't they? What have Brighton won and are they likely to win anything anytime soon?
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25303 on: Today at 11:12:28 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:00:32 am
Ugarte! The most no-brainer transfer for us this window  if we get him for 40-45 million ish its amazing business

I do wonder if we end up with Mount and Ugarte - with Mount playing RCM a lot
Its possible you can do both of them for the same price (not wages obv) as Brighton will want for Macallister

£70 million for the pair, Gravenberch for £25 million and then enough left over with sales for a left footed CB who could play LB (so we could do the City thing with their defenders to free up Trent). I dont love it aside from Ugarte but wed be top 4 next season pretty comfortably I suspect.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25304 on: Today at 11:15:26 am »
Sergio Busquets: Barcelona captain to leave club at end of season after 18 years

Short term option?
Logged

Online Fiasco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25305 on: Today at 11:16:36 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:15:26 am
Sergio Busquets: Barcelona captain to leave club at end of season after 18 years

Short term option?

A dead tortoise with no legs would be more mobile. Absolute class in his prime though.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25306 on: Today at 11:16:50 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:15:26 am
Sergio Busquets: Barcelona captain to leave club at end of season after 18 years

Short term option?

Someone who can't run could be exactly what we need to fix our midfield.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25307 on: Today at 11:17:04 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:00:32 am
Ugarte! The most no-brainer transfer for us this window  if we get him for 40-45 million ish its amazing business

I do wonder if we end up with Mount and Ugarte - with Mount playing RCM a lot
Its possible you can do both of them for the same price (not wages obv) as Brighton will want for Macallister

Mount is going to be over £50m. Ugarte well over £40m. Mac Allister isn't going to cost £90m.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25308 on: Today at 11:19:03 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:17:04 am
Mount is going to be over £50m. Ugarte well over £40m. Mac Allister isn't going to cost £90m.

I would say both Mount and Ugarte would be around £50-55 million each

Mac Allister I expect around £65 million.

I don't think it is out the realms of possibility we get all 3 but I would be pretty suprised
